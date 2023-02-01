Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Aleah Finnegan's 10 on floor leads LSU gymnastics to win with season-best score of 197.700
The LSU gymnastics team battled early wobbles and mistakes throughout most of Friday night’s home meet with Georgia. None of it mattered, though, as the Tigers powered through to their season’s best score thanks to another impressive all-around performance from Haleigh Bryant and first-time perfection from Aleah Finnegan.
NOLA.com
How LSU's Paul Skenes will be able to pitch and hit within the same weekend series
LSU has a good problem with right-hander Paul Skenes. The Air Force transfer who was named the Friday night starter last week is also a powerful hitter, batting .314 with 13 home runs and 10 doubles last season. “I think the primary thing obviously is the pitching,” LSU coach Jay...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant takes the lead after Kiya Johnson's injury
On the flight home from Kentucky, the full impact of what was in store for Haleigh Bryant the rest of this season really hit home. Seated not far from Bryant was LSU gymnastics teammate Kiya Johnson, a walking boot encasing the left Achilles tendon she shredded earlier that night. It was an injury that would require surgery and will sideline the senior All-American for the rest of the season.
New study reveals interesting LSU football stadium fact
LSU football’s Tiger Stadium is one of North America’s most photogenic sports venues. Such is according to a study published by OBLG. LSU football fans that have visited Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge are keen on its beauty. So much so the facility was recognized as ‘one of the most Instagrammable sports venues in North America.‘ Inspired by TripAdvisor reviews, OBLG took to Instagram to search out sports venue-specific hashtags. They discovered Tiger Stadium is a top 10 most Instagrammed sports facility with 38,009 hashtags.
NOLA.com
LSU coach Jay Johnson reveals that he asked a player to come back during last year's Vanderbilt series
LSU coach Jay Johnson revealed on Friday that he asked Jack Merrifield to come back on the second day of the Vanderbilt series last May. The fifth-year senior played a rotational role at third base last year, appearing in 28 games and starting 13 of them, batting .238 with three doubles and driving in 10 RBIs.
Major LSU football star launches personal logo, website, and merchandise
LSU football fans eager to represent their favorite players ahead of the 2023 season are in luck. Today, another Tigers star player announced his new website, logo, and apparel line. LSU football linebacker Harold Perkins is the latest prominent college athlete to take advantage of NIL opportunities. The 2nd year...
Rummel’s Ashton Stamps signs with LSU
At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day.
NOLA.com
LSU men's basketball deals epic late win for some bettors even in ninth straight loss
Not a lot has gone right for the LSU men's basketball team since the calendar flipped to 2023 — almost nothing, in fact. The Tigers have lost all nine games they've played in the new year, the latest an 87-77 setback at Missouri on Wednesday night. But if you...
Henry County Daily Herald
Dutchtown celebrates four college signees
Dutchtown held a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday to honor four seniors for signing with college football programs. Running back Jamal Bing will play in the Ivy League for Penn, linebacker Dwight Johnson Jr. signed with East Carolina, athlete Amarion Yarbough is headed to Fairmont State and defensive back Tarez Hamilton signed with Kennesaw State.
NOLA.com
Covington's Blackwell inks with Belhaven
Covington middle linebacker Bryce Blackwell signed with Division III Belhaven University on Feb. 1 during a signing event at Bogue Falaya Baptist Church in Folsom. "My signing means a lot, especially sharing it with everybody that came out. Being with my church supporters, family and best friends was fantastic. They have been through it with me the whole way. Everybody at Bogue Falaya Baptist Church has been praying for me. I wanted to do the signing here. Everybody I know at church loves me and just wants the best for me," Blackwell said.
brproud.com
Southern announces 2023 football schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
theadvocate.com
What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?
Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
brproud.com
Get ready to peel, crawfish prices fall after high prices at start of season
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the Super Bowl less than 10 days away, there is some good news to share about the price of crawfish. For a few weeks, consumers chose not to pay high prices for their crawfish. More crawfish were out there to be had and...
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
brproud.com
One week, two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Another $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in Baton Rouge. This time, the ticket was sold at the Circle K located at 4718 Plank Road. The winning ticket came from the drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The winning numbers for the...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge prison contractor Michael LeBlanc sentenced in Mississippi corruption probe
A Baton Rouge man who built a big business catering to prisons systems in Louisiana and Mississippi was finally sentenced to prison this week, more than three years after he admitted that he and several business partners tried to bribe their way into new contracts in Mississippi. Michael LeBlanc Sr.,...
Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views
Size 3 dress is super-sized around the world.
Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
Luxurious Louisiana RV Resort the Size of a Small Town
This massive family campground resort is open 365 days a year and waiting to show you a grand time.
