A suspect has been arrested in a stolen property investigation that began in May 2022 by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. According to police, a stolen property report was made on May 25, 2022 from the 14,000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July 2022, the victim advised investigators that two of his stolen items were potentially located in La Porte County at an auction house, according to the report. A subsequent investigation of the alleged seller, 19-year-old Braden Masten of Walkerton, yielded a warrant for his arrest.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO