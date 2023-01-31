Read full article on original website
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
'The soul of L.A.': 20 years after his death, the stars are aligning for Warren Zevon
The singer-songwriter is a nominee for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the subject of a tribute concert and a forthcoming documentary.
The history of blues music in america
Blues music is a genre that has its roots in African American communities in the southern United States, specifically in the Mississippi Delta region. The origins of the blues can be traced back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with its earliest forms appearing in the form of work songs, spirituals, and field hollers.
The Neil Young albums you should definitely own
There's a different Neil Young everywhere you look: melodic troubadour, electric warrior, garage rocker, grunge forefather, synth wrangler and more – and these are his best albums
‘They felt like a possible future’: how Brian Eno and I recorded Television’s first demos
In search of the new, Richard Williams – then an A&R man at Island Records – captured early Television in an office block salsa studio. But Tom Verlaine wasn’t impressed. When Tom Verlaine wrote his great lyric about Broadway looking so medieval, he wasn’t thinking about the rather down-at-heel recording studio in an office building where his band, Television, made their first demos in December 1974. Good Vibrations was the name of the studio and it was a bit of a misnomer, given the way things turned out.
Tom Verlaine, punk-rock pioneer and legendary Television frontman, dies at 73
Tom Verlaine, the influential guitarist and frontman of the pioneering punk-rock band Television, died in Manhattan on Jan. 28, Patti Smith's daughter Jesse Paris Smith confirmed to The New York Times. He was 73. While Smith did not disclose a cause, she told the outlet that Verlaine, born Thomas Miller,...
Win a Signed Tom Petty ‘Live at the Fillmore 1997′ Vinyl Set
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Live at the Fillmore (1997) has arrived, exploring an extensive collection of material recorded during the group's 20-night residency at the historic venue in San Francisco. Now, one lucky UCR reader can win a copy of the three-LP vinyl set, signed by the Heartbreakers (Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Scott Thurston and Steve Ferrone).
Guitar World Magazine
Dunlop honors Jimi Hendrix's iconic effects with Authentic Hendrix '68 Shrine mini pedals
Four stompboxes inspired by the Uni-Vibe, Octavio, Fuzz Face and Band of Gypsys Fuzz are included, featuring artwork remixed from John Van Hamserveld's Shrine Auditorium concert poster. Dunlop has paid tribute to Jimi Hendrix and some of his most iconic effects pedals by introducing the Authentic Hendrix ‘68 Shrine Series...
thehypemagazine.com
DJ Jazzy Vee is Bringing a New Sound to Her Music in 2023
Born and raised in Astoria, Queens, New York, Jazzy Vee began her artistic journey at a young age, performing tap dancing and ballet on stages at the age of 4. She went on to perform in choirs, act in multiple musicals, and play the clarinet in a marching band where she acted as the lead. Jazzy Vee is an artist in her own lane as a New Jersey club, Spanish, EDM, and Reggaeton artist, music producer, and DJ.
