Valley Breeze
Lincoln girls' basketball team continue chase for first place in D-III
LINCOLN – The Lincoln High girls’ basketball team extended the Division III’s longest win streak to six games on Monday night, but not before receiving a scare from one of the D-III’s youngest teams. A thriller that saw the lead frequently change hands came down to...
Valley Breeze
Mount girls' basketball team extends D-II win streak to six games
WOONSOCKET – The Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ basketball team maintained its firm grasp on the Division II’s second-best record on Monday night, and while the Mounties dealt with what was a hard, frustrating game at times, they were able to earn a 56-45 victory. That win,...
Valley Breeze
Smithfield boys' hockey team shuts down North Kingstown, 3-0
SMITHFIELD – Everything seemed to come together for the Smithfield High boys’ hockey team last Saturday night in its Division I matchup against North Kingstown at the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink. Not only did the Sentinels play superb defense to shut out the Skippers, 3-0, for their third...
9 Bishop Feehan football stars sign NLI’s
ATTLEBORO, Mass (WPRI) – Nine football stars from Bishop Feehan signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning at the school. Watch the video above and hear from a few standouts.
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket's Robinson-O’Hagan wins another SEC Freshman of Week honor at Ole Miss
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Woonsocket native Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, who is a freshman thrower on the University of Mississippi men’s track and field team, was named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week for the second time this indoor season on Tuesday afternoon, thanks to his superb performance at last weekend’s Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield's dosReis breaks Davidson College men's track and field records in 800, mile
DAVIDSON, N.C. – Smithfield native Joe dosReis, who is a senior middle distance runner on the Davidson College men’s track and field team, was recently named the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Performer of the Week for the second time in his career, thanks to his record-breaking run in the 800 meters at South Carolina’s Carolina Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Valley Breeze
Sibing rivalries highlight Monster Jam 30th anniversary stop in Providence
PROVIDENCE – This. Is. Monster Jam!. “The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world” today returns to Providence for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Amica Mutual Pavilion Feb. 3-5, say those behind it.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield's Johnson to travel to Berlin for Special Olympics World Games
SMITHFIELD – Special Olympics has always been a part of Smithfield resident Adam Johnson’s life, and in June, he will be traveling to Berlin for his second trip to the Special Olympics World Games. Johnson, the interim chief program officer, previously went to Abu Dhabi with Special Olympics...
Valley Breeze
Scituate Foster Little League offers online registrations until Feb. 12
SCITUATE – The Scituate Foster Little League is currently accepting online registrations for this season for children between the ages of 4-16 as of Aug. 31. The fees are $65 for T-Ball, $85 for the AA division, and $105 for the AAA, Major, and Junior/Senior divisions, and there is a $30 discount for each additional child in a family.
Valley Breeze
School officials hail B.F. Norton’s scores compared to BVP’s
CUMBERLAND – School officials in Cumberland have long held that they would gladly compare the town’s traditional public schools against Blackstone Valley Prep’s public charter schools any day, and they say recently released test scores again prove that to be true. School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman, during...
Valley Breeze
Rosalie M. Urban – Central Falls
Rosalie M. Urban, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at home. Born in Shenandoah, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Stanley J. and Regina M. (Kondracki) Urban. She resided in Central Falls for the past most of her life.
Fire breaks out at Fall River home
The flames broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Highland Avenue.
Valley Breeze
Library hosts Board of Winter? game night
SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host Board of Winter on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join the library for family game night cosponsored by the Scituate Police Department. There are 150 board games to choose from, depending on the ages of community members who attend.
Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect
DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
Valley Breeze
Warming center opened during frigid weekend
WOONSCOKET – In collaboration with St. James Episcopal Church where a warming center has been temporarily set up, Community Care Alliance staff will be available to assist anyone staying there. With temperatures expected to be below zero this weekend, the church at 24 Hamlet Ave., Woonsocket, will open today,...
Valley Breeze
Arnolds Mills Community House to hold class registration Saturday
CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for the following classes on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Inside Out Heart: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a wall hanging-sized quilt with 10-by-10-inch squares. Fee: $7.
Valley Breeze
College news
Jared Rivard, of Woonsocket, has been appointed a member of the 2022-2023 Nichols College Senior Advisory Council. Tejas Bhatia, of North Smithfield, and Sophia Oliveras of Woonsocket have earned a certificate in revenue management from the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute at Lasell University.
Valley Breeze
UPDATE: Cumberland police locate missing woman
CUMBERLAND – A day after first announcing Donna Tiberio's disappearance, police are still asking for the public's help in finding her.
nbcboston.com
Lil Wayne Is Coming to Boston on His 2023 Tour
Rap legend Lil Wayne is coming to Boston this spring, as he embanks on a North American tour that kicks off in Minneapolis in April. Lil Wayne, who has won five Grammy awards, will play the House of Blues in Boston on Thursday, April 13. His Welcome To That Carter Tour will stop in 28 cities.
