Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KGLO News
Grassley: We ‘can’t tolerate’ mass shootings, but must protect gun rights
Sen. Chuck Grassley (RI photo) There’s been a rash of mass shootings nationwide lately, including last week in Des Moines where two teenagers were killed and an adult was wounded in what police say was a gang-related incident. Five shooting rampages in Iowa, California and Washington left 24 people dead in less than a week.
KGLO News
Governor vows more action to address parents’ concerns about school books
Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke last night at a town hall event organized by Moms for Liberty, a conservative parents’ rights...
Comments / 0