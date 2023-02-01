When it comes to experiencing Sean Payton inheriting a football team, no one is more well-versed than former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Brees and Payton both arrived in New Orleans in 2006, and they took a squad that went 3-13 the year before to the NFC championship game, where they were beaten by the Bears. In the 2009 season, the Saints won the franchise's first and only Super Bowl, with Brees and Payton still at the helm.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO