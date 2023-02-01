ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starke County, IN

wkvi.com

Indiana Sheriff’s Association Offering Scholarships

Starke County Sheriff Jack Rosa announced the Indiana Sheriff’s Association will be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. It was announced there will be approximately 40, $750 scholarships awarded to qualifying students throughout the state....
INDIANA STATE
wkvi.com

Starke County Park Board Discusses Sunken Diving Platform

The sunken diving platform at Bass Lake Beach was discussed at last month’s Starke County Park Board meeting. The large diving platform collapsed years ago and has deeply embedded itself in the lake floor over time. Depending on the water levels the platform can be close to just three feet below the water line, causing damage to boat motors and possible injury to swimmers.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Today is Last Day to File in Primary Municipal Election

Today is the last day to file for office in the May Primary Municipal Election. The offices open for the 2023 Primary Municipal Election in Knox include mayor, clerk-treasurer and five seats on the Knox City Council. Candidates have until today at noon CT to file in the Starke County...
KNOX, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials

What could be Hoosiers’ best bet at property tax relief was met with opposition Thursday from education advocates and local government officials who maintained they would take a financial hit if lawmakers approve the proposal. The bill would temporarily provide a supplemental homestead credit and lower the 1% cap on residential property taxes. It was […] The post Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indiana man captures rare ‘green comet’

“Love Springs Eternal” at the Indianapolis Ballet. Celebrate love with the Indianapolis Ballet. A person has been identified as the pilot who was killed last month in Indianapolis following a plane crash. Overnight Shooting at Food Mart. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Zach orders warmup for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Agriculture Online

Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre

This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?

How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
ANDERSON, IN
OnlyInYourState

These Fascinating Indiana Buildings Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

If there’s anything we here at Only In Your State have a bit of a strange obsession with, it’s abandoned places – especially when said places are being slowly and quietly reclaimed by the natural world around them. Indiana just so happens to be a state where there’s plenty of this kind of thing to go around, and we couldn’t be happier about it. There’s something just so oddly intriguing about watching the natural decay of man’s unnatural structures. Here are a few examples of some truly captivating abandoned places in Indiana that are being taken back by the planet:
INDIANA STATE
wkvi.com

Culver Town Manager Discusses BZA, Plan Commission Topics

Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe brought up a topic for possible council consideration in the near future. First, she explained to the Culver Town Council at their last meeting that the Plan Commission members have made goals for this year to tackle the zoning ordinance and making some changes to the ordinance.
CULVER, IN
Building Indiana Business

Dire Straits: Hoosier Hospitals are Hemorrhaging Money

Indiana hospitals are seriously strapped for cash and experts are describing a “very real and growing threat” to healthcare access in the state. In a rather eye-opening report, leaders from multiple organizations came together to describe the current state of hospital finances as bleak. Red margins can be found throughout the industry, and almost no network, large or small, remains untouched.
INDIANA STATE
wkvi.com

Knox City Police, Superintendent Address Thursday Morning School Lockdown

The Knox City Police Department is addressing a lockdown of the Knox Community School Corporation Thursday morning. Police say school officials believed they hard a “loud bang” in the area of the high school and school officials took action to place the schools on lockdown as a precaution. Knox Community School Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart told WKVI News a message was sent to parents and guardians to alert them of the lockdown.
KNOX, IN
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

