Interventional analytics reduce readmissions, cost of care: Data strategies for improved patient outcomes

ajmc.com
Role of Insurance Companies in Treating Patients with Diabetes
Treatment strategies for diabetes should include a comprehensive approach involving multidisciplinary care teams. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: I’ve seen insurance companies running away from new guidelines. I’ve seen insurance companies choosing older guidelines with less intensive approaches and using older medications rather than newer ones. Do you think you can get a coalition of insurance that will not only adopt the new guidelines but also help distribute them so we can empower everybody to use them?
NIH Director's Blog
Tips for Improving Communication with Older Patients
Good communication is an important part of the healing process. Effective doctor-patient communication has research-proven benefits: Patients are more likely to adhere to treatment and have better outcomes, they express greater satisfaction with their treatment, and they are less likely to file malpractice suits. Studies show that good communication is...
Feds: Black Doctor Faces Prison After Circulating Unsanitary Equipment on Surgical Patients
Seems like patients are going to have to start monitoring their doctors to make sure they’re using clean materials. Anita Louise Jackson, an ear, nose, and throat doctor in Raleigh, North Carolina, is facing a maximum 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty of allegedly reusing unsanitary surgical equipment on multiple patients.
Benzinga
FDA Issues Final Clinical Research Guidance For Cannabis, Here Are The Agency's Recommendations
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance, titled “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research,” outlining its stand on topics relevant to scientists related to the development of human medicinal products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. What’s In The Guidance?. “This guidance addresses...
bhbusiness.com
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’
A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
KevinMD.com
Hospitals at a breaking point: Lack of staff and resources leave ERs in chaos
I recently worked an evening shift in the emergency department the day before New Year’s Eve. Patients arrived in waves, by car and by ambulance. They seemed to check into the triage area every few minutes. When I left at midnight, there were 23 patients awaiting admission in the ER waiting for four, six, 12 or more hours — some for a full day.
healthcaredive.com
Healthcare industry most common victim of third-party breaches, Black Kite finds
The healthcare industry was the most common victim of third-party breaches in 2022, accounting for almost 35% of all incidents — up from 33% in 2021, according to a new report. The data from cyber risk intelligence firm Black Kite indicates cyberattackers’ continued focus on the sensitive personal health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Yale AI predicted physician turnover with 97% accuracy: study
Yale researchers found a machine-learning program could predict which physicians would leave the job and identified four variables that lead to high departure risk. The study, published Feb. 1 in the journal PLOS One, analyzed electronic health records for 319 physicians representing 26 medical specialities over a 34-month period. Data included time physicians spent using EHRs, clinical productivity measures such as patient volume, and physician demographics, including age and length of employment. During the analysis period, 13.8 percent of physicians departed.
The future of primary healthcare is integrated, team-based practice – and Medicare must be ready for it
The government is finally acknowledging Australia’s healthcare system is in crisis. At a national cabinet meeting today, state and federal leaders came together and pledged to fix the system in 2023. But what action the federal government will actually take is unclear. Medicare is under stress, in the “worst...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cyberattacks highlight growing risk to healthcare systems, Fitch says
Recent cyberattacks on hospital and healthcare systems may not have a direct impact on credit ratings but do highlight an increased risk if more dangerous activity were to take place in the future, Fitch Ratings said in a Feb. 3 release. If more malicious attacks were to happen, hospitals could...
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
beckershospitalreview.com
OSF HealthCare develops AI-based discharge platform
Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare has partnered with venture builder High Alpha Innovation and Alpine Health Systems to launch an AI-based discharge platform that can identify patients who may be at risk of longer hospital stays. OSF HealthCare and its innovation arm OSF Innovation helped develop the tool, dubbed Alpine, which...
beckershospitalreview.com
The uncharted waters of using healthcare data for marketing practices
The Federal Trade Commission recently proposed a $1.5 million settlement with GoodRx Holdings for allegedly sharing patient data to advertise on Facebook and Google, the move, the first of its kind for the organization, could spark better health data privacy laws, Politico reported Feb. 2. For the first time, the...
beckershospitalreview.com
BJC HealthCare's approach to flexible scheduling for nurses
Amid today's staff shortages and other workforce challenges, it is more crucial than ever that hospitals and health systems have a leg up when it comes to recruiting and retaining nurses. And multiple organizations are increasingly examining options that provide workplace flexibility and support. Take St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare, for...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 health systems shuffling leadership, operations
Ongoing financial challenges, increased efficiency at the executive level and the need to move more quickly with strategic decisions are some of the key reasons health systems across the country are restructuring operations and leadership teams. Here are six systems shuffling executive leaders or restructuring operations that Becker's Hospital Review...
infomeddnews.com
Six Strategies for Nurses to Provide Better Care
As a nurse, the responsibility on your shoulders is immense. The nurse practitioner’s role has evolved immensely over the years, and nurses are now an integral part of the healthcare system. Without their presence, it can be challenging for patients to get timely and effective care, and the entire system can collapse. However, without staying updated, healthcare professionals won’t be well-equipped to provide patients with the best care, and in the worst-case scenario, a lack of knowledge can also endanger lives instead of saving them. Thus, nurses must take the necessary steps to improve their skills and provide better patient care. It can be challenging to figure out where to start, but we’ve got a few tips to help you understand things better. Keep reading below to learn more.
beckershospitalreview.com
Biden administration to launch cancer innovation accelerator, standardized cancer health record
The Biden administration unveiled 13 new initiatives to help cancer care and prevention, two of which include a standardized cancer health record and a public-private partnership aimed to boost cancer innovation. The National Cancer Institute is launching a partnership to provide patient navigation support to families facing childhood cancer. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Up to 56% of adults have received inappropriate antibiotics for bacterial infections: study
Up to 56 percent of U.S. adults received inappropriate antibiotics for common bacterial respiratory infections between 2016 and 2018, according to findings from researchers at Washington University in St. Louis. Researchers used a commercial database to analyze claims data for adults aged 18 to 64 who had an outpatient diagnosis...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are seven hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 19:. 1. Nannette Berensen, PharmD, was named COO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health. 2. Thomas Rhodes was named COO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health's River Region. 3. David Byrd, group COO of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why the mpox outbreak only lasted 6 months: 3 notes for future infection crises
The highly infectious mpox virus, formerly called monkeypox, was declared a public health emergency in August and ended Jan. 31 thanks to an aggressive, highly coordinated public response, ABC News reported Feb. 2. In August, more than 450 people tested positive every day, with more than 30,000 cases and 28...
