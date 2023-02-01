ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

WAFF

134 inmates released, more to come on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Jan. 31 changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 went into effect allowing nearly 400 inmates to be released on parole supervision. Inmates that qualify to be released will be fitted with an ankle monitor and then picked up by friends or family. Others will be taken to a local bus station to be returned to their county of conviction. Some inmates will be transferred to law enforcement agencies of which they may have detainers or pending charges.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Former corrections officer, NAACP react to mass prison release

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the North Alabama community are reacting to the mass release of Alabama inmates on Tuesday. While some believe an uptick in crime is possible, others believe the inmates served their time and need to be freed. Former corrections officer Stacy George used to work...
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Tuscaloosa County man arrested in New York on gun charges

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Yesterday, federal agents arrested a Tuscaloosa County man in New York on gun charges, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. A three-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court in January charges Darterrius Dewayne Washington, […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTOK-TV

Families of victims wary of Alabama mass inmate release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Victims’ families have expressed concerns about the announced early release of a number of Alabama inmates this week. Some are fearful these inmates will be back on the streets again committing crimes. A feeling that recently became a reality for one north Alabama family. Miracle...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Three prisoners die at Donaldson, Ventress Correctional Facilities

William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died over the weekend in state custody: Two at William Donaldson Correctional Facility and another at Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour County, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Corrections obtained by APR. The three incarcerated...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide

A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Mobile, Birmingham police chiefs blast study showing cities most violent in nation

The police chiefs in Mobile and Birmingham are slamming a report by Forbes that names the two cities as among the “most dangerous” in the U.S. for 2023. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond, in a statement late Thursday to AL.com, said the FBI crime data utilized by the website, MoneyGeek, and published by Forbes, was altered by inputting a dollar value placed on each crime.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
