Today is: Groundhog Day
Taking place almost halfway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox, Groundhog Day is an annual event when groundhogs are brought outside and are observed to see if they see their shadow or not. If they see their shadow, it is said that there will be six more weeks of winter. If they do not, it means the weather will be mild in the upcoming weeks, and spring will come early.
Remarkable: Are Imbolc And Groundhog Day The Same Thing?
Did you ever spend time thinking about something and then find yourself down what some refer to as a mental rabbit hole? That is exactly what happen to me today when I went searching for some information on Groundhog Day and the Celtic/Pagan holiday of Imbolc. Basically, my goal was...
The Strange Religious Afterlife of “Groundhog Day”
Four years ago, Rabbi Pini Dunner was preparing a sermon to deliver on the last day of Pesach. He wanted to express that the ritual of a Seder night consists of “a prescriptive schedule, unchanged for over a millennium,” as he put it in his sermon, titled “Groundhog Day and the Jewish Experience.”
CBC News
Acadian tradition of La Chandeleur celebrates community in winter's darkness
February 2, exactly 40 days after Christmas, is known across most of North America as Groundhog Day. But for Acadians, the historically French-speaking people of the Atlantic region, it's also La Chandeleur — a day to welcome back the sun and celebrate with food and parties. "It was a...
