Pittsburgh, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle crashes into house in Pittsburgh, at least 1 injured

A vehicle crashed into a house in Pittsburgh Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were sent to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue in Allentown at around 3:55 p.m. Investigators say at least one person was taken to a hospital. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Drunk driver faces charges in crash that sent several to hospital

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A woman who allegedly caused a crash while driving drunk, sending four people to the hospital, including a toddler, has been arrested. Allegheny County Police filed charges against 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez of Pittsburgh Thursday. Martinez turned herself in Friday morning. Detectives say it was in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

ZTrip driver accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from regular rider

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A zTrip driver has been charged with stealing a large amount of cash from one of his regular riders.Police say Timothy Reese regularly drove the victim to doctor's appointments and the hospital. Police say the victim has a disability and Reese had her pin number to help her withdraw cash from the ATM when necessary.Police say when the victim was in the hospital, she discovered $9,850 was missing from her account. Police linked the unauthorized withdrawals to Reese through surveillance video.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Charged in Attempted Theft at Car Wash Causing Over $46K in Damage

BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Washington County man is facing charges for allegedly attempting to steal money from a car wash in Brockway Borough, causing over $46,000.00 in damages. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Brad Douglas Yasek, of Ellsworth, Washington County,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wrong-way driver leaves 2 injured in crash on US-22

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials with the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office tell 7NEWS that an individual driving the wrong direction on US-22 led to an accident that left two injured. On Friday evening an individual driving the wrong way crashed head-on with another vehicle near the Main Street exit to Weirton. Officials say two people […]
WEIRTON, WV
YAHOO!

Suspected porch pirate leads deputy on high-speed pursuit

Feb. 1—A Morgantown man possibly involved in several area package thefts was taken into custody after allegedly fleeing from a Monongalia County Sheriff's deputy at high speeds and causing some damage along the way. Shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, Deputy John Cunningham reported he was watching a vehicle...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wdadradio.com

CRASHES, UTILITY LINES DOWN REPORTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Another active afternoon was reported by Indiana County 911 as first responders were dispatched for several calls on Thursday. Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department would be called out twice yesterday. The first call was at 3:20 PM to assist LifeStat Ambulance Service for an incident on Iselin Road in Young Township. The second call would come 8:11 PM as firefighters would join crews from the Coal Run/McIntyre fire departments, State Police and Lifestat Ambulance for a vehicle accident on Park Drive. No details have been released on the accident.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Driver runs off after crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Officials said a driver ran off and was later apprehended following a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Universal Road. The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said paramedics assisted some people at...
PENN HILLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

What’s causing all the gun battles in our area?

You hear about it again and again: Another gun battle involving one, two, and more shooters, firing wildly, injuring or even killing the innocent. And the accused? Underage local children. So how does this keep happening? Channel 11′s Amy Hudak has the answers for you and they are surprising.
PITTSBURGH, PA

