Dentalis Animal Health, a company specializing in Oral Health care for companion animals, has announced the appointment of its Advisory Board. Michael Kelly is an Animal Health Pharmaceutical Industry veteran with broad international business experience. A graduate of Harvard Business School and Cornell University, Michael was hired by Ciba-Geigy to begin his post graduate career in Switzerland. Eventually ending up in the Novartis Animal Health US Division (following the Ciba-Sandoz merger) he rose to CFO and VP of North America. In 2009 Kelly joined Piedmont Animal Health (PAH), a drug development company, and served various roles including CFO, COO and President. During his tenure at PAH the organization received more FDA Companion Animal Drug approvals than any other Company in the Industry.

8 HOURS AGO