SCITUATE – The Scituate Foster Little League is currently accepting online registrations for this season for children between the ages of 4-16 as of Aug. 31. The fees are $65 for T-Ball, $85 for the AA division, and $105 for the AAA, Major, and Junior/Senior divisions, and there is a $30 discount for each additional child in a family.

SCITUATE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO