Related
Consumers’ Purchase Habits: How To Prepare Your Business for Changing Trends
It’s no secret that consumer spending habits have changed dramatically over the past few years. The recession forced many people to reevaluate their finances and make cutbacks in their spending. Even now, as the economy has begun to recover, many consumers are still being cautious with their money. So what does this mean for businesses? How can you adapt your sales strategy to meet these new challenges? Here are a few things to consider.
Hornetsecurity Combats QR Code Phishing With Launch of New Technology
LONDON, UK – 1 February 2023 – Leading cybersecurity provider Hornetsecurity has today launched two new tools – the QR Code Analyzer and Secure Links – to combat growing cyber threats. These launches come in response to a rise in fake QR codes and the ongoing threat of phishing, which represents 40% of all cyber threats.
The IIoT Will Help Manufacturing Grow
The industrial internet of things (IIoT) is transforming industrial practices all over the globe. It is helping businesses to harness new technologies to increase productivity, manage their infrastructure and better meet strategic goals. It’s being used to help manufacturing plants grow, revolutionize agricultural practices, streamline supply chains and radically change how we approach business.
How robots can regain the trust of humans after making mistakes
Humans are less forgiving of robots after multiple mistakes—and the trust is difficult to get back, according to a new University of Michigan study. Similar to human co-workers, robots can make mistakes that violate a human’s trust in them. When mistakes happen, humans often see robots as less trustworthy, which ultimately decreases their trust in them.
4 Categories of Container Security Vulnerabilities (& Best Practices to Reduce Risk)
Containerization is becoming increasingly common due to portability, ability to isolate application dependencies, scalability, cost effectiveness, and ease of use. The ability to easily package and deploy code has changed the way that organizations work with applications. But like with Windows servers years ago, or AWS today, any time one specific technology gains a significant portion of the market share, it becomes a target for attackers. Here’s what you need to know about the security risks of vulnerable containers.
The emergence of trinity attacks on APIs
When it comes to attacks against application programming interfaces (APIs), the building blocks that provide access to many of our applications, the OWASP API Top Ten is seen as definitive – and rightly so. Compiled in 2019 based on a risk analysis conducted by an OWASP working party as well as the in the field experience of security practitioners, the list acts as a bible to developers and security professionals alike. But it very clearly delineates between each of the attack types. What we’re seeing today is that attack tools, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) no longer follow these clear-cut definitions. Instead, they’re combining multiple variants.
Cisco fixes security flaw that could have allowed sneaky hacking
Cisco has confirmed it patched a high-severity flaw that was impacting its IOx application hosting environment. Cisco IOx is an application environment that allows consistent deployment of applications that are independent of the network infrastructure and docker tooling for development. It is used by a wide range of businesses, from manufacturing, to energy, to the public sector.
Fortinet Adds Services to Help Close Cybersecurity Skills Gap
Fortinet this week rolled out additional security operations center (SOC) augmentation services and expanded the training programs it provides via the Fortinet Training Institute. Karin Shopen, vice president of cybersecurity solutions and services for Fortinet, said the goal is to make it simpler for organizations to rely on external services...
Agents say the AI could be a game changer in the industry
Century 21 Beggins Enterprises on its website lists a “beautiful” three-bedroom condo in Madeira Beach, Florida with “large spacious balconies to enjoy the warm, beautiful views.”. “This is one of the only properties available on the Gulf Beach islands that’s totally pet friendly,” the listing reads. “Secure...
Does usage-based pricing call for a new growth infrastructure stack? • TechCrunch
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. “It’s not either usage-based or subscription pricing,” VC firm OpenView wrote in its second State of Usage-Based Pricing...
AE introduces new series of miniature HV DC-DC converters
Advanced Energy has announced a new series of ultra-miniature isolated single and dual-output high voltage DC-DC converters. The Advanced Energy UltraVolt© AEQ series optimizes power conversion in a wide range of medical, life science, industrial and semiconductor equipment applications. In comparison to other small form size DC-DC converters, devices...
Surge capability. Power electronics news.
Power devices used in challenging applications, like automotive powertrains and electrical grids, must exhibit surge energy robustness. While Si and SiC MOSFETs can dissipate surge energy via avalanche, GaN HEMTs have no avalanche capability. This article explores the repetitive surge energy robustness of a 650 V rated cascode GaN HEMT in the unclamped inductive switching (UIS) test. Surge capability and the safe operating zone under this stress is a key aspect of the overall GaN HEMT reliability.
IceBreaker malware used to breach gaming companies
Hackers have been targeting online gaming and gambling companies with a new backdoor named IceBreaker since at least September 2022. In the new attack campaign, the customer service agents were tricked into opening malicious screenshots which the hackers send under the guise of a user facing a problem. The group...
Microsoft, Amazon, Other Tech Firms Cut Jobs at Second-Highest Pace on Record in US
Layoffs in the United States hit a more than two-year high in January as technology firms cut jobs at the second-highest pace on record to brace for a possible recession, a report showed on Thursday. The layoffs impacted 1,02,943 workers, a more than two-fold jump from December and an over...
Subtle hostile social media messaging is being missed by artificial intelligence tools
A NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence (StratCom COE) report has warned many of the artificial intelligence (AI) tools used to monitor social media posts are too literal and struggle to detect subtle hostile messaging and misinformation. Many machine learning models allow platforms, companies and governments to estimate the emotion...
Intel cuts employee, executive salaries as it faces weak PC, chip demand
After posting a double-digit revenue decline for its fourth quarter of 2022, Intel is looking to weather a potentially problematic 2023 by making companywide cuts to employee pay. Responding to media reports about possible pay cuts, Intel said on Wednesday that in order to navigate “macro-economic headwinds and work to...
