Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
FBI now "engaged" in NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour murder inquirySherif SaadSayreville, NJ
Judge Kako Yoshimura of Japan Visits Middlesex VicinageMorristown MinuteNew Brunswick, NJ
NYS Music
The Wood Brothers Announce New Album, 5 Stops in NY on National Tour
Roots band The Wood Brothers have announced their eighth studio album, titled Heart Is The Hero, which is set to be released on April 14 through Honey Jar/Thirty Tigers. The album will be supported by a tour, with stops in Buffalo, Ithaca, New York City, Accord, and Fairpoint. Prior to embarking on their tour, the band will release the first single from Heart Is The Hero in February.
NYS Music
Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade To Reunite With Tour Stops in Buffalo, Port Chester, and More
Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade announced that they will be reuniting after 20 years for the massive Summer of Green Tour 2023. The tour will stop at Buffalo, Port Chester, Westbury and more than 30 other stops. After a 20-year hiatus, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade has...
NYS Music
Trivium and Beartooth Co-Headline Tour at Buffalo Riverworks and The Paramount in Huntington
Trivium and Beartooth have announced they are co-headlining a tour stopping at 29 cities, among them Buffalo Riverworks on May 9 and the following day in Huntington at The Paramount on Wednesday, May 10. Malevolence and Archetypes Collide will join the bands on all dates across the upcoming tour. Trivium...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
NYS Music
MVP Arena in Albany Sets new Record for net Operating Profits in 2022
MVP Arena in Albany ended 2022 with a record breaking net profit of $2,321,245, the most since the venue opened in 1990, then named the Knickerbocker Arena. Albany County officials announced the record breaking net profits for the venue last week, with the previous record being in 2000 with a profit of $2,188,761. In 2022, MVP Arena presented 106 events with an attendance of 434,277. Some of the top acts that came to the venue include John Mayer, Journey, Korn, Slipknot, Roger Waters, Cody Johnson, My Chemical Romance, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, Judas Priest, and more. Family favorite events included Disney On Ice and the Harlem Globetrotters, and for the first time ever, AEW made their Albany debut to a crowd of professional wrestling fans.
NYS Music
New Musical Produced by Dionne Warwick to Stop in Albany, Rochester and Manhattan
Dionne Warwick is taking her show “HITS! The Musical” on tour, with three stops in NY. Warwick and her son, Damon Elliot, have joined the production team as co-producers to bring the show to over 50 cities across North America, starting in February. The show will be stopping at The Egg in Albany, Kodak Theater in Rochester and Town Hall in Manhattan.
NYS Music
Luke Bryan to Kick Off Summer Tour in Syracuse with Stops at Jones Beach and Darien Lake
Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has announced his 2023 tour plans today with the launch of the 36-city “Country On Tour” kicking off in Syracuse on June 15. Luke Bryan’s “Country On Tour” will also make stops at Darien Lake Amphitheater and Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh.
Smithonian
You Can Travel in a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River
If you thought the term “red-carpet treatment” came from Hollywood, think again. The phrase actually began with railroads in the early 1900s, when the New York Central used crimson carpets to direct people boarding its luxurious 20th Century Limited, which it eventually advertised as “the most famous train in the world.”
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Flirtin’ With Disaster in Hudson Falls: Molly Hatchet Live at The Strand
HUDSON FALLS — They named themselves after a famous 17th-century axe murderess and released their self-titled debut album in 1978. Molly Hatchet, currently on a world tour, will stage a show at The Strand in Hudson Falls on Friday, March 17. Opening act is southern rock Beatin’ The Odds.
Man dead on Asbury Park, NJ street after afternoon shooting
ASBURY PARK — A man was shot to death in broad daylight Thursday afternoon. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said the man was found around 2:15 p.m. near Ridge and Springwood avenues in front of the Sisters Academy of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m....
NYS Music
NYCB Theatre at Westbury to Eight Shows to Catholic Health Concert Series
Long Island will become a hotspot for music entertainment this year when the NYCB Theatre at Westbury opens its doors to some of the world’s biggest performers. On Jan. 30, the venue announced eight new shows as part of its ongoing Catholic Health Concert Series. The entertainment venue is located just outside Westbury in the hamlet of Jericho.
newyorkalmanack.com
Civil War in the Mohawk Valley: The Battle of Oriskany
General Nicholas Herkimer led the 800-strong Tryon County Militia force in relief of Fort Stanwix. Yet his own younger brother Johan Jost Herkimer was a captain in the Indian Department with Barry St. Leger’s British force that laid siege to the fort and participated in the ambush known as the Battle of Oriskany, one of the bloodiest battles in the entire eight year conflict.
nyacknewsandviews.com
When It Was Possible to Drive Across the Hudson River On An Ice Bridge (or Skate, Sleigh, & Walk)
Before the first Tappan Zee Bridge and the George Washington Bridge, a winter express route across the Hudson River called the ice bridge. It is hard to conceive of a fully frozen Hudson River today, let alone a defined frozen river crossing from near the foot of Main Street in Nyack to Tarrytown, with cars, motorcycles, trucks, skaters, horses, sleighs, cyclists, sledders, walkers, and ice boats. Because of salty tides in Nyack’s river-that-flows-both-ways, the river doesn’t always freeze. But in the winter of 1917-18, the ice bridge was passable for 43 consecutive days.
tapinto.net
HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
Shred it up! Monmouth County, NJ announces where you can dispose of old documents
🔵 Monmouth County announces shredding dates and locations for old documents. 🔵 There are 16 specific events in Monmouth County where you can shred paper. 🔵 From old documents to confidential files there are ways to safely dispose of them in Monmouth County. It's the time of...
glensfallschronicle.com
‘Shake, Rattle & Roll,’ coming in May!
30 years in the making, Dale Baldwin’s grand plan nears fruition at corner of Routes 149, 9L, Qby. If it seems like forever that people have wondered what’s happening with the handsome wooden buildings gradually taking shape at the busy intersection of Routes 149 and 9L in Queensbury, it’s because, in a way, it has.
Brutal murder in Asbury Park, NJ as man left for dead in broad daylight
🚔 Asbury Park homicide investigation underway after Thursday shooting. 🚔 Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office taking lead on investigation into Asbury Park shooting. 🚔 Witnesses sought of shooting in broad daylight in Asbury Park on Thursday. An investigation is in the infancy stages after a shooting in broad...
firefighternation.com
Saratoga Springs (NY) Fire Chief Placed on Paid Leave; Accused of Working for Two Departments
The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y. Feb. 3—SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Joseph Dolan has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into a complaint that he is employed by two fire departments. “It could be for as little as four days,” said James Montagnino, the...
Yum! The Best French Toast in Ocean County, New Jersey
I was just thinking recently that with winter here it would be nice to go out to breakfast and have a delicious "french toast" breakfast. Haven't gone out for french toast in a while so it would be nice to enjoy a stack of french toast and a hot cup of coffee.
Ocean County Powerball Ticket Wins $50K
TRENTON, NJ – One lucky Powerball ticket purchased in Ocean County matched four of the five balls and the Double Play option to win the $50,000 prize. The ticket was bought at Spirit’s Unlimited on Route 37 W in Toms River. The winning numbers in yesterday’s drawing were: 31, 43, 58, 59 and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 09. The Power Play was 2X. The Double Play drawing results were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26. The Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million for the Saturday’s drawing. The post Ocean County Powerball Ticket Wins $50K appeared first on Shore News Network.
