ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tiffany & Co Announces New Collab with Nike

By Nia Noelle
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OprtV_0kYXiaZE00

Luxury brand Tiffany & Co has announced collaborations before but none like the one they just dropped!  Sneakerheads will soon have the opportunity to snag a pair of limited edition Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837  that Tiffany has marked “A Legendary Pair”.

The kicks are a black suede with black laces and of course have the signature Nike swoosh in Tiffany blue.  But these are no ordinary Air Force 1’s, the heel of each shoe is adorned with a sliver 925 Tiffany badge.  The tongues have Tiffany embroidered in them but that’s not it.  Each pair comes in a Tiffany blue box and includes kit of sterling sneakerhead “essentials”: a silver shoe horn, a silver shoe brush, a silver whistle, and of course a dubrae.

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

This legendary pair will cost you $400 and will be exclusively available at Tiffany’s two flagship stores in New York City, select Nike retailers, and on the Nike SNKRS app.  At the time we are publishing this story Tiffany has a sign up for text and email for more information. Click here to get plugged in.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hypebeast.com

The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design

Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date

The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
sneakernews.com

A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”

First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” Officially Revealed

Of all of Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan models, people tend to gravitate towards the Air Jordan 4 the most. It is easily one of his best and most accessible creations. The silhouette itself is very clean, and overall, there are just so many fantastic colorways of it. Throughout 2023,...
Robb Report

Jennifer Lopez’s $42.5 Million Bel-Air Mansion Comes With an Outdoor Amphitheater for Home Concerts

Despite plans to renovate, Jennifer Lopez has decided to offload her Bel-Air estate instead. And if you’re willing to dish out a whopping $42.5 million, you can live just like J. Lo once did.   The actress and singer is selling the French Country mansion which she bought back in 2016 from fellow celeb Sela Ward, the Wall Street Journal first reported. At the time, Lopez dropped a cool $28 million on the California compound—so she’ll earn an eye-watering profit if the asking price is met. The eight-acre spread includes a nine-bedroom main house, a guest cottage, an infinity pool and a putting...
TEXAS STATE
hypebeast.com

Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"

The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic

Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos

More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos

This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
WWD

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Call it a meeting of the minds. Speculation that Tiffany & Co. is collaborating with Nike was confirmed Sunday when the two brands released a visual teaser to officially reveal their tie-up. The teaser was posted to both Tiffany and Nike’s social media accounts, and was also featured in a New York Times ad in the paper’s Sunday print edition. It shows a Tiffany blue shoe box with a Nike swoosh and says, “A legendary pair.”More from WWDInside Tiffany & Co.'s Party Celebrating its Miami Holiday ResidenceLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany Rumors around the collaboration...
hypebeast.com

LeBron James Is First To Be Spotted in Highly Anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collab

LeBron James stunted in the new Tiffany & Co. x collaboration at today’s game at the Madison Square Garden. King James did not miss a beat with his fresh fit, revealing an all-new letterman jacket from the collaboration. The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. In an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back. Most of the graphics were highlighted in the classic Tiffany blue.
hotnewhiphop.com

Christopher Wallace x Air Jordan 13 To Be Auctioned At Massive Prices

This Air Jordan 13 will turn some heads. Christopher Wallace, more commonly known as The Notorious B.I.G., is one of hip-hop’s biggest legends. He was a larger-than-life personality who completely changed the genre. Overall, his legend still lives on, and he is always honored for his contributions to music.
Footwear News

Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Plays Golf in Track Pants & White Lace-Up Puma Shoes

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, played golf this week in relaxed style. On Saturday, the 15-year-old hit the green with golfer Lexi Thompson in a light blue long-sleeved top, which was covered in a darker watercolor-like print. For additional ease, Trump paired the piece with black track pants and a light gray top. A gray Puma beanie completed her outfit, as seen on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai (@kaitrumpgolfer) When it came to footwear, the granddaughter of former president Donald Trump opted for a set of white golf shoes by Puma. Her...
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 11 Low "Yellow Snakeskin"

Jordan Brand is bringing back the “Snakeskin” texture for its Air Jordan 11. Arriving in “Yellow Snakeskin,” the Air Jordan 11 Low kicks off 2023 with a vibrant hue, ready for the warmer weather. The classic silhouette comes dressed in a white, tour yellow and sail...
sneakernews.com

A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy