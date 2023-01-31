ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
crete

The history of blues music in america

Blues music is a genre that has its roots in African American communities in the southern United States, specifically in the Mississippi Delta region. The origins of the blues can be traced back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with its earliest forms appearing in the form of work songs, spirituals, and field hollers.
The Guardian

‘They felt like a possible future’: how Brian Eno and I recorded Television’s first demos

In search of the new, Richard Williams – then an A&R man at Island Records – captured early Television in an office block salsa studio. But Tom Verlaine wasn’t impressed. When Tom Verlaine wrote his great lyric about Broadway looking so medieval, he wasn’t thinking about the rather down-at-heel recording studio in an office building where his band, Television, made their first demos in December 1974. Good Vibrations was the name of the studio and it was a bit of a misnomer, given the way things turned out.
Guitar World Magazine

Dunlop honors Jimi Hendrix's iconic effects with Authentic Hendrix '68 Shrine mini pedals

Four stompboxes inspired by the Uni-Vibe, Octavio, Fuzz Face and Band of Gypsys Fuzz are included, featuring artwork remixed from John Van Hamserveld's Shrine Auditorium concert poster. Dunlop has paid tribute to Jimi Hendrix and some of his most iconic effects pedals by introducing the Authentic Hendrix ‘68 Shrine Series...
thehypemagazine.com

DJ Jazzy Vee is Bringing a New Sound to Her Music in 2023

Born and raised in Astoria, Queens, New York, Jazzy Vee began her artistic journey at a young age, performing tap dancing and ballet on stages at the age of 4. She went on to perform in choirs, act in multiple musicals, and play the clarinet in a marching band where she acted as the lead. Jazzy Vee is an artist in her own lane as a New Jersey club, Spanish, EDM, and Reggaeton artist, music producer, and DJ.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy