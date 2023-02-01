Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver
Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
Broncos’ Sean Payton hire draws response from Jerry Jones after years of Cowboys rumors
Timing is everything. The Denver Broncos stole a lot of headlines earlier this week when they acquired head coach Sean Payton in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Now, his old friend and camera magnet, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is sharing his thoughts following years’ worth of rumors potentially linking Payton to Dallas.
What Hiring Sean Payton as HC Means for Broncos' O-Line
How does the Sean Payton hire impact the outlook of the Denver Broncos offensive line?
Jerry Jones Reacts to Sean Payton Hire by Broncos
The Denver head coach was once an assistant for the Cowboys.
Broncos' new head coach Sean Payton begins process of assembling coaching staff
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As Sean Payton's lawyers and Broncos' contract guru Rich Hurtado thoroughly cross the T's and dot the I's on the minute language in the new head coach's contract, Payton is busy starting the gargantuan process of assembling his coaching staff. The immediate priority is Denver's defensive...
3 Broncos Free-Agent Targets to Fit Sean Payton's Offense
Sean Payton will have specific requirements for the free-agents the Denver Broncos target offensively.
NOLA.com
Could the Saints look to the past to determine their future at quarterback?
Drew Brees’ name came up twice at the Senior Bowl, the first time referencing his long tenure with the New Orleans Saints, the next referencing how hard it has been to find his replacement since he left. The Saints are in the midst of a spot teams often find...
The Denver Broncos Go All In on Sean Payton, And It Might Be Their Worst Move Yet
The Denver Broncos have officially agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints for the "rights" to Sean Payton, which basically means the Saints traded Sean Payton to the Broncos. A coach who hasn't coached in over a year, he certainly didn't cost an arm and a leg, right? WRONG. The "Sean Payton Denver Broncos" are already up against it, and there's no signs of things getting easier anytime soon.
Look: NFL World Is Not Buying 1 Sean Payton Theory
Sean Payton was the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-21, save for a one-year suspension in 2012. Payton stepped away from the Saints following the 2021 season, and after a year of doing television, is on his way back to the sidelines as the new head coach of the Denver ...
Broncos Senior Bowl Notebook: 3 Stand-Outs From Day 2
Three potential Denver Broncos prospects flashed on Day 2 of Senior Bowl practices.
Yardbarker
Can the Nuggets reach true heavyweight status?
It’s just one game, sure—and it’s really only one half—and it goes against the whole Nikola Jokic thesis to put too much weight into a prime-time TV showdown in January. But something important was on display when his Denver Nuggets lost a road game to a highly galvanized Philadelphia 76ers team, behind Joel Embiid’s 47-point performance. Forget the MVP race; that stuff is for the birds, just another way for scale-based broadcasts to whittle a complex game down to comparisons between individuals, enriching themselves while making everyone who tunes in stupider.
