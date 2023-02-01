Read full article on original website
Amnesia: The Bunker Gets Delayed to May 16 Following ‘Tough Winter’
Amnesia fans may have to wait a few months longer for the next game. Video game developer Frictional games recently announced it is delaying Amnesia: The Bunker until the middle of 2023 due to the problems it encountered during the game’s development. Frictional Games previously scheduled the release of...
#EntertainmentTech 5 Things to Know About the PlayStation VR
Are you ready to enter the world of virtual reality? Then, you should definitely check out the PlayStation VR, also known as PSVR. Developed by the masterminds at Sony Interactive Entertainment, the PSVR headset was released back in 2016 and has since taken the gaming and entertainment world by storm.
PlayStation Plus Collection Is Shutting Down, Players Can Redeem the 19-Game Collection by May 9
Sony is shutting down its PlayStation Plus Collection soon. For the uninitiated, the catalogue includes a set of PS4 games that any PS5 owner can readily download and play free of charge, provided they are subscribed to the PS Plus service. Players have until May 9 to redeem the 19-game collection on their accounts, after which the perk will cease to exist. A PS Plus membership will still be required to access those games, long after the closure — players can’t “keep” these games. The collection originally included 20 games, but went down a notch when the popular JRPG Persona 5 was removed last year.
Dead Space Review: A Bloodcurdling Return to the Ishimura
Dead Space remake — out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X — seemed an ambitious project from the get-go. I hoped it would be the right dose of sci-fi horror I needed injected into my veins, after the sour letdown that was The Callisto Protocol. Although reimagining a classic might make any fan feel cautious, EA Motive’s approach to development had me optimistic. To ensure this game’s core stayed true to the original, the studio formed a community council early on, including die-hard fans of Dead Space, who were consulted every six weeks to collect feedback on their work. Seeing as I only had faint memories of the 2008 version, I was excited to go in (practically) fresh and experience the horrors that await in the shadows!
Forspoken Review: Missing the Magic
Major video games, like any other mass-market products in these times, are plagued by conservatism. A brief sift through significant releases of past few years will reveal an alarming conveyor belt of sequels, remakes, and remasters of varying degrees of merit. Smaller, independent games are probably the final garrison of innovation and art in the medium, with a few exceptions. Big publishers and developers, for understandable reasons, have to play it safe. The stakes are high and a new intellectual property that doesn’t bear a recognisable name involves risks.
