Valley Breeze
Ponaganset hockey team pitches back-to-back shutouts, improves to 6-3-1
BURRILLVILLE – Despite getting off to a slow start in both of its games over the weekend, the Ponaganset High boys’ hockey team was able to put the puck in the net and turn in an excellent job defensively to not only shut out the St. Raphael Academy/Providence Country Day co-op team, 3-0, last Friday at Lynch Arena, but also the Cranston/Scituate co-op squad, 6-0, 24 hours later as part of its “Senior Night” at Levy Arena.
Valley Breeze
Mount girls' basketball team extends D-II win streak to six games
WOONSOCKET – The Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ basketball team maintained its firm grasp on the Division II’s second-best record on Monday night, and while the Mounties dealt with what was a hard, frustrating game at times, they were able to earn a 56-45 victory. That win,...
Valley Breeze
N.S. boys' basketball team holds off C.F. to remain undefeated
CENTRAL FALLS – The North Smithfield High boys’ basketball team remained undefeated in Division III action last Friday night, but for the third time in their last six games, the Northmen found themselves going down to the wire with an opponent. A loud, intense game at Central Falls...
Valley Breeze
Lincoln girls' basketball team continue chase for first place in D-III
LINCOLN – The Lincoln High girls’ basketball team extended the Division III’s longest win streak to six games on Monday night, but not before receiving a scare from one of the D-III’s youngest teams. A thriller that saw the lead frequently change hands came down to...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland hockey team absorbs first loss of season to defending state champs
WARWICK – You can always tell when the Bishop Hendricken High hockey team is hosting one of the state’s premier teams in a marquee showdown at Thayer Arena. Drive down Sandy Lane a half hour before game time and you will see a full parking lot that will not only spill over onto the side of the arena on Whitford Street and behind it, but also into the lots of the neighboring small businesses.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield boys' hockey team shuts down North Kingstown, 3-0
SMITHFIELD – Everything seemed to come together for the Smithfield High boys’ hockey team last Saturday night in its Division I matchup against North Kingstown at the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink. Not only did the Sentinels play superb defense to shut out the Skippers, 3-0, for their third...
Valley Breeze
Sibing rivalries highlight Monster Jam 30th anniversary stop in Providence
PROVIDENCE – This. Is. Monster Jam!. “The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world” today returns to Providence for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Amica Mutual Pavilion Feb. 3-5, say those behind it.
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket's Robinson-O’Hagan wins another SEC Freshman of Week honor at Ole Miss
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Woonsocket native Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, who is a freshman thrower on the University of Mississippi men’s track and field team, was named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week for the second time this indoor season on Tuesday afternoon, thanks to his superb performance at last weekend’s Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.
Valley Breeze
Scituate Foster Little League offers online registrations until Feb. 12
SCITUATE – The Scituate Foster Little League is currently accepting online registrations for this season for children between the ages of 4-16 as of Aug. 31. The fees are $65 for T-Ball, $85 for the AA division, and $105 for the AAA, Major, and Junior/Senior divisions, and there is a $30 discount for each additional child in a family.
Valley Breeze
School officials hail B.F. Norton’s scores compared to BVP’s
CUMBERLAND – School officials in Cumberland have long held that they would gladly compare the town’s traditional public schools against Blackstone Valley Prep’s public charter schools any day, and they say recently released test scores again prove that to be true. School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman, during...
Valley Breeze
The Ravenous Runners Club collecting items for Dorcas International
CUMBERLAND – The Ravenous Runners Running Club is collecting new and gently used items for Dorcas International to help with the resettlement of the hundreds of Ukrainian refugees being resettled in Rhode Island. The collection takes place at Ravenous Brewery, 10 Industrial Road, from Sunday, Feb. 12 to Tuesday,...
Valley Breeze
Knock On Wood opening this weekend in new location
SMITHFIELD – The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture say they have been hustling for the past two weeks putting a whole lot of furniture together in advance of a planned grand opening this Saturday, Feb. 4. Mike Gordon said they are excited to welcome customers back to this...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland student-athletes face stricter penalties for nicotine, cannabis
CUMBERLAND – Student-athletes in Cumberland will face stiffer penalties for violations of the district’s policy on drugs and alcohol under changes being made by the School Committee. One of the big changes is the penalty for using nicotine, said Mark Fiorillo, head of the school board’s policy subcommittee,...
Valley Breeze
College news
Jared Rivard, of Woonsocket, has been appointed a member of the 2022-2023 Nichols College Senior Advisory Council. Tejas Bhatia, of North Smithfield, and Sophia Oliveras of Woonsocket have earned a certificate in revenue management from the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute at Lasell University.
Valley Breeze
St. Joseph Senior Group announces meeting, winners
WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, March 14. There will be no meetings in February. Tickets for the corned beef and cabbage dinner on March 28 will be for sale at the March 14 meeting. Tickets are $13 and the new caterer is Choice Catering of Bellingham.
Valley Breeze
Lincoln Knights of Columbus to hold Blood Drive Feb. 6
LINCOLN – The Lincoln Knights of Columbus will be holding a blood drive in the Bloodmobile at the Columbus Club of Lincoln Hall, 171 Jenckes Hill Road, on Monday, Feb. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. Donations will be by appointment, walk-ins will be welcomed if availability permits at...
Valley Breeze
Library hosts Board of Winter? game night
SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host Board of Winter on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join the library for family game night cosponsored by the Scituate Police Department. There are 150 board games to choose from, depending on the ages of community members who attend.
Valley Breeze
Quaker Girl in Washington: The Influence of Dolley Madison at Cumberland Library Feb. 9
CUMBERLAND – Enjoy a stroll through the social and political swirl of post-Revolution America at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. The hostess will be Dolley Madison, the Quaker child who transformed into one of America’s most fashionable, gracious, and...
Valley Breeze
NS senior keeping prom donation effort alive
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Nina Finn says she was inspired by her mother to run the prom dress drive for her senior project at North Smithfield High School. “I had initially known since freshman year that I wanted to do the dress drive because seeing all the pretty dresses, and then seeing my mom have the opportunity to give them out to girls that never even thought of such dresses, made me so happy,” she said.
