Richmond, VA

Virginia Mercury

Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House

A House version of a bill Dominion Energy is backing this General Assembly session made it out of committee Thursday without a controversial provision aimed at raising the company’s profit margin, but with a new section that critics say weakens the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The House Commerce and Energy Committee voted Thursday along party […] The post Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Drivers frustrated by highway use fee in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Some may be surprised by the highway use fee you’ll have to pay when renewing your car’s registration, leading to cost concerns for some in our area. Bob Carpenteri is a car fanatic. “I used to have a Z28 Camaro then I had a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico named Top 10 location for Black entrepreneurs

Henrico, Virginia has been named one of the Best Places for Black Entrepreneurs, according to Smart Asset. The Richmond metro area, which includes the locality, placed eighth out of 57 of the largest metro areas in the country. Metrics included number of Black-owned businesses, start-up survival rate, median Black household income, percentage of businesses with sales exceeding $250,000, and more.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
theroanokestar.com

Gov. Youngkin Makes History Among Spirited Crowd At March For Life

Capitol Square and surrounding streets in Downtown Richmond were the site of the 5th Annual March for Life on February 1. Reflecting a new political landscape, this was the first time this event occurred since the US Supreme Court last June struck-down the 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion. As explained here, the high court’s action returned the abortion issue to the voters of each state and their elected officials. Event organizers claim some 3,000-4,000 supporters attended. There were no reports of pro-abortion protestors or hecklers present.
RICHMOND, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Prince George County January 1, 2023 Property Valuations

Prince George County property owners were mailed assessment notices at the latter part of last week informing them of the January 1, 2023 value of their property. This value becomes the basis of real estate tax bills due in December 2023 and June 2024. The annual reassessment of the County’s...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County, Emporia to receive first payment from Mallinckrodt

Greensville County and the City of Emporia will soon receive their first settlement payments from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt for its role in the opioid crisis. According to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, Greensville County will purportedly receive $1,297.76, and Emporia will get $523.29. The Commonwealth’s first payment of nearly $3.5 million is the first from an expected $24.6 million to the Commonwealth over the next eight years.
EMPORIA, VA
poolesvillepulse.org

“Two years, too long”: White’s Ferry dispute continues

White’s Ferry was the last cable ferry service that operated on the Potomac River. While in operation, the ferry transported approximately 600 to 800 vehicles a day. The ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia.
POOLESVILLE, MD

