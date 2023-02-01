Tye Tribbett’s “New” Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of February 4, 2023)

Read full article on original website
Zach Bryan’s “Something In The Orange” Hits #1 On Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart
It’s no secret that Zach Bryan’s “Something In The Orange” was an absolute bombshell song for 2022. Straight from his incredibly successful American Heartbreak album, the song had success in just about every chart imaginable. From debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart,...
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Jazmine Sullivan’s 5 Biggest Tracks of Her Career So Far
Jazmine Sullivan’s return to music was well worth the wait. After releasing two singles in 2020, “Lost Ones” and ”Pick Up Your Feelings,” the veteran singer released her extended play Heaux Tales on January 8, 2021. The project was critically acclaimed and swept across award shows. The Philadelphia native earned several recognitions, including “Best R&B Album” at the 64th Grammy Awards.
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
talentrecap.com
Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Grace Franklin is Apart of ‘AGT All-Stars’ Group Detroit Youth Choir
While watching the second episode of America’s Got Talent All-Stars, talent show fans were quick to notice a familiar face, Grace Franklin. Franklin was originally seen on American Idol‘s season 20 premiere episode in March 2022. Grace Franklin Made Her TV Debut on American Idol Season 20. On...
Shania Twain’s Massive Net Worth Is the Result of Decades of Musical Success
As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, there's little that Shania Twain has not accomplished in her career at this point. Sprinkle in five Grammy Awards, a World Music Award, 27 BMI Songwriter Awards, and the fact that she is the only female artist in history to have three (consecutive) albums certified Diamond by the RIAA, it's clear that Shania's star power knows no bounds.
Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
musictimes.com
Motown's Legendary Singer Smokey Robinson Confirms 1st Album in 10 Years
Smokey Robinson is officially coming back with new music. Robinson hyped fans with the good news by sharing a black-and-white video of him on his Twitter page Thursday. The iconic singer revealed that his first solo album in nearly a decade, "Gasms," would be out on April 28. He shared...
Bustle
Beyoncé’s Presence At The 2023 Grammys Is Not Guaranteed
Beyoncé is about to break your soul (and wallet) on her just-announced Renaissance World Tour, leading the Beyhive to wonder if she’ll also dazzle fans at the 2023 Grammys. The “CUFF IT” singer is the most nominated artist with an impressive nine nods, including Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed Renaissance album and Record and Song of the Year for “BREAK MY SOUL.” If she wins four of her nominations, she will break the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. However, Queen Bey’s presence on Music’s Biggest Night is not a guarantee.
Only One Artist Beat Sleep Token on Spotify’s Top 50 Viral Songs Chart
Sleep Token truly are one of the hottest bands going at the moment, currently placing two songs inside Spotify's Viral 50 chart. In fact, "The Summoning" currently sits at No. 2 on the chart with only one song besting it at present. For those unaware, Spotify's Viral 50 is a...
Quinta Brunson to Host Billboard Women in Music Awards
Quinta Brunson has been tapped to host the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will take place March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. The Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning star and creator of Abbott Elementary will emcee the annual event, which honors artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.More from The Hollywood ReporterGLAAD Media Awards: 'Tár,' 'Bros,' 'Nope,' 'Hacks,' Demi Lovato and Omar Apollo Among Nominees'Abbott Elementary' Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at ABCThe TV Ratings Road Map: Where, When and How Viewers Watch in the Streaming Era Among this...
iheart.com
Here's Your Grammy Nominations Overview
The Grammys are this Sunday night. Here's a reminder of the big Grammy stories ahead of music's biggest night:. Beyoncé leads the way with nine nominations including Album of the Year for Renaissance and Song and Record of the Year for "Break My Soul." Fun Fact: With her new...
Black America Web
Grammy-Winning Musician Anthony Hamilton Teams With AfricanAncestry.com to Challenge Fans to Unlock The Power of Their Ancestors
(Black PR Wire) Off the heels of holiday home goings, fans across the world are invited to take a transformative journey with GRAMMY award-winning musician Anthony Hamilton that will reconnect them with their original roots in the Motherland. Presented in partnership with AfricanAncestry.com, the pioneers of genetic ancestry tracing for Black people, Anthony Hamilton’s Africa Forever Challenge: A Real Love Experience (AFC) rewards fans for finding their Tribe with the artist and enhancing the way they see themselves. The AFC runs from January 3 through February, kicking off with a chance to win free prizes and exclusive content; and culminating with a VIP Virtual Ancestral Reveal and After Party where Hamilton learns his African roots for the first time.
6 Female Vocal Legends Who Got Their Start as Backup Singers
For years, skilled backing vocalists have wowed listeners with their power and prowess. With the ability to turn a mere tune into a massive hit, these singers have added a distinct style and presence to songs that would not be the same without their voices. Long before some of today’s...
Black America Web
24th Season, Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Is Now “Super Bowl Soulful Celebration” Featuring Patti LaBelle, Israel Houghton, NFL Players Choir & More
PHOENIX, AZ (January 30, 2023) — Marking its 24th year, the groundbreaking music and inspiration extravaganza “Super Bowl Soulful Celebration: An Evening of Inspiration and Culture” (formerly Super Bowl Gospel Celebration) returns during Super Bowl LVII week with a live taping on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, Arizona.
WUSA
GRAMMYs 2023: 50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration to Feature Star-Studded Performances
Music's biggest night just got more exciting! In addition to the usual fanfare of the GRAMMYs, the 65th annual awards show will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with a showcase of the genre's rich history and continued global influence. The segment will feature electrifying performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.
2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Honor Lainey Wilson, Kim Petras, Lana Del Rey, Becky G
The Billboard Women in Music Awards return on March 1 and will honor a new class of influential female artists in today’s musical landscape. Among the 2023 class of artists is Becky G, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Kim Petras, Latto, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey and TWICE. Abbott Elementary writer/actress Quinta Brunson will host the ceremony at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.
Experience the magic of Meghan Trainor's 'Made You Look' with the Kim Petras remix
"She really is like a little angel and such a treasure. She deserves everything that's coming her way with the song" Meghan Trainor has recently released an official remix of her viral hit ‘Made You Look’, featuring the talented artist Kim Petras.
Daily Cardinal
The Cardinal sings the praises of this year’s Grammy nominees
The Daily Cardinal staff assembled their reviews of some of the past year’s most acclaimed and anticipated albums, all of which have been nominated for 2023 Album of the Year at the upcoming 65th Grammy Awards ceremony on Feb. 5. Our writers and editors sing their praises and share their thoughts on the lineup, a selection that features a host of various sounds and textures spanning from pop and rock to R&B and rap.
ABC News
Grammy Awards 2023: How to watch and what to know ahead of music's biggest night
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Ahead of music's biggest night, read more about everything to know on the awards show honoring standout artists in the industry. Who is hosting the 2023 Grammys?. Comedian Trevor Noah is returning...
Kim Petras talks religion, trans community ahead of Grammys
For Kim Petras, 2022 was a big year: The German singer-songwriter received her first Grammy nomination, made her acting debut with the HBO series “Los Espookys” and released a single with acclaimed pop music producer Max Martin.Inspired by the irreverent attitude of her Grammy-nominated duet, “Unholy,” which she and Sam Smith are set to perform at this weekend’s awards show, Petras decided to dive deeper into the waters of religious language and themes as she worked with Martin to write “If Jesus Was a Rockstar.”“I just never got a chance to even know about spirituality or be accepted by...
