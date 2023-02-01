Read full article on original website
So, We Have a Major Update on Where Margaret and Teresa Stand in the RHONJ Season 13 Premiere
RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice explains how Louie has helped her move past the drama with Margaret Josephs. As you might recall, things got pretty tense and very emotional for Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs during Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, including at the reunion. During the Season 12 reunion, the two ladies exchanged words and didn’t see eye to eye when it came to certain topics, namely chatter about Teresa’s now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Well, Season 13 is almost upon us, and in a preview of the upcoming season premiere, we know exactly how Teresa feels about last season’s drama with Margaret.
Jennifer Aydin on the “Bad Luck” She Experienced Right Before She Started Filming Season 13
Right before cameras started filming Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin experienced an injury that she opens up about in a first look at the Season 13 premiere, which you can check out above. “We started filming right after I broke my toe at Teresa’s...
Summer House Newbie Gabby Prescod Has One Major Connection to Paige DeSorbo
In the trailer, Gabby reveals that her ex cheated on her with one of the other Summer House cast members. Over the years, viewers have gotten to know Summer House cast members Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Mya Allen, and Danielle Olivera pretty well as they’ve navigated their friendships and romantic relationships while sharing a house together in the Hamptons.
4 Cast Members Spill the Tea on the Juicy Upcoming Season of RHUGT
Find out which of the RHUGT ladies threw the best shade, who was the best dressed, and more. We’re starting to understand why Gizelle Bryant declared that Thailand, the destination for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3, would “never be the same” after the cast’s 10-day visit. And this time we have not just Gizelle to thank for spilling the tea but also her The Real Housewives of Potomac castmate Candiace Dillard Bassett and The Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton.
The Vanderpump Rules Showrunner Reveals BTS Secrets from that Glitzy New Season 10 Show Intro
The new intro takes viewers to Schwartz & Sandy’s, Pump, and Tom Tom before bringing them back to the place where it all began: SUR. Just raise your glasses high... because there’s a bRand new intro for Vanderpump Rules Season 10!. The opening title — which features the...
Porsha Williams Addresses Butt-Lift Rumors in Silky, Curve-Clinging Pajamas
The RHOA alum took a moment out of her honeymoon to discuss her “perfectly formed posterior.”. Porsha Williams is doing some serious honeymooning, and she's dressing for the occasion. As proven in her recent Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a stellar outfit for every day of her trip to Malta. And don't worry: She's got nighttime covered too.
Teresa Giudice Proves Exactly Why the Backyard at Her New House Is "To Die For"
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has her "own private resort" complete with a luxurious pool and custom appliances. Teresa Giudice's new house has many jaw-dropping rooms, including the coolest movie theater, an impressive gym, and an ultra-glam kitchen. (Check out the video above for a full look inside the home.) However, according to The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, the area that's "to die for" is the expansive backyard.
Josh Flagg & Bobby Boyd Co-Listed a Property Amid Their Divorce, but We’ll Let Flagg Explain
The MDLLA agent opened up about teaming up with his ex-husband to sell a $15 million house — and Tracy Tutor shared why it’s a “disaster.”. On the February 2 episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Josh Flagg told Tracy Tutor about his incredible $15 million “turnkey” listing. However, he explained, there was a “caveat”: “It’s co-listed with my soon-to-be ex-husband.”
Raquel Leviss Reveals Her First Impression of Ex James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend, Ally
After finding out that James and Ally have moved in together, Raquel explores her connection with SUR manager Peter Madrigal. After revealing at the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion that they had ended their engagement (and relationship!), James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are in very different places when Season 10 begins.
Amelia Hamlin Is Rocking a Mustache — and Feeling “More Beautiful and Powerful Than Ever”
Lisa Rinna’s model daughter took on an unexpected beauty look for a recent Vivienne Westwood photo shoot. Amelia Gray Hamlin is again playing with her look in a daring, experimental way, recently rocking a long, flowing mustache for a new campaign for Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. “To say...
Get Good as Gold for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules by Taking the ULTIMATE Super Fan Quiz
Test your knowledge about the SURvers with this Vanderpump Rules quiz before Season 10 premieres. We don't know about you, but we're pretty excited about Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. And now we have yet another way to celebrate the upcoming new season. How, you're wondering? Well, by taking the Ultimate Vanderpump Rules Super Fan Quiz.
What We Know About the Teresa, Joe, and Melissa Drama from the RHONJ Season 13 Premiere
A first look at the RHONJ Season 13 premiere touches on the tension between Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga. The drama is brewing in the Garden State between Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga. The Real Housewives of New Jersey family is dealing with their issues and challenging dynamic in Season 13 — and in a first look at the new season, which premieres on Tuesday, February 7, we’re also getting a sneak peek at where the family stands in their ups and downs as the season takes off.
See Which Southern Hospitality Guy Wants to Be Venita Aspen’s Valentine & Find Out Her Response
Cupid seems to have struck this Republic host, who slid into the comments section of Venita’s post. Could there be a new crossover love story developing in Charleston?!. Venita Aspen wasn't one of the Southern Charm-ers who popped up on the debut season of Southern Hospitality, but she's still managed to catch the eye of one of Republic's VIP Hosts: Bradley Carter.
Get a New Look Inside Katie Maloney’s Beautiful Apartment
The Vanderpump Rules cast member is showing off new details of her home, including the adorable balcony and dining area. Since moving into her Valley Village apartment in June 2022, Katie Maloney has been showing off the living room and bedroom on her Instagram Stories. The video above shares a new look inside the Vanderpump Rules cast member’s home, and it’s even more beautiful than we thought.
Josh Flagg Had Something Surprising to Say About Mauricio Umansky’s Real Estate Show
The MDLLA agent threw Kyle Richards’ husband a bit of shade on Watch What Happens Live. When Josh Flagg appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 31, a caller put him in the hot seat with a two-part question. “What are your thoughts on Mauricio [Umansky’s] show, Buying Beverly Hills?” she asked. “And do you consider him your biggest competition in Beverly Hills?”
OK, Now Lisa Rinna Has Bleached Her Eyebrows, and She Debuted Them on the Runway (PICS)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum strutted down the Rotate autumn/winter 2023 runway during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Like mother, like daughter — but make it fashion. Lisa Rinna was recently spotted at the Rotate Autumn/Winter 2023 show during Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark wearing a unique look we've...
Milania Giudice Had the Sweetest 17th Birthday Celebration with Her Family (PICS)
Teresa Giudice shared a look at her daughter’s beautiful blue birthday cake and balloons. As Teresa Giudice continues to prove over the years, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member never lets one of daughters’ birthdays pass without a memorable family celebration. Most recently, Milania Giudice turned 17 and feted the special day in the sweetest way.
This Photo Posted by Bethenny Frankel Offers an Update on Her Relationship with Paul
The RHONY alum has some news about her fiancé, Paul Bernon: “The results are in…”. When Bethenny Frankel appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last May, she made one thing clear: She is a big fan of her fiancé, Paul Bernon. The Real Housewives of New York City alum mentioned it all when it came to her beau’s good traits, calling him “the GOAT.” (See the clip above.)
Um, Tinsley Mortimer’s Ex, Scott Kluth, Gifted Leah McSweeney a $5,000 Chanel Bag
The Real Housewives of New York City alum showed off the fuzzy pink Chanel sherpa bag, courtesy of her bestie’s ex. Tinsley Mortimer and her ex-fiancé, Scott Kluth, went their separate ways in 2021, but Tinsley’s bestie, Leah McSweeney, held on to a keepsake from the Coupon Cabin CEO for good measure.
