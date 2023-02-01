Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
New Pork in the Pantry program to spur increased donations to Iowa food pantries
CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Iowa Pork Producers Association program seeks to increase pork donations to local food pantries. In a press release on Friday, the IPPA said the Pork in the Pantry program will reimburse county pork groups that make pork product donations to food pantries in the same county.
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
‘Deeply disappointing’: Food bank responds to SNAP bills in Iowa legislature
The Foodbank of Siouxland is coming out against two bills being considered in by Iowa lawmakers during the legislative session, saying it would make it more difficult for Iowans to access SNAP benefits.
kmaland.com
IA Regulators Require Release of MidAmerican Wind Energy Studies
(KMAland) -- Environmental groups are pleased with an Iowa Utilities Board ruling that requires MidAmerican Energy to make planning studies public for its Iowa Wind PRIME project. The massive green energy project is expected to add more than 2,000 megawatts of wind energy and 50 megawatts of solar energy to...
kiwaradio.com
Reynolds Vows More Action To Respond To Parents’ Objections To School Library Materials
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke Thursday night at a town hall event organized by Moms for...
Iowa Pharmacy Association holds expo this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Pharmacy Association’s (IPA) annual expo is back in Des Moines Friday through Sunday. One topic on the agenda is shortages at major pharmacy chains across the state and country forcing them to cut back hours. Emmeline Paintsil, the IPA’s Director of Professional Affairs, said it’s not simply an overall supply […]
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds proposes reduction in income tax to 2% while “trying to get to 0%”
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) said she intends to lower the state’s income tax rate to 2% while “trying to get to 0%” in an interview with a conservative podcast published last Thursday. “The Republican Governors, that I’ve served with and work...
Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled
A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
KCRG.com
Six care facilities closing in Iowa
northwestmoinfo.com
Fines Proposed for Iowa Schools Violating ‘Divisive Concepts’ Law
(Radio Iowa) A bill introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did not become law. Melissa Peterson of the Iowa State Education Association says parents should have access to school curriculum, but the bill would prevent teachers from adding new material that would benefit students.
MidAmerican Energy Proposing Upfront Rebates For Furnaces, Air Conditioners
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowans could save some time & money, under a new MidAmerican Energy proposal. Part of the utility’s five-year plan would change the air conditioner and furnace rebate system. Spokesman Geoff Greenwood says they also want to set up an online marketplace, offering discounted energy-saving...
KGLO News
Governor vows more action to address parents’ concerns about school books
Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke last night at a town hall event organized by Moms for Liberty, a conservative parents’ rights...
Iowa expands free tax-filing services
More than 70 Iowa sites are offering free tax filing services for low-to-moderate income families this year.Driving the news: Six are in Polk County, up from four last year.A few sites launch their regular tax season hours today.Details: The federally-organized Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is generally available to people who make $60K or less, the elderly, those with disabilities or with limited English skills.Zoom in: The Iowa Center for Economic Success manages the state's sites.IRS-certified volunteers — many of whom are CPAs — from roughly two dozen humanitarian and community improvement organizations perform the work.Of note: Last year's volunteers filed more than 11,000 returns resulting in more than $17 million in refunds, Karla Evans, a manager of the Iowa Center, tells Axios.📂 If you go: VITA site locator
KCRG.com
Most Iowa residential property assessment values to rise in 2023
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to officials, a nationwide trend will see most residential properties increase in value in 2023. Property assessments will be mailed for the 2023 year in Linn County in the next couple of months. Local assessors say the state of Iowa will see the same thing.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Bill in Iowa Legislature Could Provide New Liability for Trucking Industry
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A bill working its way through the Iowa House could help bring significant liability protection from lawsuits to the trucking industry. David Scott, a lobbyist for the Iowa Motor Truck Association says delivery trucks, construction vehicles and pick-ups owned by businesses would be covered as would semis.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate
First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
Not Much Change in the Latest U.S. Drought Monitor
(Des Moines) Even though precipitation across Iowa in January was 200 percent above average, Allan Curtis, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says it would not affect drought relief across the state. Curtis says it’s good Iowa received the moisture; the best-case scenario would be a slow...
KCCI.com
Iowa's Mobile ID app delayed to make it safer
ANKENY, Iowa — Iowa's new mobile ID is being delayed to make the app safer. It's been a few years since the Iowa Department of Transportation announced a new plan to let Iowans put their driver’s licenses on their phones. The mobile ID app was supposed to be...
ourquadcities.com
What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer’s Office wants to give it back to you!. The Iowa Great...
