Justine Skye Gives Us Style Goals In A Christopher Esber Gown

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Justine Skye’s face card never declines! The singer was recently spotted on Instagram after a talk show appearance where she posted a selfie of her glammed face and beautiful body, and we are in love!

The “What A Lie” singer showed her followers that she is still that girl when she took to the platform to share a stunning photo dump of herself after a performance on
Jimmy Kimmel Live .  For her performance, the beauty donned a black Christopher Esber gown that fit like a glove and featured a deep v neckline to expose her midriff and toned abs. Her glowing skin was glammed to perfection as she wore dramatic lashes and clear gloss on her lips. As for her hair, she wore her locs in tight curls with a side part to accent her beautiful face, and of course, her edges were perfectly laid. The starlet took to the social media platform to share a few photos of herself looking in the mirror and directly into the camera in a selfie style photo to show off her effortless style ahead of her talk show appearance. “I’m really like that,” she captioned the photo dump. Check it out below
Justine Skye just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks and fashion! Her face card never declines and neither does her style because she just keeps winning! Beauties, what do you think about Justine’s latest look? Did she nail it? Don’t miss… 10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game

Justine Skye Swears By This Beauty Product To Keep Her Skin Glowing

BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

