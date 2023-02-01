Dead Space remake — out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X — seemed an ambitious project from the get-go. I hoped it would be the right dose of sci-fi horror I needed injected into my veins, after the sour letdown that was The Callisto Protocol. Although reimagining a classic might make any fan feel cautious, EA Motive’s approach to development had me optimistic. To ensure this game’s core stayed true to the original, the studio formed a community council early on, including die-hard fans of Dead Space, who were consulted every six weeks to collect feedback on their work. Seeing as I only had faint memories of the 2008 version, I was excited to go in (practically) fresh and experience the horrors that await in the shadows!

2 DAYS AGO