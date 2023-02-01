ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesville, KY

WOMI Owensboro

Ohio County Teen Remembered During St. Jude Radiothon

Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous battle with cancer on November 27th, 2022. Last year she joined her mom at the St. Jude Radiothon, and it was the highlight of the year. Stacie is keeping her legacy alive by sharing her inspirational story of love, resilience, and faith.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Fire Department briefs busy week of runs

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Owensboro Fire Department kept busy this week, they say many of their runs could have been avoided. Fire officials urge the importance of proper upkeep of alarms and appropriate use of 911. Due to the lack of it, OFD says over a quarter of the 82 incidents they ran […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Remains of people from mid-19th century laid to rest in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Before the sun rose on Thursday morning, genealogists, a local funeral home and business people in Madisonville were recovering the remains of 10 bodies from the mid-19th century. When a group of businesspeople in Madisonville looked a little more into their deed, they realized that within...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WBKR

A 96-Year-Old Evansville BBQ Restaurant Hit the Market

It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

See the Owensboro-Evansville Celebrities Joining the 2023 WBKR St. Jude Radiothon

This has been a WBKR St. Jude Radiothon tradition for about 15 years now and we have endless respect for the army of talented guests who have joined us over the years to celebrate the spirit of the patients of St. Jude and to help raise money so that the hospital can continue it's world-changing research of catastrophic childhood illnesses. In keeping with tradition, we've lined up an incredible array of special guests for our 2023 event and they're preparing to help us achieve another record-breaking year.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce announced a new event called the Downtown Cocoa Crawl. Partners for the event are made up of local boutique shops, favorite downtown restaurants and even the local apothecary. “It’s always exciting to bring a new family-friendly event to the...
HENDERSON, KY
KISS 106

Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky

I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
MINNESOTA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Bird’s Incredibly Long Tongue Makes Even Gene Simmons Jealous

Woodpeckers are fascinating creatures, but the most interesting thing about them is not their beautiful colors or strong beaks - it is their incredibly long tongue. I never thought I would be writing an article about the inner workings of a woodpecker, but here I am nonetheless. I have to say this is one of the neatest pieces of nature knowledge I have ever learned. So, here we go, let's talk about woodpecker tongues. Simply put, they are really, really long.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police warn funny money isn’t a joke

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say they’ve seen a recent uptick in counterfeit $100 bills circulating around Henderson. The police department posted to social media Friday, warning businesses and the rest of the community to be on the lookout for the funny money. “We would like to remind businesses to have your employees double check […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police speak up on the ‘Chinese balloon’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion Friday evening was the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart said there was a chance it could cross over the Tri-State. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement on social […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

