Ireland justified its status as rugby’s top-ranked country and the team to beat in the Six Nations by using a strong start to run over Wales with a 34-10 bonus-point victory on Saturday, spoiling Warren Gatland’s first match since his return as coach. The 2023 tournament’s first game was virtually over as a contest inside 30 minutes, by which time Ireland had crossed for almost-identical tries by forwards Caelan Doris and James Ryan — through close-range carries — and a breakaway score by winger James Lowe. It gave the Irish a commanding lead — 27-3 — that they never...

6 HOURS AGO