Denver, CO

NBC Sports

Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver

Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
DENVER, CO
FanBuzz

The Denver Broncos Go All In on Sean Payton, And It Might Be Their Worst Move Yet

The Denver Broncos have officially agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints for the "rights" to Sean Payton, which basically means the Saints traded Sean Payton to the Broncos. A coach who hasn't coached in over a year, he certainly didn't cost an arm and a leg, right? WRONG. The "Sean Payton Denver Broncos" are already up against it, and there's no signs of things getting easier anytime soon.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Not Buying 1 Sean Payton Theory

Sean Payton was the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-21, save for a one-year suspension in 2012.  Payton stepped away from the Saints following the 2021 season, and after a year of doing television, is on his way back to the sidelines as the new head coach of the Denver ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Can the Nuggets reach true heavyweight status?

It’s just one game, sure—and it’s really only one half—and it goes against the whole Nikola Jokic thesis to put too much weight into a prime-time TV showdown in January. But something important was on display when his Denver Nuggets lost a road game to a highly galvanized Philadelphia 76ers team, behind Joel Embiid’s 47-point performance. Forget the MVP race; that stuff is for the birds, just another way for scale-based broadcasts to whittle a complex game down to comparisons between individuals, enriching themselves while making everyone who tunes in stupider.
DENVER, CO

