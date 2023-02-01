Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia tops the list for the best city for datingMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
A dog found starving in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Black History Museum unveils new exhibit to celebrate 40 year anniversary'sCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
royalexaminer.com
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin names first Spirit of Virginia Award for 2023
“For more than 30 years, Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation have helped countless Richmonders prepare for and achieve home ownership. If ‘home is where the heart is,’ then Glenn and I laud the hearts that are forever changed by the good works of SCDHC,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.
Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House
A House version of a bill Dominion Energy is backing this General Assembly session made it out of committee Thursday without a controversial provision aimed at raising the company’s profit margin, but with a new section that critics say weakens the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The House Commerce and Energy Committee voted Thursday along party […] The post Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSLS
Drivers frustrated by highway use fee in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Some may be surprised by the highway use fee you’ll have to pay when renewing your car’s registration, leading to cost concerns for some in our area. Bob Carpenteri is a car fanatic. “I used to have a Z28 Camaro then I had a...
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.
Richmond VA- Cold rainy weather along with a growing homeless population and a shortage of shelter beds left the homeless seeking a warm place to sleep to turn to the bus station located on Arthur Ashe Blvd. for shelter and safety.
Virginia seeks power to enforce rate caps on Dominion, other utilities
A bipartisan push to more closely regulate the rates Dominion and other power utilities charge is set to succeed, giving the state the power to cap excessive rates that pad the companies' bottom lines.
Henrico named Top 10 location for Black entrepreneurs
Henrico, Virginia has been named one of the Best Places for Black Entrepreneurs, according to Smart Asset. The Richmond metro area, which includes the locality, placed eighth out of 57 of the largest metro areas in the country. Metrics included number of Black-owned businesses, start-up survival rate, median Black household income, percentage of businesses with sales exceeding $250,000, and more.
Senate committee kills bill giving Petersburg residents chance to vote on casino
The bill, sponsored by Senator Joe Morrisey, would add Petersburg to the list of Virginia cities eligible to host a casino.
Richmond homeowner fights for mural after City says it must come down
A Richmond homeowner is fighting for his art after the City notified him that a mural on the side of his property isn't allowed in his historic neighborhood.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
theroanokestar.com
Gov. Youngkin Makes History Among Spirited Crowd At March For Life
Capitol Square and surrounding streets in Downtown Richmond were the site of the 5th Annual March for Life on February 1. Reflecting a new political landscape, this was the first time this event occurred since the US Supreme Court last June struck-down the 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion. As explained here, the high court’s action returned the abortion issue to the voters of each state and their elected officials. Event organizers claim some 3,000-4,000 supporters attended. There were no reports of pro-abortion protestors or hecklers present.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Prince George County January 1, 2023 Property Valuations
Prince George County property owners were mailed assessment notices at the latter part of last week informing them of the January 1, 2023 value of their property. This value becomes the basis of real estate tax bills due in December 2023 and June 2024. The annual reassessment of the County’s...
The rise and fall of Virginia's 'Green Book' locations. What's been lost, and what can still be preserved
NORFOLK, Va. — Marion Randall still remembers what the now-abandoned building off Route 17 in Gloucester County used to look like. “It's not demolished, but over the years it’s come to fall down," Randall said. Randall, born in the 1940s in Gloucester County, can still remember the lively...
VDOE miscalculation in school funding could cost Hampton Roads schools millions
The VDOE says a miscalculation led to an overestimated amount of funding promised to schools totaling approximately $201 million. That means school districts could be getting less aid than expected.
13newsnow.com
These Hampton Roads school divisions have some of the highest teacher vacancy rates in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on October 6, 2022. As the nation continues to face a widespread shortage of teachers, recent data from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) shows that several school divisions here in Hampton Roads are especially feeling the strain.
Richmond leader responds to proposal to shut down five schools
A Richmond community leader is speaking out after a Richmond school board member proposed shutting down five schools.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County, Emporia to receive first payment from Mallinckrodt
Greensville County and the City of Emporia will soon receive their first settlement payments from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt for its role in the opioid crisis. According to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, Greensville County will purportedly receive $1,297.76, and Emporia will get $523.29. The Commonwealth’s first payment of nearly $3.5 million is the first from an expected $24.6 million to the Commonwealth over the next eight years.
Owners reveal plans for Alamo BBQ and Frontier restaurants in Richmond
A longtime Church Hill barbecue joint has pressed pause while its owners look to expand the building and restart their second restaurant nearby.
VSU students to provide free tax service to local residents
Virginia State University accounting students are partnering with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to provide free tax assistance to local residents.
poolesvillepulse.org
“Two years, too long”: White’s Ferry dispute continues
White’s Ferry was the last cable ferry service that operated on the Potomac River. While in operation, the ferry transported approximately 600 to 800 vehicles a day. The ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia.
