ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
financefeeds.com

Owner of OptionMint, OptionKing, and OptionQueen gets 30 months in prison

A US federal judge has sentenced Ohio resident Jared Davis, who was found guilty for his participation in a multi-million fraud scheme carried out by Israeli-run binary options websites. Further, Judge Zouhary sentenced Davis to 30 months in prison, a fine of $300,000, restitution to the IRS, three years of...
SANDUSKY, OH
coingeek.com

My Big Coin founder Randall Crater gets 8 years in prison over $7.5M fraud

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) secured Randall Crater’s conviction for defrauding victims of over $7.5 million in a fake virtual currency scheme. The conviction makes Crater the first digital asset founder convicted by a federal jury, with the court sentencing him to a 100-month...
Markets Insider

Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says

FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
NEW YORK STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

Financial Crime: Holy high rollers: prosecutors take down phony pastors who targeted immigrants in $28 million Ponzi scheme

“I’m everything you imagine me to be, as long as it’s good and it’s Godly.”. That’s how Dennis Jali, a South African self-proclaimed finance guru sold his Christian-themed program of financial success to crowds of mainly African immigrants at churches and banquet halls in and around Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Connecticut

Federal Officials Recover Nearly $3 Million Stolen from Victims of Phone Scam

Federal officials said they have recovered nearly $3 million stolen from victims of a phone scam. United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said the department, along with the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigated and that led to the forfeiture of approximately 151 Bitcoins, as well as other digital assets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
lawstreetmedia.com

Former ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Member Gets Prison Time for Role in Sweeping Telemarketing Fraud Scheme

On Friday, defendant Jennifer Shah received a 78 month prison sentence in addition to an order requiring her to pay more than $12 million in penalties and disgorgement for her role running a fraudulent nationwide telemarketing scheme. A week earlier, Shah, 49, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the scheme.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
freightwaves.com

No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam

Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
LOUISIANA STATE
Benzinga

Fake Cannabis Tycoon Admits To $35M Fraudulent Scheme

It’s not just Congressional wannabes who invent lies about themselves to impress naïve voters and dupe their own party, it seems such posers have seeped into the cannabis industry as well. And, they're not just enhancing their resumé, they're stealing loads of money. Justin Costello, who posed...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy