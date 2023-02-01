ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Scott Rabalais: LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant takes the lead after Kiya Johnson's injury

On the flight home from Kentucky, the full impact of what was in store for Haleigh Bryant the rest of this season really hit home. Seated not far from Bryant was LSU gymnastics teammate Kiya Johnson, a walking boot encasing the left Achilles tendon she shredded earlier that night. It was an injury that would require surgery and will sideline the senior All-American for the rest of the season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

New study reveals interesting LSU football stadium fact

LSU football’s Tiger Stadium is one of North America’s most photogenic sports venues. Such is according to a study published by OBLG. LSU football fans that have visited Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge are keen on its beauty. So much so the facility was recognized as ‘one of the most Instagrammable sports venues in North America.‘ Inspired by TripAdvisor reviews, OBLG took to Instagram to search out sports venue-specific hashtags. They discovered Tiger Stadium is a top 10 most Instagrammed sports facility with 38,009 hashtags.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Henry County Daily Herald

Dutchtown celebrates four college signees

Dutchtown held a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday to honor four seniors for signing with college football programs. Running back Jamal Bing will play in the Ivy League for Penn, linebacker Dwight Johnson Jr. signed with East Carolina, athlete Amarion Yarbough is headed to Fairmont State and defensive back Tarez Hamilton signed with Kennesaw State.
GEISMAR, LA
NOLA.com

Covington's Blackwell inks with Belhaven

Covington middle linebacker Bryce Blackwell signed with Division III Belhaven University on Feb. 1 during a signing event at Bogue Falaya Baptist Church in Folsom. "My signing means a lot, especially sharing it with everybody that came out. Being with my church supporters, family and best friends was fantastic. They have been through it with me the whole way. Everybody at Bogue Falaya Baptist Church has been praying for me. I wanted to do the signing here. Everybody I know at church loves me and just wants the best for me," Blackwell said.
COVINGTON, LA
brproud.com

Southern announces 2023 football schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?

Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
BRProud

Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

