Report: 'Extremely dangerous' Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound following standoff with police

Benjamin Foster: The Accused Southern Oregon Torturer, Killer, and Standoff SuspectChristopher ShanksGrants Pass, OR
A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with policeSherif SaadGrants Pass, OR
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally endsRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Chop your financial struggles in half, learn tips and tricks for budgeting grocery listThe LanternAzalea, OR
kmvt
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.
Idaho student murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger deep-cleaned his car before arrest: Report
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, was reportedly seen by law enforcement moving trash into neighbors' trash cans in the middle of the night and wearing gloves frequently while at his family's Pennsylvania home before his arrest.
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
Alana Sims, 22, was identified by her family as the woman who was found dead in a residential street in Tampa, Florida, near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
iheart.com
Convict Who Kidnapped, Tortured Women Dies After Police Standoff
A suspect accused of torturing a woman held captive less than two years after being convicted of kidnapping and torturing another woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound that took place during an hourslong standoff with law enforcement Tuesday (January 31) night, KTVL reports. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was pronounced...
76-Year-Old Wife Charged with Fatally Shooting Terminally Ill Husband in Murder-Suicide Pact
Ellen Gilland allegedly killed her husband Jerry Gilland at a Daytona Beach, Florida hospital on Saturday A 76-year-old Florida woman is in jail charged with the shooting death of her terminally ill husband. The Daytona Police Department confirmed that officers were dispatched Saturday morning after they received a report of a shooting at the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach. "Units arrived on scene to find that a female had shot her terminally ill husband and had confined herself to his room," said a police release. Officers evacuated surrounding rooms with...
Florida Man Accused of Biting Head Off Woman's Pet Python
Miami-Dade police responded to reports of a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in Cutler Bay, Florida, about 20 miles south of Miami.
Oregon Police Hunt Convicted Domestic Abuser Who Allegedly Imprisoned, Tortured New Woman
Benjamin Obadiah Foster, who has a history of violence against women, is on the run from law enforcement after they rescued a woman he had allegedly imprisoned and tortured for a "protracted period of time." Authorities are scrambling to locate an Oregon man who’s wanted for the “brutal” assault of...
Michael Haight is accused of killing his wife and 5 kids in a brutal Utah familicide. Police reports suggest he had a troubling pattern of aggression toward children.
Before Michael Haight fatally shot his entire Utah family, his wife, Tausha Haight, had filed for divorce.
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’
An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
buzzfeednews.com
The Half Moon Bay Shooting Victims Have Been Identified And The Suspected Shooter Has Been Charged With Murder
Officials released the names of the two women and five men killed in shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay, California, as the man accused of gunning them down was charged with their murders on Wednesday. The San Mateo County coroner's office identified the victims as Qizhong Cheng, 66,...
France 24
Graphic video released of US police officers beating Black motorist Tyre Nichols
The city of Memphis released shocking, graphic video footage on Friday of the violent encounter between Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, and the five police officers charged with murder in his beating death after a traffic stop earlier this month. One video clip shows officers dragging Nichols from the...
