Las Vegas business owner sentenced to 34 months in prison for wire fraud
After pleading guilty to illegally soliciting over $5 million in investments for his digital ads firm, a Las Vegas business owner and operator was sentenced to 34 months in prison for wire fraud.
financefeeds.com
Owner of OptionMint, OptionKing, and OptionQueen gets 30 months in prison
A US federal judge has sentenced Ohio resident Jared Davis, who was found guilty for his participation in a multi-million fraud scheme carried out by Israeli-run binary options websites. Further, Judge Zouhary sentenced Davis to 30 months in prison, a fine of $300,000, restitution to the IRS, three years of...
Founder of Las Vegas-based cryptocurrency fraud scheme gets 8 years in prison
Randall Crater founded Las Vegas-based My Big Coin Pay Inc., offering virtual payment services through a fraudulent digital currency, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said.
coingeek.com
My Big Coin founder Randall Crater gets 8 years in prison over $7.5M fraud
In a landmark decision, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) secured Randall Crater’s conviction for defrauding victims of over $7.5 million in a fake virtual currency scheme. The conviction makes Crater the first digital asset founder convicted by a federal jury, with the court sentencing him to a 100-month...
A Former Lawyer Stole Millions In Insurance Payouts From Her Clients And Used The Money To Go On Safari
Lori E. Deveny, 57, defrauded at least 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million in insurance proceeds.
Ruth Madoff's Husband Ran a Multi-Billion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme — Did She Profit?
Ruth Madoff, the widow of Bernie Madoff, previously worked for her husband's company. However, she wasn't convicted of any wrongdoing in his massive Ponzi scheme. She has stayed out of the public eye since her husband's arrest, subsequent imprisonment, and death. How much is Ruth Madoff's net worth today?. Article...
Philip Esformes, Whose Prison Sentence Trump Commuted, Loses Appeal and Faces Retrial on Health-Care Fraud Charges
A Florida nursing home owner whose 20-year prison sentence for a $1.3 billion Medicare fraud scheme was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in late 2020 has lost a federal court appeal. Philip Esformes now appears headed for retrial on six health-care fraud charges that a jury previously deadlocked on. Esformes...
Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says
FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
NBC Los Angeles
Fake Cannabis Billionaire Justin Costello Pleads Guilty in $35 Million Fraud, With Recommended Prison Term of 10 Years
Justin Costello, who posed as a billionaire and twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq vet to dupe investors while portraying himself as a legal cannabis mogul, pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Prosecutors in federal court in Seattle agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison for Costello, according to a...
Holocaust survivor swindled out of his life savings by woman he met on a dating website, prosecutors allege
A Holocaust survivor was swindled out of his life savings by a woman he met on a dating website, prosecutors allege in the latest romance scam targeting the elderly.
wealthinsidermag.com
Financial Crime: Holy high rollers: prosecutors take down phony pastors who targeted immigrants in $28 million Ponzi scheme
“I’m everything you imagine me to be, as long as it’s good and it’s Godly.”. That’s how Dennis Jali, a South African self-proclaimed finance guru sold his Christian-themed program of financial success to crowds of mainly African immigrants at churches and banquet halls in and around Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
Tacoma woman ‘borrowed’ money under various false scenarios. Now she’s going to prison
U.S. Attorney’s Office says she defrauded more than $600,000 from those “who had offered to help her.”
NBC Connecticut
Federal Officials Recover Nearly $3 Million Stolen from Victims of Phone Scam
Federal officials said they have recovered nearly $3 million stolen from victims of a phone scam. United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said the department, along with the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigated and that led to the forfeiture of approximately 151 Bitcoins, as well as other digital assets.
Bank manager stole money from customer’s accounts, then bought a motorcycle, feds say
The 28-year-old Missouri woman recently pleaded guilty.
lawstreetmedia.com
Former ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Member Gets Prison Time for Role in Sweeping Telemarketing Fraud Scheme
On Friday, defendant Jennifer Shah received a 78 month prison sentence in addition to an order requiring her to pay more than $12 million in penalties and disgorgement for her role running a fraudulent nationwide telemarketing scheme. A week earlier, Shah, 49, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the scheme.
Former IT CEO In Florida Gets 32 Years In Prison For Tax Fraud
A former CEO in Florida was sentenced yesterday to 32 months in prison for willfully attempting to evade the assessment of his federal income taxes. According to court documents and statements made in court, in 2015 and 2016, Jason Cory, 49, of Jacksonville, was a manager
freightwaves.com
No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam
Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
Fake Cannabis Tycoon Admits To $35M Fraudulent Scheme
It’s not just Congressional wannabes who invent lies about themselves to impress naïve voters and dupe their own party, it seems such posers have seeped into the cannabis industry as well. And, they're not just enhancing their resumé, they're stealing loads of money. Justin Costello, who posed...
NOLA.com
Federal judge orders Ray Nagin to boost monthly restitution from $500 to $1,200
A federal judge has ordered former Mayor Ray Nagin to boost his monthly payments to the federal government from $500 to $1,200, a compromise decision that falls about midway between what the mayor and federal prosecutors were seeking. Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to bump Nagin's...
