NYS Music
Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade To Reunite With Tour Stops in Buffalo, Port Chester, and More
Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade announced that they will be reuniting after 20 years for the massive Summer of Green Tour 2023. The tour will stop at Buffalo, Port Chester, Westbury and more than 30 other stops. After a 20-year hiatus, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade has...
NYS Music
Trivium and Beartooth Co-Headline Tour at Buffalo Riverworks and The Paramount in Huntington
Trivium and Beartooth have announced they are co-headlining a tour stopping at 29 cities, among them Buffalo Riverworks on May 9 and the following day in Huntington at The Paramount on Wednesday, May 10. Malevolence and Archetypes Collide will join the bands on all dates across the upcoming tour. Trivium...
NYS Music
Michael Franti And Spearhead To Play ArtPark, Central Park, Catskills This Summer
Reggae-rock group Michael Franti and Spearhead have announced their newest tour will be making multiple New York stops this summer. Michael Franti has spent decades peeling back the layers on what it means to be human, how to be the best version of ourselves and how to follow our hearts. Now, he aims to magnify those concepts enabling us all to apply them to the world around us with the coast-to-coast Big Big Love Tour 2023.
NYS Music
New Musical Produced by Dionne Warwick to Stop in Albany, Rochester and Manhattan
Dionne Warwick is taking her show “HITS! The Musical” on tour, with three stops in NY. Warwick and her son, Damon Elliot, have joined the production team as co-producers to bring the show to over 50 cities across North America, starting in February. The show will be stopping at The Egg in Albany, Kodak Theater in Rochester and Town Hall in Manhattan.
NYS Music
Goose to Play SPAC and Stone Pony in July
Adding to their quite packed 2023 tour schedule, Goose will perform two nights at The Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ over July 4th weekend, on the heels of their headlining performance at Peach Festival a few days prior. Goose then head north to Saratoga Springs for a debut at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Friday, July 7.
NYS Music
NYS Dead Coalition Announces Two Acoustic Shows
Regional favorites NYS Dead Coalition have announced two intimate acoustic shows for February 3rd and 4th in Clarence, NY and Rochester. NYS Dead Coalition offers a special musical collaboration featuring the music of the Grateful Dead, Grisman-Garcia, Old and In The Way, and more. These shows will also featuring Vinnie...
NYS Music
Jon Spencer & the Hitmakers Get It Lit at Lark Hall
Iconic underground punk-blues rocker Jon Spencer is back and with him is a whole new band of misfits, The HITmakers. Making a stop at Lark Hall in Albany on January 31st, the highly entertaining and outspoken group unleashed an explosive performance that was raucous and loud and hit the Capital Region crowd over the head like a 12-ounce hammer.
NYS Music
NYCB Theatre at Westbury to Eight Shows to Catholic Health Concert Series
Long Island will become a hotspot for music entertainment this year when the NYCB Theatre at Westbury opens its doors to some of the world’s biggest performers. On Jan. 30, the venue announced eight new shows as part of its ongoing Catholic Health Concert Series. The entertainment venue is located just outside Westbury in the hamlet of Jericho.
