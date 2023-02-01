Read full article on original website
WTHR
Indiana Senate bill proposes helping aging foster youth with cost of learning to drive and auto insurance
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a right of passage for many young Hoosiers when they hit 16, learning how to drive and getting a license. “A normal stepping stone in somebody’s life,” said Julia Stumler. If you’re one of the close to 9,000 kids currently in Indiana’s foster...
95.3 MNC
Indiana Department of Homeland Security recognizes Indiana during Earthquake Awareness Month
February is Earthquake Awareness Month. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that while earthquakes in Indiana seem unlikely, the reality is that the state is near two seismic zones that have the potential to produce both small and major earthquakes. Actually, about 2,000 tremors a day occur in the...
wkvi.com
Indiana Sheriff’s Association Offering Scholarships
Starke County Sheriff Jack Rosa announced the Indiana Sheriff’s Association will be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. It was announced there will be approximately 40, $750 scholarships awarded to qualifying students throughout the state....
wkvi.com
Starke County Park Board Discusses Sunken Diving Platform
The sunken diving platform at Bass Lake Beach was discussed at last month’s Starke County Park Board meeting. The large diving platform collapsed years ago and has deeply embedded itself in the lake floor over time. Depending on the water levels the platform can be close to just three feet below the water line, causing damage to boat motors and possible injury to swimmers.
wbiw.com
If the bill passes, school board candidates would have to declare a political party affiliation on the ballot
INDIANA – Indiana lawmakers held a hearing Monday on a bill that would allow school board candidates to declare a political party affiliation on the ballot. Under Senate Bill 188, all candidates would have a political party affiliation next to their name on the ballot or would run as independent candidates.
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
wkvi.com
Today is Last Day to File in Primary Municipal Election
Today is the last day to file for office in the May Primary Municipal Election. The offices open for the 2023 Primary Municipal Election in Knox include mayor, clerk-treasurer and five seats on the Knox City Council. Candidates have until today at noon CT to file in the Starke County...
Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials
What could be Hoosiers’ best bet at property tax relief was met with opposition Thursday from education advocates and local government officials who maintained they would take a financial hit if lawmakers approve the proposal. The bill would temporarily provide a supplemental homestead credit and lower the 1% cap on residential property taxes. It was […] The post Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
'It's really abnormal' | State fire marshal concerned after 20 die from fires in first 5 weeks of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — "It's tragic how bad January's been this year," said Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones. Just five weeks into new year and already, 20 people have died from fires around the Hoosier State. "It's really abnormal," Jones said. "It's tragic the amount of fire fatalities we've had...
Fox 59
Indiana man captures rare ‘green comet’
“Love Springs Eternal” at the Indianapolis Ballet. Celebrate love with the Indianapolis Ballet. A person has been identified as the pilot who was killed last month in Indianapolis following a plane crash. Overnight Shooting at Food Mart. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Zach orders warmup for...
Agriculture Online
Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre
This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?
How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
OnlyInYourState
These Fascinating Indiana Buildings Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If there’s anything we here at Only In Your State have a bit of a strange obsession with, it’s abandoned places – especially when said places are being slowly and quietly reclaimed by the natural world around them. Indiana just so happens to be a state where there’s plenty of this kind of thing to go around, and we couldn’t be happier about it. There’s something just so oddly intriguing about watching the natural decay of man’s unnatural structures. Here are a few examples of some truly captivating abandoned places in Indiana that are being taken back by the planet:
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
INDIANAPOLIS — Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they’re used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those people. She said she was shocked when she opened up her heating and power bill for January. “I called my husband instantly and was like, ‘I cannot believe this but […]
wkvi.com
Culver Town Manager Discusses BZA, Plan Commission Topics
Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe brought up a topic for possible council consideration in the near future. First, she explained to the Culver Town Council at their last meeting that the Plan Commission members have made goals for this year to tackle the zoning ordinance and making some changes to the ordinance.
Dire Straits: Hoosier Hospitals are Hemorrhaging Money
Indiana hospitals are seriously strapped for cash and experts are describing a “very real and growing threat” to healthcare access in the state. In a rather eye-opening report, leaders from multiple organizations came together to describe the current state of hospital finances as bleak. Red margins can be found throughout the industry, and almost no network, large or small, remains untouched.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana hospitals are in the red, and they don’t agree with lawmakers on how to cut costs
Indiana’s hospital leaders say that they have been operating in the red in 2022 due to inflation and rising labor costs. And they are worried that proposed legislation to address rising health care costs could push them deeper into financial stress. The Indiana Hospital Association shared a new financial...
wkvi.com
Knox City Police, Superintendent Address Thursday Morning School Lockdown
The Knox City Police Department is addressing a lockdown of the Knox Community School Corporation Thursday morning. Police say school officials believed they hard a “loud bang” in the area of the high school and school officials took action to place the schools on lockdown as a precaution. Knox Community School Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart told WKVI News a message was sent to parents and guardians to alert them of the lockdown.
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
