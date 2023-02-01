ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

lovelandmagazine.com

Meijer extending SNAP benefits through March 31 for in-store produce purchase

Loveland, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced that changes in federal law mean that February will be the last month of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments. However, through March 31, Meijer is offering SNAP customers a 10 percent discount on produce...
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

Attention Students: Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest Now Open

Ohio’s Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week: March 19-25, 2023. Columbus, OH – As part of the 2023 Severe Weather Awareness campaign, the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness (OCSWA), in cooperation with the National Weather Service and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA), are announcing that the annual Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest is open for submissions.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Need for foster parents growing, teens are most in need

FINDLAY, Ohio — There are nearly 15,000 kids living somewhere other than their parents' homes all across the state, according to the state government. But, there are only 6,000 foster homes available. The disparity between these numbers is made even more impactful since there are 1,000 teenagers in Ohio...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
OHIO STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
OHIO STATE
newsymom.com

Governor’s budget delivers on promises for children, families

The following statement may be attributed to Angela Sausser, executive director of the Public Children Services Association of Ohio:. “State investments outlined in Gov. DeWine’s biennial budget demonstrate that he continues to prioritize Ohio’s children and families. County public children services agencies working every day on the front lines know that state leadership and investments matter. It is exciting to see such a child-focused state budget outlined by the Governor.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this fine dining restaurant offers some of the best seafood in the area. Patrons say you can't go wrong with starting with a bowl of their delectable lobster bisque, which is wonderfully rich and creamy. As for entrees, customers highly enjoy the Kingfish trio (a seafood feast that includes a lobster tail, scallops, shrimp, mashed potatoes with lobster, and asparagus), Gulf of Maine salmon (which is served with butternut squash, sweet corn succotash, fingerlings, and lemon butter), and Maryland crab cakes. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie or buttermilk crème brulee.
OHIO STATE

