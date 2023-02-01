ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, KS

News To Know: Riverton woman sentenced for meth distribution, and JPD provides active shooter training

By Ron Clements
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - A Riverton woman was sentenced last week for operating a methamphetamine lab along with children in the home. Officers say Shayna Nichole Cowgill-Wittenmyer, 37, of Riverton, received an 8-year prison term last week in Cherokee County…

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

FBI, OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino

FBI, OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma school locked down during suspected stolen car pursuit

MIAMI, Okla. – The Miami Police Department apprehended a person allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers located and pursued the vehicle when the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle struck a tree and fled the scene. Telephone calls to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Two arrested following high-speed chase in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A high-speed chase ends in Newton County, with two people in custody. Earlier this afternoon (2/2), the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information from Joplin Police about a suspect wanted for drugs and firearm’s warrants. Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle on Highway 43,...
pittks.org

MEDIA RELEASE – DUI, Flee & Elude Arrest

PITTSBURG, KANSAS – On Thursday night, February 2, 2023, at approximately 9:25 PM, a law enforcement officer from the Pittsburg Police Department was dispatched to the 1900 block of N. Locust St., in Pittsburg, regarding a report of a hit-and-run accident. Upon arrival, the officer met with the reporting party, who advised the collision had just occurred, and that they believed the offending vehicle, described as a white Ford pickup, had also struck another vehicle just down the street from them. The first officer requested a second unit be sent to their location to assist with locating any additional damaged vehicles. Officers located a second vehicle that had been struck in the 1600 block of N. Locust St. by the white Ford pickup, which also fled the scene after the collision.
PITTSBURG, KS
kggfradio.com

Officer Involved Shooting In Wyandotte

The FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino in Wyandotte. The incident took place Thursday morning when a person pulled a weapon on a Wyandotte Nation police officer. The officer then shot the person. The person's condition has not been revealed. The FBI is involved because the incident took place on Indian Trust Land.
WYANDOTTE, OK
fortscott.biz

Corbin Sheldon Arrested for Arson On Feb. 2

Yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 1:32 am, officers from the Fort Scott Police Department along with personnel from the Fort Scott Fire Department, responded to a house fire in the 900 block of S Osbun, Fort Scott, Kansas. Due to the suspicious circumstances of the fire, the Kansas State...
FORT SCOTT, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Tractor trailer overturns, loaded with pizza ingredients near Sarcoxie

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:15 a.m. early Saturday morning, February 4, 2023, reports of a tractor-trailer overturned near 23.5 MM, I-44 W, alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Police, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
SARCOXIE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Jasper Fire put in the work to extinguish house fire; Carthage Fire, Tri-Cities Fire and Golden City Fire assist

Jasper Fire put in the work to extinguish house fire; Carthage Fire, Tri-Cities Fire and Golden City Fire assist. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy