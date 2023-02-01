ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

NYS Music

The Wood Brothers Announce New Album, 5 Stops in NY on National Tour

Roots band The Wood Brothers have announced their eighth studio album, titled Heart Is The Hero, which is set to be released on April 14 through Honey Jar/Thirty Tigers. The album will be supported by a tour, with stops in Buffalo, Ithaca, New York City, Accord, and Fairpoint. Prior to embarking on their tour, the band will release the first single from Heart Is The Hero in February.
ITHACA, NY
94.5 PST

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NYS Music

MVP Arena in Albany Sets new Record for net Operating Profits in 2022

MVP Arena in Albany ended 2022 with a record breaking net profit of $2,321,245, the most since the venue opened in 1990, then named the Knickerbocker Arena. Albany County officials announced the record breaking net profits for the venue last week, with the previous record being in 2000 with a profit of $2,188,761. In 2022, MVP Arena presented 106 events with an attendance of 434,277. Some of the top acts that came to the venue include John Mayer, Journey, Korn, Slipknot, Roger Waters, Cody Johnson, My Chemical Romance, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, Judas Priest, and more. Family favorite events included Disney On Ice and the Harlem Globetrotters, and for the first time ever, AEW made their Albany debut to a crowd of professional wrestling fans.
ALBANY, NY
NYS Music

New Musical Produced by Dionne Warwick to Stop in Albany, Rochester and Manhattan

Dionne Warwick is taking her show “HITS! The Musical” on tour, with three stops in NY. Warwick and her son, Damon Elliot, have joined the production team as co-producers to bring the show to over 50 cities across North America, starting in February. The show will be stopping at The Egg in Albany, Kodak Theater in Rochester and Town Hall in Manhattan.
ALBANY, NY
Smithonian

You Can Travel in a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River

If you thought the term “red-carpet treatment” came from Hollywood, think again. The phrase actually began with railroads in the early 1900s, when the New York Central used crimson carpets to direct people boarding its luxurious 20th Century Limited, which it eventually advertised as “the most famous train in the world.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Flirtin’ With Disaster in Hudson Falls: Molly Hatchet Live at The Strand

HUDSON FALLS — They named themselves after a famous 17th-century axe murderess and released their self-titled debut album in 1978. Molly Hatchet, currently on a world tour, will stage a show at The Strand in Hudson Falls on Friday, March 17. Opening act is southern rock Beatin’ The Odds.
NYS Music

NYCB Theatre at Westbury to Eight Shows to Catholic Health Concert Series

Long Island will become a hotspot for music entertainment this year when the NYCB Theatre at Westbury opens its doors to some of the world’s biggest performers. On Jan. 30, the venue announced eight new shows as part of its ongoing Catholic Health Concert Series. The entertainment venue is located just outside Westbury in the hamlet of Jericho.
WESTBURY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Civil War in the Mohawk Valley: The Battle of Oriskany

General Nicholas Herkimer led the 800-strong Tryon County Militia force in relief of Fort Stanwix. Yet his own younger brother Johan Jost Herkimer was a captain in the Indian Department with Barry St. Leger’s British force that laid siege to the fort and participated in the ambush known as the Battle of Oriskany, one of the bloodiest battles in the entire eight year conflict.
ALBANY, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

When It Was Possible to Drive Across the Hudson River On An Ice Bridge (or Skate, Sleigh, & Walk)

Before the first Tappan Zee Bridge and the George Washington Bridge, a winter express route across the Hudson River called the ice bridge. It is hard to conceive of a fully frozen Hudson River today, let alone a defined frozen river crossing from near the foot of Main Street in Nyack to Tarrytown, with cars, motorcycles, trucks, skaters, horses, sleighs, cyclists, sledders, walkers, and ice boats. Because of salty tides in Nyack’s river-that-flows-both-ways, the river doesn’t always freeze. But in the winter of 1917-18, the ice bridge was passable for 43 consecutive days.
NYACK, NY
tapinto.net

HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
glensfallschronicle.com

‘Shake, Rattle & Roll,’ coming in May!

30 years in the making, Dale Baldwin’s grand plan nears fruition at corner of Routes 149, 9L, Qby. If it seems like forever that people have wondered what’s happening with the handsome wooden buildings gradually taking shape at the busy intersection of Routes 149 and 9L in Queensbury, it’s because, in a way, it has.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Shore News Network

Ocean County Powerball Ticket Wins $50K

TRENTON, NJ – One lucky Powerball ticket purchased in Ocean County matched four of the five balls and the Double Play option to win the $50,000 prize. The ticket was bought at Spirit’s Unlimited on Route 37 W in Toms River. The winning numbers in yesterday’s drawing were: 31, 43, 58, 59 and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 09. The Power Play was 2X. The Double Play drawing results were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26. The Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million for the Saturday’s drawing. The post Ocean County Powerball Ticket Wins $50K appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

