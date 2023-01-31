Read full article on original website
Hey! St. Cloud in the Top 5… But it’s NOT Good
It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
MDA Offers Value-Added Ag Grants
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Value-Added Grant Program. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from Minnesota farms and businesses looking to start or improve production capacity, diversification, and access to value-added products. To qualify for...
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
What Every Minnesotan Should Have In Their Vehicle This Winter
Or any Winter, for that matter. Hopefully, it never happens to you. Out on the road on a cold Winter day or night and you get stuck, run out of gas or your car just quits. Most times someone will be around to help you out. But that isn't a...
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Additional Iowa, Minnesota Stores
Iowa and Minnesota, already scheduled to see three Bed Bath & Beyond locations close in 2023, got more bad news from the reeling retail giant this week. Business Insider is reporting that Bed Bath & Beyond is adding another 141 stores to its existing list of store closings, pushing the total to nearly 300 stores across the nation.
Artificial Intelligence Tries it’s Best Depicting Every State. Did it Get Minnesota?
If you were to describe Minnesota in just a few select words, what words immediately come to mind? Each of you more than likely have a few that are different, but you probably also have a few that are the exact same. Lets play a little game, you get five words to describe Minnesota, no sentences, just words. No more and no less, five words and GO! I'll even play along:
Some St. Cloud Residents Advised to Run Water After Main Break
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After working for several hours, St. Cloud city crews have repaired a water main break. The repairs were at Cooper Avenue and 30th Street South. Residents and business owners in that area are advised to run water from all faucets for optimal water quality. It is common after a disruption in service to see color in the water. Starting with cold water, run your faucets for at least a few minutes.
St. Joseph Asking Lawmakers, Voters for Half Cent Sales Tax
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph city council would like to add a half-cent sales tax. The council approved a resolution during a special meeting Monday. It now needs approval from the Minnesota State Legislature with city residents getting the final say with a referendum question on a ballot. Mayor Rick Schultz says he doesn't know if that would happen this fall or sometime next year.
Walz Orders Flags to Half-Staff
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff today in honor of Four Chaplains Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, February 3rd, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day. On February 3rd,...
15 Pieces of Advice For People Moving to Minnesota
I've lived in Minnesota my entire life, and so have my parents and grandparents. I'm a thoroughbred Minnesotan and I love this state with my whole heart. If you are new to the state, welcome! What took you so long to get here, did you see any deer on the way up, can I get you a beer? Our great state has a lot going on and can take some adjusting to, especially if you are moving from a place that is not in the Midwest. Here is my best advice for people that are new to the state (they can also serve as friendly reminders for people that have been here forever and need a refresher after being stuck in quarantine for so long):
Artist Turning Piles of Snow Into ‘Smiles of Snow’ in Minnesota
This time of year, wherever you look, you see piles and piles of snow, usually rather dirty looking from being scraped off area roads and piled in any possible corner we can think of. One man has decided that instead of looking at dirty piles of snow, he'd like to put some smiles on them.
Survivor Season 44 Has 3 Contestants from Minnesota
Survivor. When someone mentions this show I am actually shocked that it's going on season 44. This is crazy. And what's even crazier is the fact that I haven't watched an entire season of Survivor since the original with the "naked man" who actually won the whole thing. This year...
Ice Fishing Conditions Improving in Central MN
The recent sub-zero degree temperatures isn't bad for everyone in Central Minnesota. The cold weather is helping to firm up ice conditions on area lakes and help with mobility on lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He indicates the slush has frozen on lakes and some of the moisture between the snow and ice has also frozen. Schmitt says this helps with mobility on lakes but many roads on area lakes will be a bit bumpy so be aware of that.
See New Minnesota “Loon” Movie Trailer. Will It Make You Laugh or Cringe?
We all love our state bird the Loon. It's majestic and the calls of the Loon can be mesmerizing on a summer night. But you've also probably thought, at least once, those red eyes can be a little creepy. Maybe that was the thought when this Minnesota based movie was being put together.
Airline Rewards? You May Want to Use Those ASAP
As Minnesotans, we understand that in the Winter months it's going to be cold. Sometimes VERY cold. So, how do we handle that for months on end? By going somewhere warm for about a week or so. It breaks up the Winter, and helps to tolerate it until the weather gets warmer.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
Heat Lamp Believed to Cause Garage Fire
A heat lamp is believed to be the cause of a garage fire in Brockway Township. Tuesday night, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 42,000 block of 110th avenue in Brockway Township. Tanner Nordlund, of Holdingford, reported his detached garage was on fire. Fire crews from...
Paczki Season Has Arrived Across Central Minnesota
My little Polish heart is filled to the brim, just like these seasonal donuts. Pączki are filled doughnuts found in Polish cuisine that usually make an appearance around Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday. Traditional paczki share some common elements: sweet filling, dough, grain alcohol, icing or bits of dried orange zest, and lots of powdered sugar. These super-sweet treats are meant to be savored before the 40 days of lent and fasting get underway.
Improvements to Apollo Athletic Field Approved by School Board
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Apollo Field is one step closer to a major improvement project. At Wednesday night’s meeting, the St. Cloud Area School District board voted to award Peterson Companies the bid for excavation, drainage, concrete, and electrical work at Apollo Field. Peterson Companies was the low...
St. Joseph Development Update
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- St. Joseph had a big year in 2022 with more growth expected here in the new year. Community Development Director Nate Keller says 2022 was a record year for permit activity in St. Joseph with a new development of townhomes by the Kennedy School as well as commercial development.
