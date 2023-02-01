RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice explains how Louie has helped her move past the drama with Margaret Josephs. As you might recall, things got pretty tense and very emotional for Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs during Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, including at the reunion. During the Season 12 reunion, the two ladies exchanged words and didn’t see eye to eye when it came to certain topics, namely chatter about Teresa’s now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Well, Season 13 is almost upon us, and in a preview of the upcoming season premiere, we know exactly how Teresa feels about last season’s drama with Margaret.

1 DAY AGO