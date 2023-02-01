Read full article on original website
Missouri man injured after car overturns
DEKALB COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Toyota Corolla driven by Nicholas D. Austin, 49, Altamont, was eastbound on U.S. 36 one mile west of Stewartsville. The car traveled off the road into...
Victim in Kan. Walmart bathroom fire remains hospitalized
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fire in a Walmart bathroom that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka have determined the cause of the fire. According to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols, the victim intentionally set the fire. Fire officials did not provide specifics on how he started the fire.
Missouri man jailed for theft of firearm from Kansas home
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a firearm from a home in Atchison and have made an arrest. On October 30, a suspect took items from a home in the 1400 Block South 8th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On Friday, police arrested James...
Kansas man dead after semi, pickup crash and fire
MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy K2500 driven by Jeffrey Boyd Owens, 46, Spring Hill was eastbound on 216th Street at U.S. 169. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a southbound 2020 Freightliner semi driven by Brent A. Cruse, 58, Parsons.
4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school
JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
Kan. felon accused of Christmas Eve burglary, other crimes
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts have a suspect in custody. On Thursday police took 45-year-old Walter Hugh Taylor of Atchison into custody, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is accused of a burglary of a residence in the 300 block North...
Homicide: Police ID Kansas woman found dead in hotel room
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the murder of a woman at hotel in Johnson County. Just before noon Sunday, police were dispatched to a hotel in the 20600 block of West 151st Street in reference to a welfare check involving a hotel guest who failed to check out of the hotel, according to Olathe Police.
Police arrested Kansas woman for alleged car theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just after noon Tuesday, a 29 year old victim reported the theft of a 1992 Mercury passenger car from a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Suspect accused of setting Kan. house fire that injured two
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an intentionally set house fire that resulted in two people being seriously injured. Just after 1a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to 214 NE Chandler Street in reference to an unknown individual causing a disturbance outside of the home, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols.
Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have made an arrest. Just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of SE 34th Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responders located a man later...
2 from St. Joseph hospitalized after car strikes a tree
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Kia K5 driven by Michelle L. Ray, 42, St. Joseph, was northbound on MO 31 at Route V file miles north of Clarksdale. The driver...
MWSU men's, women's basketball score wins over Washburn Wednesday
The Missouri Western women's basketball team used a strong second half effort to pull away from Washburn in a 67-47 win over the Ichabods on Wednesday night at the MWSU Fieldhouse. Both teams were limited offensively in the first half, as the Griffons led 23-17 at halftime. Missouri Western (19-5,...
