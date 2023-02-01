ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGLO News

Grassley: We ‘can’t tolerate’ mass shootings, but must protect gun rights

Sen. Chuck Grassley (RI photo) There’s been a rash of mass shootings nationwide lately, including last week in Des Moines where two teenagers were killed and an adult was wounded in what police say was a gang-related incident. Five shooting rampages in Iowa, California and Washington left 24 people dead in less than a week.
