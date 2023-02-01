ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

WSMV

Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. 1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton …. One...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested following violent crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
PORTLAND, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty

Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved …. Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. 1 dead,...
MEMPHIS, TN
fox17.com

Drugs a possible motive in deadly Nashville abandoned home shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating drugs as a motive in an abandoned home shooting which left one dead and another injured. Police say the shooting took place on Tuesday at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive. Police found an 18-year-old conscious but...
NASHVILLE, TN

