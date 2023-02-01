Read full article on original website
lovelandmagazine.com
Meijer extending SNAP benefits through March 31 for in-store produce purchase
Loveland, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced that changes in federal law mean that February will be the last month of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments. However, through March 31, Meijer is offering SNAP customers a 10 percent discount on produce...
countynewsonline.org
Attention Students: Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest Now Open
Ohio’s Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week: March 19-25, 2023. Columbus, OH – As part of the 2023 Severe Weather Awareness campaign, the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness (OCSWA), in cooperation with the National Weather Service and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA), are announcing that the annual Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest is open for submissions.
Train Derailment in Eastern Ohio Causes Massive Fire, Prompts Evacuations
A train derailment in eastern Ohio caused a massive fire that lit up the skies for miles and forced several residents to be evacuated, officials said Friday night. According to NBC affiliate WFMJ-TV, the train derailed and caught fire shortly after 9 p.m. in East Palestine, a town in Ohio not far from the Pennsylvania border.
AES Ohio request to establish electric security plan would add to monthly bills
AES Ohio's airs its plan to PUCO at public hearing in Dayton
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approves big hike in gas charges
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Thursday agreed to a measure that could increase fixed monthly charges to 1.4 million Ohio natural gas customers by more than 50% over the next five years.
Michigan's Black Lake sturgeon fishing season lasts 65 minutes
Michigan's shortest fishing season lasted 65 minutes Saturday. The 2023 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County began at 8 a.m. and ended at 9:05 a.m. The harvest limit for the season was six lake sturgeon. Officials close the season either when the sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.
sciotopost.com
Central Ohio Region Continues to Grow at Accelerated Pace as New Economic Development Projects Come Online
[Columbus, OH – February 2, 2023] – The Central Ohio region continues to grow and is on track to exceed 3 million residents by 2050, based on the most recent data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC). The most recent modeling projections of 3.15 million for the...
Can you appeal your SNAP benefit reduction?
Many Valley residents who receive SNAP benefits are going to see a reduction beginning March 1.
Don’t like property taxes? Here’s where you can find the lowest rates in Ohio in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Five Ohio counties are home to the 20 districts in the state with the lowest property tax rates - all under $970 in taxes per $100,000 of home value. And none of them are in Greater Cleveland. Once again, and like most years, the lowest tax rate...
Need for foster parents growing, teens are most in need
FINDLAY, Ohio — There are nearly 15,000 kids living somewhere other than their parents' homes all across the state, according to the state government. But, there are only 6,000 foster homes available. The disparity between these numbers is made even more impactful since there are 1,000 teenagers in Ohio...
I-Team: Marijuana in the Mail? Monday at 5 p.m. on News Center 7
News Center 7′s lead investigative reporter John Bedell looks into how much marijuana is coming to Ohio, where it’s coming from.
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
WSAZ
Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
newsymom.com
Governor’s budget delivers on promises for children, families
The following statement may be attributed to Angela Sausser, executive director of the Public Children Services Association of Ohio:. “State investments outlined in Gov. DeWine’s biennial budget demonstrate that he continues to prioritize Ohio’s children and families. County public children services agencies working every day on the front lines know that state leadership and investments matter. It is exciting to see such a child-focused state budget outlined by the Governor.
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this fine dining restaurant offers some of the best seafood in the area. Patrons say you can't go wrong with starting with a bowl of their delectable lobster bisque, which is wonderfully rich and creamy. As for entrees, customers highly enjoy the Kingfish trio (a seafood feast that includes a lobster tail, scallops, shrimp, mashed potatoes with lobster, and asparagus), Gulf of Maine salmon (which is served with butternut squash, sweet corn succotash, fingerlings, and lemon butter), and Maryland crab cakes. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie or buttermilk crème brulee.
13abc.com
WATCH: Ohio Department of Health gives COVID-19 update
Officials release the false Ottawa Hills Local Schools active shooter threat call from Jan. 13, 2023. The caller claimed they wanted to get revenge on a teacher.
Keeping Ohioans safe after new Medicare card scam targets seniors
The callers are not actually affiliated with the state or federal government, but scammers are on the hunt to get your personal information.
