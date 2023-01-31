Read full article on original website
Related
Beyoncé Announces 2023 World Tour With Stop in Chicago
Beyoncé has officially joined the long list of bands and musical acts coming to Chicago in 2023. In a Wednesday morning Instagram post, the 28-time Grammy winner announced she was taking her latest album "Renaissance" on a world tour set to kick off May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. Following...
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce North American Tour
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will hit the road again this year, performing in two dozen North American cities. The spring and summer tour will begin on April 25 in Shreveport, La., and wrap on July 5 with their only Canadian date in Toronto. They will perform music from their...
Tori Amos Announces 2023 Summer Tour
Tori Amos announced an upcoming summer U.S. tour for later this year to celebrate her 2021 album, Ocean to Ocean. The new dates come on the heels of her sold-out 2022 world tour. “I am truly excited to be coming back to the US on the Ocean to Ocean Tour...
Stereogum
LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, And Steve Lacy Headlining Re:SET Traveling Concert Series
This summer, live-event promoter AEG is launching a traveling concert series called Re:SET. Hitting 12 cities in June, Re:SET will feature LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, and Steve Lacy as headliners. Additional performers include boygenius’ guests Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; LCD Soundsystem’s guests Jamie xx, Big Freedia, L’Rain, and more. Coming along with Steve Lacy are James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.
WTHR
Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' 2023 world tour: Full list of US dates
With Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift fiasco still on fans' minds, another of the world's biggest stars will soon be selling tickets for a world tour. Beyoncé announced her hotly anticipated "Renaissance" world tour Wednesday, with a U.S. leg starting July 12. "Renaissance" was the pop icon's seventh studio album, coming out in July of last year to rave reviews.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21
The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.
Dave Matthews Band Announce Tour and New Album, Share Song: Listen
Dave Matthews Band are releasing a new album, Walk Around the Moon, on May 19 via RCA. The record is led by the new song “Madman’s Eyes,” which you can hear below. Walk Around the Moon is Dave Matthews Band’s first studio album since June 2018’s Come Tomorrow. They worked on the new album with producer Rob Evans and executive producer John Alagia. In May, the group will start a North American tour in support of the new album. Find the tour schedule below.
musictimes.com
Bryan Adams Tour 2023 With Joan Jett: Dates, Venues + How to Get Tickets? [DETAILS]
Great news for Bryan Adams fans! The rock artist will be going on tour this year across the United States and he will bring a legendary artist as his special guest; is he coming to a city near you?. According to Consequence, the musician will going on a series of...
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour
Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
Bryan Adams Announces Joint Tour With Joan Jett And The Blackhearts
We're 'So Happy It Hurts.'
The Tallest Man On Earth Announces New Album, Maps Out U.S. Tour
The Tallest Man On Earth is reaching new heights. The indie-folk project of Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson has just announced its sixth studio album, Henry St. The upcoming record marks Matsson’s first original music in four years and his first time ever recording an album in a band setting. “My entire career I’ve been a DIY person, mostly fueled by the feeling that I didn’t know what I was doing, so I’d just do everything myself,” Matsson shared in a statement.
Comments / 0