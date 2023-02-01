ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Boston Celtics-centric history of 'walking the dog'

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3HIJ_0kYXQzNt00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have revived an old tradition they helped develop all the way back in the heyday of the team in the 1960s — and opposing ball clubs are not so crazy about it. If you have not yet guessed, we are talking about walking the dog — and no, Dennis Schroder was not on the team back then.

The funky practice of rolling the ball up the court to keep the game clock from starting before it is picked up was not brought to the Celtics by the German point guard who used the strategy liberally in his sole season with Boston. Instead, it was popularized by Red Auerbach’s Celtics in Hall of Fame big man Bill Russell’s prime.

In a recent article by ESPN’s Ben Dowsett tracing the roots of the practice that bothered Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon enough to get a technical foul by trying to stop Marcus Smart and Grant Williams from doing it, Dowsett connected that moment with the Celtics of yore.

“With about five minutes left, … Gordon slammed a two-handed dunk to pull the Nuggets within 13,” writes the ESPN analyst.

“As Gordon jogged back on defense, Al Horford rolled the ball to Jayson Tatum so slowly that it completely stopped before his own free throw line. As Tatum stood alongside the ball, Horford and … Williams guarded him like linemen blocking for a running back. Nuggets coaches called for Gordon to force Tatum to pick the ball up. Gordon barreled through Williams so hard that he was called for a flagrant.”

“Williams missed his two free throws, but the foul call crushed the Nuggets’ momentum, and the Celtics won easily,” Dowsett added.

The origin of the practice, per the author, was a “problem” solved by Russell.

“One of the most dominant centers in NBA history wanted as much time as possible to operate in the post, where he worked as the primary conduit for Boston’s offense. So on inbound plays, Celtics backcourt mates K.C. Jones and Sam Jones would let the basketball roll past half court, especially when the Celtics played from behind — saving time on the shot clock, which in turn freed up time to feed the ball to Russell.”

“‘They were way ahead of the times,’ says Jim Barnett, a forward who played on the Celtics in 1966-67 and went on to become a TV analyst,” suggested Barnett.

“‘They got maybe an extra four, five seconds in the backcourt before they touched the ball, and then they had a little extra time to operate.'”

Letting Russell go to work in the post has proven one of the most devastating strategies devised in league history given his ability to find open teammates while also positioning himself to gobble up boards.

And while Boston (and most teams) may lack a true analog, both Robert Williams III and Al Horford are able enough passers that the Celtics of today might learn a thing or two by incorporating such an approach into how they walk the dog in a more guard-and-perimeter oriented attack.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2023

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA, but maybe not for long after his trade request. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2023.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets

We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks punched Donovan Mitchell’s groin, and NBA fans ripped the dirty play

Dillon Brooks should definitely know better by now. On Thursday night, as Brooks’ Memphis Grizzlies battled the Cleveland Cavaliers, the forward was caught in a tangle with Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell after a drive. After falling to the court, rather than let bygones be bygones and move on to the next play, Brooks rolled over on the floor and took his time before taking what seemed to be an obvious shot at Mitchell’s groin. (Which had an amusing sound effect from announcer Kevin Harlan.)
MEMPHIS, TN
NESN

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Former Fan Favorite

The Celtics are thin at the center position outside of Robert Williams III and Al Horford, and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens reportedly is inquiring about a familiar face. Boston and the Heat are interested in a reunion with Kelly Olynyk, according to Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett. The Utah...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Who could trade for Kyrie Irving? Here are the favorites

The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline. The stunning...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk

“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
ClutchPoints

‘Kyrie sucks!’: Celtics fans remind Kyrie Irving he’s not welcome in Boston amid Nets blowout

It has been four years since Kyrie Irving left the Boston Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets, but as everyone knows, Beantown is an unforgiving city. Celtics fans reminded Irving of that on Wednesday as they savagely booed him during his pregame introductions against Boston. And the mockery didn’t stop there, especially as the home team blew out the visitors 139-96.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could reunite with ex-fan favorite?

The Boston Celtics could be going all 2016 on us at the trade deadline. Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reported on Thursday that the Celtics are interested in reuniting with center Kelly Olynyk via trade. The 31-year-old Olynyk is in the final guaranteed season of his contract with the Utah Jazz. Olynyk began his career with... The post Celtics could reunite with ex-fan favorite? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum gets 100% real on Jaylen Brown partnership after Celtics’ blowout of Nets

Jayson Tatum is happy with how he and Jaylen Brown have evolved as the Boston Celtics’ leaders, but he knows very well their journey is far from over. Tatum opened up about his partnership with Brown on Wednesday after they powered the Celtics to a 139-96 blowout of the Brooklyn Nets. Tatum recorded 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the contest, while Brown had 26 points, three boards and three dimes. They are now the first duo ever to score at least 25 points each in the same game 27 times in a season before the All-Star break.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks

Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
BlueDevilCountry

Former Duke one-and-done asks for trade

Duke basketball product Kyrie Irving, now in his 12th season as a pro following his one-and-done collegiate campaign in Durham, will be a free agent this summer. So the 30-year-old guard, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, could leave the Brooklyn Nets after the season without the franchise getting ...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
264K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy