North Providence, RI

Valley Breeze

Smithfield boys' hockey team shuts down North Kingstown, 3-0

SMITHFIELD – Everything seemed to come together for the Smithfield High boys’ hockey team last Saturday night in its Division I matchup against North Kingstown at the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink. Not only did the Sentinels play superb defense to shut out the Skippers, 3-0, for their third...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Mount girls' basketball team extends D-II win streak to six games

WOONSOCKET – The Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ basketball team maintained its firm grasp on the Division II’s second-best record on Monday night, and while the Mounties dealt with what was a hard, frustrating game at times, they were able to earn a 56-45 victory. That win,...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

N.S. boys' basketball team holds off C.F. to remain undefeated

CENTRAL FALLS – The North Smithfield High boys’ basketball team remained undefeated in Division III action last Friday night, but for the third time in their last six games, the Northmen found themselves going down to the wire with an opponent. A loud, intense game at Central Falls...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
GoLocalProv

NetScouts Basketball’s National Prep School Invitational Brings Top Recruits to Rhode Island

NetScouts Basketball, one of the largest scouting services in the world, is returning to the Ocean State for its 24th annual National Prep School Invitational (NPSI). The four-day, 31-game invitational tournament will be held from Thursday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Murray Center at Rhode Island College, according to the Rhode Island Sports Commission (RISC).
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Smithfield's dosReis breaks Davidson College men's track and field records in 800, mile

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Smithfield native Joe dosReis, who is a senior middle distance runner on the Davidson College men’s track and field team, was recently named the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Performer of the Week for the second time in his career, thanks to his record-breaking run in the 800 meters at South Carolina’s Carolina Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 21.
DAVIDSON, NC
ABC6.com

Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police have advised drivers to avoid West Main Road in the area of West Passage Drive and King Charles Drive. This area has been closed for the time being. The reason the roadway was closed has not immediately been released.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
GoLocalProv

Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa

This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Arnolds Mills Community House to hold class registration Saturday

CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for the following classes on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Inside Out Heart: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a wall hanging-sized quilt with 10-by-10-inch squares. Fee: $7.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Scituate Foster Little League offers online registrations until Feb. 12

SCITUATE – The Scituate Foster Little League is currently accepting online registrations for this season for children between the ages of 4-16 as of Aug. 31. The fees are $65 for T-Ball, $85 for the AA division, and $105 for the AAA, Major, and Junior/Senior divisions, and there is a $30 discount for each additional child in a family.
SCITUATE, MA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Ponaganset hockey team pitches back-to-back shutouts, improves to 6-3-1

BURRILLVILLE – Despite getting off to a slow start in both of its games over the weekend, the Ponaganset High boys’ hockey team was able to put the puck in the net and turn in an excellent job defensively to not only shut out the St. Raphael Academy/Providence Country Day co-op team, 3-0, last Friday at Lynch Arena, but also the Cranston/Scituate co-op squad, 6-0, 24 hours later as part of its “Senior Night” at Levy Arena.
SCITUATE, RI
Valley Breeze

St. Joseph Senior Group announces meeting, winners

WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, March 14. There will be no meetings in February. Tickets for the corned beef and cabbage dinner on March 28 will be for sale at the March 14 meeting. Tickets are $13 and the new caterer is Choice Catering of Bellingham.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Library hosts Board of Winter? game night

SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host Board of Winter on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join the library for family game night cosponsored by the Scituate Police Department. There are 150 board games to choose from, depending on the ages of community members who attend.
SCITUATE, RI
Valley Breeze

Warming center opened during frigid weekend

WOONSCOKET – In collaboration with St. James Episcopal Church where a warming center has been temporarily set up, Community Care Alliance staff will be available to assist anyone staying there. With temperatures expected to be below zero this weekend, the church at 24 Hamlet Ave., Woonsocket, will open today,...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Diamond Hill Park pond work being done; pump track next

CUMBERLAND – Work to turn the former muddy and often dry pond in front of the Diamond Hill Park stage is continuing this week, including aeration and installation of new walking ramps. The work is part of several more upgrades being done mostly through grant funds in the park,...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Mancini Center leads trend of senior centers as country clubs

NORTH PROVIDENCE – More senior citizens are joining senior centers at a younger age, says North Providence Mancini Center Director Linda Giorgio, and the trend is being driven in part by evolving offerings that are exactly in line with what people want. Largely gone is the perception of senior...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Knock On Wood opening this weekend in new location

SMITHFIELD – The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture say they have been hustling for the past two weeks putting a whole lot of furniture together in advance of a planned grand opening this Saturday, Feb. 4. Mike Gordon said they are excited to welcome customers back to this...
SMITHFIELD, RI

