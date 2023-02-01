Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's surging sunseed exports 'unacceptable', farm ministry says
KYIV, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sunflower seed exports have rocketed so far this season and the farm ministry said on Thursday this "unacceptable" trend could destroy one of the country's most lucrative agricultural sectors. The agriculture ministry said in a statement a total of 2.75 million tonnes of sunseed...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's farmers grapple with higher cost as soy rust cases rise
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's rainy summer this year has increased cases of soy rust on soybean crops, requiring farmers to boost pesticide applications that raised their fungicide bills by almost 10%, industry insiders said. Through Thursday, around 160 cases of the disease had been reported during the...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's forward soy sales lag as farmers hoard beans -Safras
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Advance sales of Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean crop rose slightly from last month but still trail last year's and historical levels by a wide margin, according to data from Safras & Mercado on Friday. Safras said forward sales of Brazil's soy crop, which farmers are...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain harvest 97% complete at 53.2 mln T -ministry
KYIV, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested 53.2 million tonnes of grain in bunker weight from 97% of the expected area as of Feb. 2, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said farmers had harvested 11.1 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.79...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago prices firm as dollar, crop weather weigh
Dollar fall after Fed comments supports U.S. commodities. Grain markets weigh Argentina drought, big Brazil soy crop. Wheat market continues rebound as Egypt tender eyed. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Matthew Chye. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures rose on...
Agriculture Online
IKAR cuts Russia's 2023 wheat harvest forecast to 84 mln tonnes
MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Agriculture consultancy IKAR has cut its forecast for Russia's 2023 wheat harvest to 84 million tonnes from 87 million tonnes previously, its head Dmitry Rylko told Reuters. He added that this was a preliminary forecast. Analysts started lowering their estimates for the 2023 crop this...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Argentina central bank to ease financing for drought-hit farm sector
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank will adopt measures to ease financing for the country's key grains sector that has been badly hit by drought, the entity said on Thursday, which will include more flexible terms on non-payment and subsidized credit lines. The measures will ease rules...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Feb 8-14
MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Feb. 8-14 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Feb 8-14 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,496.6 3,175.2 1,505.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.2 264.0 229.8 Feb 1-7 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,365.3 3,174.3 1,186.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.8 267.7 226.4 Jan 25-31 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,283.2 3,083.7 886.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 267.9 221.9 Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Top EU officials visit Ukraine, show solidarity before war anniversary
EU offers more military, financial, political support. KYIV, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Over a dozen top European Union officials visited Kyiv on Thursday to promise military, financial and political aid and show support for Ukraine before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion. But unwilling to admit a country at war,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans tick higher on Argentine dry weather conditions
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, underpinned by worries about supply from top producer Argentina due to dry weather conditions. Corn inched higher for a second consecutive session, while wheat was largely unchanged. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
Agriculture Online
EU'S von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv for talks
KYIV, Feb 2 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for meetings intended to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia's invasion nears. "Good to be back in Kyiv, my 4th time since Russia's invasion. This time, with my team...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on Argentine drought concerns
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower in early Asian trading on Friday, but were poised for weekly gains supported by uncertainty over supply from top producer Argentina amid dry weather conditions. Wheat and corn also fell, extending losses to a second consecutive session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease as U.S. jobs report sends dollar surging
(Updates with weaker trend after U.S. jobs data) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures eased on Friday, giving up an earlier rise as much stronger than anticipated U.S. jobs figures triggered a jump in the dollar. Soybeans remained on course for a weekly gain, however, as participants assessed...
Agriculture Online
Brazil farmers harvest 9.86% of soybean crop, less than half 2022 area -Patria
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 9.86% of the country's soybean area so far in the season, with work progressing slowly due to rains in key producing regions, Patria Agronegocios consultancy said on Friday. At this time last year, 20.4% of the planted area had been...
Agriculture Online
Top palm oil buyer India's Jan imports fall to six-month low -dealers
MUMBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's January palm oil imports fell 31% from a month ago to their lowest in months as a narrowing discount to rival oils prompted refiners to increase purchases of soybean and sunflower oils, five dealers told Reuters on Thursday. The reduction in palm oil imports...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-EU officials pledge solidarity with Kyiv, Zelenskiy says speed up sanctions
EU offers more military, financial, political support. KYIV, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine urged the European Union on Thursday to impose more sanctions on Moscow, as some of the bloc's top officials visited Kyiv in a show of solidarity that offered no quick path to membership during Russia's invasion. European...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans edge up as investors eye U.S. jobs report
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked up on Friday, staying on course for a weekly gain as participants assessed crop weather in drought-hit Argentina while awaiting U.S. jobs data for a latest gauge of the economic outlook. Wheat eased after a...
Agriculture Online
World food prices decline for 10th month running in January, says FAO
ROME, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index fell in January for a 10th consecutive month, and is now down some 18% from a record high hit last March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the...
Agriculture Online
Germany's HH2E, brown coal firm Leag agree on green hydrogen cooperation
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - German energy firm HH2E and brown coal miner and power generator Leag plan to cooperate on green hydrogen plants at sites in the eastern German states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg, the companies said on Friday. Germany is aiming to make emissions-free hydrogen a crucial...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures hit contract highs on tightening cattle supplies
CHICAGO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose on Thursday to life-of-contract highs, as traders continued to digest this week's semiannual cattle report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that showed a 3% year-on-year drop in the size of the U.S. cattle herd. "The markets...
Comments / 0