BBC

Six Nations 2023: Italy v France - Ethan Dumortier to make debut for champions

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Sunday, 5 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app; highlights on BBC Two & online. Wing Ethan Dumortier will make his debut when France's Six Nations...
BBC

Welsh rugby: Ex-judge to lead WRU sexism claims investigation

A former high court judge will chair a panel which will consider allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). The claims led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate. As chairwoman Dame Anne Rafferty has...
The Independent

Wales vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Six Nations 2023 result and reaction as Van der Flier secures bonus point win

Ireland justified its status as rugby’s top-ranked country and the team to beat in the Six Nations by using a strong start to run over Wales with a 34-10 bonus-point victory on Saturday, spoiling Warren Gatland’s first match since his return as coach. The 2023 tournament’s first game was virtually over as a contest inside 30 minutes, by which time Ireland had crossed for almost-identical tries by forwards Caelan Doris and James Ryan — through close-range carries — and a breakaway score by winger James Lowe. It gave the Irish a commanding lead — 27-3 — that they never...
BBC

Davis Cup: Dan Evans selected to play doubles for Great Britain against Colombia

Colombia v Great Britain - Davis Cup Finals qualifier. Venue: Pueblo Viejo Country Club, Cota, Colombia Dates: 3-4 February. Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app (20:00 GMT on Friday (21:00 Red Button), 17:00 GMT (17:30 Red Button) on Saturday) Dan...
hypebeast.com

Breitling Reveals Its Limited-Edition Chronomat Six Nations Watch Series

Breitling just revealed its Chronomat Six Nations watch series ahead of the Guinness Six Nations Championship kick-off this Saturday. As the exclusive luxury watch partner of Six Nations Rugby, the Swiss watchmaker crafted six different timepieces, each limited to 150 units, to correspond to each national team, which are RFU (England), IRFU (Ireland), WRU (Wales), SRU (Scotland), FFR (France), and FIR (Italy).
Time Out Global

How Cornwall went to war with Greggs (again)

A woman in a white cap and floury black apron is looking at me with disapproval. ‘No comment,’ she says firmly, when I ask her about the new Greggs that’s opened in Truro. A customer waiting for her order inhales sharply when she overhears my question. ‘We don’t want to be involved in anything political,’ the woman behind the counter adds.
BBC

Welsh rugby: Politicians knew about WRU sexism claims - MP

Sexism and misogyny claims about the Welsh Rugby Union were known by the Welsh government after they were raised in the Commons last year, an MP said. Labour's Tonia Antoniazzi said the ministers should be asked what action they took over the allegations. The Senedd's sports committee will question the...
BBC

EFL Cup: Man Utd v Newcastle Utd Wembley final to have standing areas

Some supporters will be permitted to stand during the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United. The match, on 26 February, will be the first major domestic English men's final in almost 35 years in which standing will be allowed. Both clubs will be allocated 867 seats within...
BBC

Andrew Strauss: Cricket's dressing-room culture needs to change

Former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss says "dressing-room banter" in cricket needs to be "softened". Strauss' comments were delivered as part of his Marylebone Cricket Club Cowdrey lecture, which addresses the major issues facing the game. Disciplinary hearings relating to allegations of racism at Yorkshire are scheduled to take place...
The Associated Press

McKennie on track for Leeds debut at Nottingham Forest

LEEDS, England (AP) — Weston McKennie likely won’t have to wait long for his Leeds debut. The United States midfielder joined the Premier League club on loan from Juventus this week and has impressed manager Jesse Marsch ahead of a weekend game at Nottingham Forest. “He’s fit, he’s...
BBC

'Self-pity is not allowed in these moments'

February could be a pivotal month for Liverpool and, despite a challenging first half of the season, manager Jurgen Klopp says his team still have "a lot to go for". The Reds are out of both domestic cup competitions and ninth in the Premier League, 10 points off fourth position.

