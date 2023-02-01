News To Know: Riverton woman sentenced for meth distribution, and JPD provides active shooter training

PITTSBURG, KANSAS – On Thursday night, February 2, 2023, at approximately 9:25 PM, a law enforcement officer from the Pittsburg Police Department was dispatched to the 1900 block of N. Locust St., in Pittsburg, regarding a report of a hit-and-run accident. Upon arrival, the officer met with the reporting party, who advised the collision had just occurred, and that they believed the offending vehicle, described as a white Ford pickup, had also struck another vehicle just down the street from them. The first officer requested a second unit be sent to their location to assist with locating any additional damaged vehicles. Officers located a second vehicle that had been struck in the 1600 block of N. Locust St. by the white Ford pickup, which also fled the scene after the collision.

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO