Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers is mourning the sudden loss of her brother, Conner Harry Flowers, following his death at the age of 32.Olivia has yet to release a public statement, but RadarOnline.com confirmed his tragic passing after an alleged social media account belonging to her fellow SC alum Thomas Ravenel shared a heartfelt tribute."RIP Conner Flowers 2/9/1990-1/30/2023," a message posted via Facebook and Instagram read alongside a collage of throwback photos. "Words can't describe how rare and remarkable you were. You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless towards. My sincere sympathies...

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO