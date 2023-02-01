Read full article on original website
Wanted man charged after battling with Lower Burrell officers, police say
A man awaiting trial on a felony strangulation charge was accused by Lower Burrell police of driving with a suspended license in a car that had no insurance and had an expired registration and inspection. Thomas Henry Suppers Jr., 37, of the 500 block of Sycamore Street in Vandergrift was...
Vehicle crashes into house in Pittsburgh, at least 1 injured
A vehicle crashed into a house in Pittsburgh Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were sent to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue in Allentown at around 3:55 p.m. Investigators say at least one person was taken to a hospital. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Drunk driver faces charges in crash that sent several to hospital
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A woman who allegedly caused a crash while driving drunk, sending four people to the hospital, including a toddler, has been arrested. Allegheny County Police filed charges against 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez of Pittsburgh Thursday. Martinez turned herself in Friday morning. Detectives say it was in...
Investigation into home invasion in Greensburg leads to arrests of 2 men, 1 woman
What started as an investigation into a home invasion in Greensburg led to the arrest of three people.
ZTrip driver accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from regular rider
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A zTrip driver has been charged with stealing a large amount of cash from one of his regular riders.Police say Timothy Reese regularly drove the victim to doctor's appointments and the hospital. Police say the victim has a disability and Reese had her pin number to help her withdraw cash from the ATM when necessary.Police say when the victim was in the hospital, she discovered $9,850 was missing from her account. Police linked the unauthorized withdrawals to Reese through surveillance video.
Woman that injured five in DUI crash charged
A woman accused in a December DUI accident that injured five people has been arrested. Allegheny County Police say 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez turned herself in this morning.
New video shown during court hearing for 2 suspects in Brighton Heights funeral shooting
The two teens police say are responsible for a funeral shooting that injured six people sat in front of a judge on Friday afternoon.
At least 1 injured in rollover crash in Dravosburg
A vehicle rolled over along Route 837 near Boswell Crossing in Dravosburg overnight and at least one person was injured.
Man Charged in Attempted Theft at Car Wash Causing Over $46K in Damage
BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Washington County man is facing charges for allegedly attempting to steal money from a car wash in Brockway Borough, causing over $46,000.00 in damages. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Brad Douglas Yasek, of Ellsworth, Washington County,...
Additional jail time ordered for Jeannette man who shot at neighbor's home
A Jeannette man acquitted of the attempted murder of a neighbor was sentenced Friday to serve up to 23 months in jail for firing a shotgun at the man’s home. Dale A. Shaw, 66, was ordered by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears ordered to serve at least five additional months in jail.
Pa. man arrested for impersonating first responder, trying to pull over an officer: reports
Pittsburgh authorities didn’t hesitate to arrest a man they said was impersonating a first responder after he pulled up behind an off-duty police officer with flashing lights in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to reports from KDKA and WTAE. According to court documents, 30-year-old Patrick Barton...
Wrong-way driver leaves 2 injured in crash on US-22
Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials with the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office tell 7NEWS that an individual driving the wrong direction on US-22 led to an accident that left two injured. On Friday evening an individual driving the wrong way crashed head-on with another vehicle near the Main Street exit to Weirton. Officials say two people […]
3 Arlington residents charged after baby found to have drugs in system, police say
Three people are facing charges after a baby was found to have drugs in her system.
2 men accused of using knives, box cutters to rob same Fayette stores 5 times in 2 weeks
Police say two men robbed the same two Fayette County convenience stores five times over the course of two weeks.
Scammers impersonating Indiana County sheriff’s deputies
The Indiana County district attorney is warning people about a new scam involving people impersonating police officers.
Suspected porch pirate leads deputy on high-speed pursuit
Feb. 1—A Morgantown man possibly involved in several area package thefts was taken into custody after allegedly fleeing from a Monongalia County Sheriff's deputy at high speeds and causing some damage along the way. Shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, Deputy John Cunningham reported he was watching a vehicle...
CRASHES, UTILITY LINES DOWN REPORTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON
Another active afternoon was reported by Indiana County 911 as first responders were dispatched for several calls on Thursday. Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department would be called out twice yesterday. The first call was at 3:20 PM to assist LifeStat Ambulance Service for an incident on Iselin Road in Young Township. The second call would come 8:11 PM as firefighters would join crews from the Coal Run/McIntyre fire departments, State Police and Lifestat Ambulance for a vehicle accident on Park Drive. No details have been released on the accident.
Driver runs off after crash in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Officials said a driver ran off and was later apprehended following a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Universal Road. The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said paramedics assisted some people at...
Woman convicted of shooting man in Evans City faces light prison sentence, victim wants more time
A local woman convicted of a first-degree felony was looking at years in prison. Instead, she is serving a week in jail.
What’s causing all the gun battles in our area?
You hear about it again and again: Another gun battle involving one, two, and more shooters, firing wildly, injuring or even killing the innocent. And the accused? Underage local children. So how does this keep happening? Channel 11′s Amy Hudak has the answers for you and they are surprising.
