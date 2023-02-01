MVP Arena in Albany ended 2022 with a record breaking net profit of $2,321,245, the most since the venue opened in 1990, then named the Knickerbocker Arena. Albany County officials announced the record breaking net profits for the venue last week, with the previous record being in 2000 with a profit of $2,188,761. In 2022, MVP Arena presented 106 events with an attendance of 434,277. Some of the top acts that came to the venue include John Mayer, Journey, Korn, Slipknot, Roger Waters, Cody Johnson, My Chemical Romance, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, Judas Priest, and more. Family favorite events included Disney On Ice and the Harlem Globetrotters, and for the first time ever, AEW made their Albany debut to a crowd of professional wrestling fans.

ALBANY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO