1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
3 Dividend Stocks That Beat the Market in 2022 but Are Still Worth Buying Now
These energy and industrial stocks offer a blend of growth and value at an affordable price.
Facebook parent Meta soars 19% after Mark Zuckerberg promises 'year of efficiency' cost cuts and a $40 billion share buyback
Facebook parent Meta's stock jumped almost 19% in premarket trading Thursday after its Q4 earnings report. The tech giant missed on some earnings targets and said it would buy back $40 billion in shares. Its CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged cost cuts in a "year of efficiency", a sign of more...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential
Tractor Supply’s net sales and earnings rocketed higher during the fourth quarter. The company pairs a market-matching dividend with high growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
2 Dividend Stocks That Could Increase Their Payouts in February
Coca-Cola is a Dividend King, and it will almost certainly announce another rate increase. Medical Properties Trust is a hospital REIT, and it may announce a dividend increase soon too. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Should You Buy This Steady Dividend Growth Stock?
This company is a leader in a massive and growing industry.
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
2 Chip Stocks to Buy Instead of NVIDIA In 2023
Regulatory actions and macroeconomic headwinds hampered the performance of the chip industry last year. However, technological advancements and lucrative government support could drive the industry’s long-term growth. Hence, quality chip...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.07MM shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 14.15MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Invesco Increases Position in Antero Midstream Partners (AM)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 33.30MM shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 31.35MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Increases Position in Express (EXPR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.03MM shares of Express, Inc. (EXPR). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 1.24MM shares and 1.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 225.93% and an increase in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Estée Lauder Saw Sales and Earnings Decline in Second Quarter, but Beat Wall Street Expectations
Rising COVID-19 cases in China continued to weigh on The Estée Lauder Cos. during the crucial holiday season, triggering declines on both the top and bottom lines (although it beat Wall Street expectations) and causing it to lower its full year profit forecast. The company’s stock was down 3.2 percent to $271.76 following the news.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now The beauty giant, which acquired Tom Ford in late 2022, saw net sales come in at $4.62 billion in its fiscal second quarter ended...
Why Ford Stock Jumped 16% in January
Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE: F) gained last month as the automaker benefited from solid gains across the stock market, as inflation cooled off and expectations increased that the Federal Reserve would slow down interest rate hikes. As a cyclical manufacturer, Ford is sensitive to interest rates and the economy,...
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Hershey (HSY) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Hershey (HSY) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.48%. A quarter ago,...
Looking for a Reliable Dividend Payer? Consider Buying This Blue-Chip Stock
This company has the most impressive dividend growth streak in the entire healthcare sector.
Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
Medtronic (MDT) closed at $87.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
