Smyrna man agrees to plea deal in connection with 2014 homicide
Eight and a half years after a man was murdered in Smyrna, his killer has finally been sentenced for the crime, but not before another person was victimized, as well.
WSMV
Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
WSMV
Illegal daycare for 52 children in Nashville allowed to reopen without consequences by the state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An ongoing WSMV4 Investigation into daycare director Holly Jennings showed she operated an illegal daycare in East Nashville for 52 children for six months without the state realizing she was even open, according to parents and staff. Even after Jennings was shut down for operating Little...
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. 1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton …. One...
Wilson County middle school student arrested after gun was found in backpack
A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school.
Multiple Warrants Out for Rodney N. Murch, Including Forgery
From Gallatin Police Department February 2, 2023: GPD Case #: 23-00533. We need to locate Rodney N. Murch who has active warrants for Forgery, Criminal Simulation, and Theft under 1,000 for cashing a fraudulent check. He is known to be driving a black colored Honda Accord bearing temporary tags. If...
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Murfreesboro.
12-year-old arrested for false ‘active shooter’ call at Two Rivers Middle School
A large police presence gathered at Two Rivers Middle School in Donelson for a false active shooter call Friday morning, resulting in the arrest of a student.
WSMV
Man arrested following violent crime spree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
John Raymond Morgan Wanted for Domestic Assault By Gallatin Police
From Gallatin Police Department February 2, 2023: Case #: 23-00535. Please BOLO for John Raymond Morgan. Mr. Morgan has warrants on file at the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office for Domestic Assault. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Morgan’s location or whereabouts please contact the Gallatin Police Department or Officer Oakes...
Suspect arrested in connection with October murder of 18-year-old in East Nashville
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old last year.
Man arrested in connection with Gibson Drive shooting that left woman injured
A man was arrested for his role in a crime spree that happened Saturday, Jan. 7, resulting in a woman being shot on Gibson Drive.
wgnsradio.com
Convicted Felon Arrested in North Rutherford County with New Fingerprint Device
(La Vergne, Tenn.) A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device that was used to positively identify the suspect. The incident unfolded in North Rutherford County, according to La Vergne Police. An officer pulled over a driver, later identified by the Morpho fingerprint device...
Suspects sought after fleeing deadly crash on Dickerson Pike
Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
WSMV
Two girls attack Walmart security guard, try to get away on WeGo bus: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A retired off-duty officer working security at a Walmart on Dickerson Pike was allegedly assaulted by two 13-year-old girls who were accused of stealing from the store. On Wednesday afternoon, the two girls were leaving Walmart with stolen merchandise when the security guard confronted them. They...
actionnews5.com
State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation. The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville. After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that...
Defendant acquitted in Kaufman murder trial remains locked up
When Cowan was arrested two years ago following Kaufman's murder, he was charged with possessing narcotics and guns and remains detained in Davidson County on those active charges.
WKRN
Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty
Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved …. Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. 1 dead,...
fox17.com
Drugs a possible motive in deadly Nashville abandoned home shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating drugs as a motive in an abandoned home shooting which left one dead and another injured. Police say the shooting took place on Tuesday at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive. Police found an 18-year-old conscious but...
