BURRILLVILLE – Despite getting off to a slow start in both of its games over the weekend, the Ponaganset High boys’ hockey team was able to put the puck in the net and turn in an excellent job defensively to not only shut out the St. Raphael Academy/Providence Country Day co-op team, 3-0, last Friday at Lynch Arena, but also the Cranston/Scituate co-op squad, 6-0, 24 hours later as part of its “Senior Night” at Levy Arena.

SCITUATE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO