Measure mandating 30-minute recess for K-3 students heading back to state Legislature
FARMINGTON — For the second year in a row, a Farmington lawmaker is introducing a measure that would require public school systems in the state to mandate a 30-minute recess for children in kindergarten through third grade. State Sen. Steve Neville, R-Farmington, said he is introducing the measure at...
Transgender teacher dismissed for sharing 'inappropriate' TikTok videos with Maine middle school students
A parent said that students shared the videos via group chats, getting around some of the controls parents had implemented to control their children's social media use.
NBC News
Trump calls for certifying 'patriotic' teachers, cutting funds to schools teaching CRT
Former President Donald Trump is out with a new education platform as part of his presidential campaign, one chock-full of hard-right policies taking aim at perceived liberal bias in public education. The main policy planks include:. Slashing federal funding for "any school or program pushing critical race theory, gender ideology...
Metro News
Senate sends 4 bills to House of Delegates in Monday’s floor session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate sailed through a series of bills on Monday, passing them all unanimously with no debate – including a school protection bill and one to put a framed copy of the U.S. motto in every government building. All bills head to the House...
New bill could end K-12 school suspensions for defying school rules
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Suspensions for defying school rules may become a thing of the past in California public and charter schools.Legislation introduced Wednesday by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, would ban such suspensions while aiming to understand what is causing the children to act out and treating it. Senate Bill 274 is meant to keep children in school. It would end willful defiance suspensions such as failing to take off a hat or hooded sweatshirt in grades TK through 12. "The punishment for missing school should not be to miss more school," Skinner said in a statement. "Students, especially those with...
KCCI.com
Gender identity bill moves forward to House floor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Aproposed plan that would limit how schools and teachers can talk to students about gender identity in Iowa was moved forward in the House Education Committee on Tuesday. House File 9 is a Republican-backed bill that prohibits school districts from "facilitating any accommodation that is...
