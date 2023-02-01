Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Reynolds Vows More Action To Respond To Parents’ Objections To School Library Materials
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke Thursday night at a town hall event organized by Moms for...
Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KGLO News
Governor vows more action to address parents’ concerns about school books
Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke last night at a town hall event organized by Moms for Liberty, a conservative parents’ rights...
kiwaradio.com
Fine Proposed For Iowa Schools Violating ‘Divisive Concepts’ Law
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill, HF 5, introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did...
iheart.com
House proposal would remove gender identity from Iowa Civil Rights Act
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gender identity would no longer be protected under the Iowa Civil Rights Act in a bill introduced in the state House. The Iowa Civil Rights Act protects residents from being discriminated based on race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability.
IA governor introduces 1,500-page bill to restructure state government
Iowa lawmakers spent Thursday working through the details of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ newly unveiled bill that would enact a major restructuring of state agencies.
Iowa House resurrects school ‘transparency’ bill for curriculum, books
A bill that received preliminary approval by an Iowa House subcommittee on Wednesday would require school districts and charter schools to make classroom materials available to parents along with a list of their library books and a process to challenge them. House File 5 is similar to a bill that was approved by the full […] The post Iowa House resurrects school ‘transparency’ bill for curriculum, books appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa bill would allow minors to serve alcohol in restaurants
MOLINE, Ill. — This summer, teenagers working in Iowa restaurants could be able to serve alcoholic drinks to customers. There's a bill under consideration in the Iowa legislature that would remove the current age restrictions. Republican Iowa State Representative John Wills says the bill was proposed because of the...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ new health care bill may be advancing through the legislature, but not without facing criticism from both sides of the political aisle, and from both pro-life and abortion rights advocates. A subcommittee heard testimony, then passed the bill sending it...
Parental consent requirement for students’ gender identity change fails in committee
A bill that opponents said would endanger LGBTQ students failed Tuesday in the Iowa House Education Committee after heated debate. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers advanced two other bills Tuesday that would restrict school instruction related to gender identity and data collection on topics such as students’ sexual orientation and mental health. The bill that failed, House […] The post Parental consent requirement for students’ gender identity change fails in committee appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
kiwaradio.com
Bill Would Let Parents Sue A School With Instruction About Gender Identity In Grades K-8
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill to ban Iowa schools from having materials or instruction about gender identity in kindergarten through eighth-grade classes has cleared a senate subcommittee. Bill backer Amber Williams of Urbandale says as a kid, she was a tomboy. Jill Bjorklund of Ankeny, an opponent of...
Bill Targeting Gender Identity Moves Forward In Iowa Legislature
(Des Moines) The bill forcing teachers to tell parents their child’s gender identity is ready for debate in the Iowa House. The proposal also says teachers can’t affirm students’ gender identity, and parents can press legal action if they do. Several organizations are concerned that the legislation will negatively affect the mental health of Iowa’s LGBTQ+ youth. The proposal passed through the House Education Committee yesterday.
who13.com
Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan
Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan. Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public …. Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan. Senate Republicans passed school funding, Democrats …. Senate Republicans passed a new funding plan for public schools that matches...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate
First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
kios.org
Legislative Mistake Marrs Budgets For Countless IA Communities
Iowa's lawmakers are looking to fix an error in the formula that calculates property tax rates. Due to a miswritten bill in the 2021 session, property owners could pay hundreds of dollars more in property taxes than originally intended. A Senate bill would correct the error for taxpayers, but would reduce cities' and counties' projected income, most of which created budgets and contracts based on the error.
KGLO News
Clarifying line of succession in Iowa goverment
Reynolds named Gregg lieutenant governor on May 25, 2017 (RI photo) Giving Iowa voters a chance to clarify the line of succession at the top of state government is on the legislature’s docket again this year. In 2017 when then-Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds took over as governor, the state’s...
impact601.com
Iowa governor signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law Jan. 24. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor’s top legislative priorities of the session. All public...
kiwaradio.com
One step closer to giving voters a chance to amend constitution on line of succession
Des Moines, Iowa — Giving Iowa voters a chance to clarify the line of succession at the top of state government is on the legislature’s docket again this year. In 2018 when then-Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds took over as governor, the state’s attorney general at the time said it appeared from his reading of the Iowa Constitution that Reynolds did not have authority to name Adam Gregg lieutenant governor. The House has approved a proposed amendment to Iowa’s Constitution making it clear new governors have the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor. Critics like Representative Adam Zabner of Iowa City say the proposed amendment should include having at least 34 members of the Iowa Senate vote to confirm a new governor’s choice for the second highest position in state government.
bookriot.com
Here’s How Moms For Liberty Is Lying About Books
This week across the book banning social media world, a new guidebook to inappropriate books across the state of Iowa has been circulating. This 111 page guidebook, put together by Moms For Liberty in Polk County, reiterates that their quest to remove inappropriate books from schools is not about book banning. Indeed, they use the Stephen King philosophy to suggest that just because they do not want books in schools does not mean that students cannot get them from public libraries (conveniently leaving out their quest to get those books removed in public libraries, too).
Comments / 1