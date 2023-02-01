ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
agupdate.com

Family named top commercial producer in Iowa

SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

IA Regulators Require Release of MidAmerican Wind Energy Studies

(KMAland) -- Environmental groups are pleased with an Iowa Utilities Board ruling that requires MidAmerican Energy to make planning studies public for its Iowa Wind PRIME project. The massive green energy project is expected to add more than 2,000 megawatts of wind energy and 50 megawatts of solar energy to...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa Pharmacy Association holds expo this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Pharmacy Association’s (IPA) annual expo is back in Des Moines Friday through Sunday. One topic on the agenda is shortages at major pharmacy chains across the state and country forcing them to cut back hours. Emmeline Paintsil, the IPA’s Director of Professional Affairs, said it’s not simply an overall supply […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Six care facilities closing in Iowa

The department says the sellers are commenting on CRFD Facebook posts and they are tagging people to try to get them to buy t-shirts or other clothing. "We match each high school jazz band in the area with a guest artist who then comes in and works with the students, clinics with them, records with them."
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Fines Proposed for Iowa Schools Violating ‘Divisive Concepts’ Law

(Radio Iowa) A bill introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did not become law. Melissa Peterson of the Iowa State Education Association says parents should have access to school curriculum, but the bill would prevent teachers from adding new material that would benefit students.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa expands free tax-filing services

More than 70 Iowa sites are offering free tax filing services for low-to-moderate income families this year.Driving the news: Six are in Polk County, up from four last year.A few sites launch their regular tax season hours today.Details: The federally-organized Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is generally available to people who make $60K or less, the elderly, those with disabilities or with limited English skills.Zoom in: The Iowa Center for Economic Success manages the state's sites.IRS-certified volunteers — many of whom are CPAs — from roughly two dozen humanitarian and community improvement organizations perform the work.Of note: Last year's volunteers filed more than 11,000 returns resulting in more than $17 million in refunds, Karla Evans, a manager of the Iowa Center, tells Axios.📂 If you go: VITA site locator
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Most Iowa residential property assessment values to rise in 2023

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to officials, a nationwide trend will see most residential properties increase in value in 2023. Property assessments will be mailed for the 2023 year in Linn County in the next couple of months. Local assessors say the state of Iowa will see the same thing.
LINN COUNTY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Bill in Iowa Legislature Could Provide New Liability for Trucking Industry

Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A bill working its way through the Iowa House could help bring significant liability protection from lawsuits to the trucking industry. David Scott, a lobbyist for the Iowa Motor Truck Association says delivery trucks, construction vehicles and pick-ups owned by businesses would be covered as would semis.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate

First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Not Much Change in the Latest U.S. Drought Monitor

(Des Moines) Even though precipitation across Iowa in January was 200 percent above average, Allan Curtis, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says it would not affect drought relief across the state. Curtis says it’s good Iowa received the moisture; the best-case scenario would be a slow...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa's Mobile ID app delayed to make it safer

ANKENY, Iowa — Iowa's new mobile ID is being delayed to make the app safer. It's been a few years since the Iowa Department of Transportation announced a new plan to let Iowans put their driver’s licenses on their phones. The mobile ID app was supposed to be...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer’s Office wants to give it back to you!. The Iowa Great...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy