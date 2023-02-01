ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Valley Breeze

Mount girls' basketball team extends D-II win streak to six games

WOONSOCKET – The Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ basketball team maintained its firm grasp on the Division II’s second-best record on Monday night, and while the Mounties dealt with what was a hard, frustrating game at times, they were able to earn a 56-45 victory. That win,...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Smithfield boys' hockey team shuts down North Kingstown, 3-0

SMITHFIELD – Everything seemed to come together for the Smithfield High boys’ hockey team last Saturday night in its Division I matchup against North Kingstown at the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink. Not only did the Sentinels play superb defense to shut out the Skippers, 3-0, for their third...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket's Robinson-O’Hagan wins another SEC Freshman of Week honor at Ole Miss

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Woonsocket native Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, who is a freshman thrower on the University of Mississippi men’s track and field team, was named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week for the second time this indoor season on Tuesday afternoon, thanks to his superb performance at last weekend’s Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Smithfield's dosReis breaks Davidson College men's track and field records in 800, mile

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Smithfield native Joe dosReis, who is a senior middle distance runner on the Davidson College men’s track and field team, was recently named the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Performer of the Week for the second time in his career, thanks to his record-breaking run in the 800 meters at South Carolina’s Carolina Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 21.
DAVIDSON, NC
Valley Breeze

Scituate Foster Little League offers online registrations until Feb. 12

SCITUATE – The Scituate Foster Little League is currently accepting online registrations for this season for children between the ages of 4-16 as of Aug. 31. The fees are $65 for T-Ball, $85 for the AA division, and $105 for the AAA, Major, and Junior/Senior divisions, and there is a $30 discount for each additional child in a family.
SCITUATE, MA
Valley Breeze

School officials hail B.F. Norton’s scores compared to BVP’s

CUMBERLAND – School officials in Cumberland have long held that they would gladly compare the town’s traditional public schools against Blackstone Valley Prep’s public charter schools any day, and they say recently released test scores again prove that to be true. School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman, during...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Rosalie M. Urban – Central Falls

Rosalie M. Urban, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at home. Born in Shenandoah, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Stanley J. and Regina M. (Kondracki) Urban. She resided in Central Falls for the past most of her life.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Valley Breeze

Library hosts Board of Winter? game night

SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host Board of Winter on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join the library for family game night cosponsored by the Scituate Police Department. There are 150 board games to choose from, depending on the ages of community members who attend.
SCITUATE, RI
FUN 107

Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect

DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Valley Breeze

Warming center opened during frigid weekend

WOONSCOKET – In collaboration with St. James Episcopal Church where a warming center has been temporarily set up, Community Care Alliance staff will be available to assist anyone staying there. With temperatures expected to be below zero this weekend, the church at 24 Hamlet Ave., Woonsocket, will open today,...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Arnolds Mills Community House to hold class registration Saturday

CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for the following classes on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Inside Out Heart: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a wall hanging-sized quilt with 10-by-10-inch squares. Fee: $7.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

College news

Jared Rivard, of Woonsocket, has been appointed a member of the 2022-2023 Nichols College Senior Advisory Council. Tejas Bhatia, of North Smithfield, and Sophia Oliveras of Woonsocket have earned a certificate in revenue management from the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute at Lasell University.
WOONSOCKET, RI
nbcboston.com

Lil Wayne Is Coming to Boston on His 2023 Tour

Rap legend Lil Wayne is coming to Boston this spring, as he embanks on a North American tour that kicks off in Minneapolis in April. Lil Wayne, who has won five Grammy awards, will play the House of Blues in Boston on Thursday, April 13. His Welcome To That Carter Tour will stop in 28 cities.
BOSTON, MA

