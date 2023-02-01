Read full article on original website
Suspect Arrested in Stolen Property Investigation in Marshall County
A suspect has been arrested in a stolen property investigation that began in May 2022 by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. According to police, a stolen property report was made on May 25, 2022 from the 14,000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July 2022, the victim advised investigators that two of his stolen items were potentially located in La Porte County at an auction house, according to the report. A subsequent investigation of the alleged seller, 19-year-old Braden Masten of Walkerton, yielded a warrant for his arrest.
One person injured in LaPorte County house fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened in the area of U.S. 421 north of 2300 South just after 7 a.m. CST. When firefighters from the...
Rolling Prairie Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County
A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Tuesday, January 31 after an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say officers were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. ET after a report was made of a single vehicle accident on State Road 10 at the curves near the west county line in Culver.
Elkhart Fire Department handles early-morning structure fire
ELKHART, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to reports of flames and smoke coming from a house located at 1315 Cone Street on Saturday around 5:30 a.m., according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Crews arrived to find heavy fire from the rear side of the structure and smoke emitting from the roofline.
Knox High School on lockdown after sounds of gunfire
KNOX, Ind.- Knox High School was put on lockdown after school officials reported hearing a gunshot around 9 a.m. After investigating, police learned the sound of a gun shot was actually from a vehicle back-firing as it was leaving the southeast parking lot.
Reported scam in the Indiana State Police Peru District
Peru – Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
Charges in Crow Bar Robbery Attack
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a robbery and beating at a Michigan City area motel. About three weeks ago, police responded to the Dunes Inn along U.S. 421 near Interstate 94. Briene Henderson, 33, allegedly went inside a room and had a brief conversation...
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of...
Three Knox Residents Arrested Following Investigation
Three Knox residents were arrested Monday, January 30 following an investigation with the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Starke County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department and workers from the Department of Child Services went to the home in the 6700 S. block of Lombardy Lane in the Bass Lake area just after 10 a.m. CT where they reportedly found a marijuana growing operation inside the home. Police say a small child was removed from the residence.
Hammond man arrested after police shooting in Munster
MUNSTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Hammond man was taken into custody Wednesday night after a violent encounter with a Munster police officer led the officer to fire his weapon, state police said. Officers from the Munster Police Department found a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee at a gas station at...
Knox City Police Address Thursday Morning School Lockdown
Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith would like to inform all of the Knox/Starke County community that several Knox Police Officers responded to the area of the Knox High School at around the time of 9 a.m. CT. School officials believed they heard the sound of a gunshot in the...
Pets missing after Mishawaka house fire
Several pets are unaccounted for following a house fire in Mishawaka on Thursday night. Crews say they responded to a call at around 8 last night on Kamms Court. That's just southwest of downtown. Firefighters were on scene putting out the flames for nearly 2 hours. Whether the pets died...
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating individual in connection with theft, illegal garbage dumping
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in reference to a theft that took place between November 9 and December 4, 2022. The individual is also accused of illegally dumping garbage at the Beulah Missionary Church in Goshen,...
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were arrested on Monday, Jan. 30, after a marijuana growing operation was found inside a Starke County home. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, deputies from the Starke County Sheriff’s Department and workers from the Indiana Department of Child Services went to the home in the 6700 S. block of Lombardy Lane in the Bass Lake area just after 10 a.m. CST.
Indiana Sheriff’s Association Offering Scholarships
Starke County Sheriff Jack Rosa announced the Indiana Sheriff’s Association will be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. It was announced there will be approximately 40, $750 scholarships awarded to qualifying students throughout the state....
Police: McDonald’s employee threw food at, punched DoorDash driver in Portage
PORTAGE, Ind. — A McDonald’s employee was arrested this week after allegedly throwing a bag of food at a DoorDash driver and punching them in Northwest Indiana. At around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Portage police responded to a McDonald’s, located in the 6100 block of North Central Avenue, on the report of a physical disturbance.
North Judson Town Council Meets to Approve Police Vehicle Purchase
The North Judson Town Council members met in special session Wednesday morning to approve the purchase of a new police vehicle to replace one that had been totaled in an accident. Near the end of November, North Judson police officers were called to assist in an ongoing vehicle pursuit north...
An employee of a McDonald’s in Portage, Indiana is facing criminal charges after allegedly attacking a Door Dash driver after the driver allegedly got upset over a late order.
Charges in Junk Food Theft
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man with a history of stealing is in trouble again for allegedly helping himself to some junk food. Ryan Dunfee, 38, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 6 Felony Theft. According to court documents, the man on January 18 was...
