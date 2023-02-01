ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Senate sends 4 bills to House of Delegates in Monday’s floor session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate sailed through a series of bills on Monday, passing them all unanimously with no debate – including a school protection bill and one to put a framed copy of the U.S. motto in every government building. All bills head to the House...
CBS San Francisco

New bill could end K-12 school suspensions for defying school rules

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Suspensions for defying school rules may become a thing of the past in California public and charter schools.Legislation introduced Wednesday by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, would ban such suspensions while aiming to understand what is causing the children to act out and treating it. Senate Bill 274 is meant to keep children in school. It would end willful defiance suspensions such as failing to take off a hat or hooded sweatshirt in grades TK through 12. "The punishment for missing school should not be to miss more school," Skinner said in a statement. "Students, especially those with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCCI.com

Gender identity bill moves forward to House floor

DES MOINES, Iowa — Aproposed plan that would limit how schools and teachers can talk to students about gender identity in Iowa was moved forward in the House Education Committee on Tuesday. House File 9 is a Republican-backed bill that prohibits school districts from "facilitating any accommodation that is...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy