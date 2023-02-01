Read full article on original website
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with animal love at Denver zooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton
Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver
Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
Broncos got a bargain with Sean Payton’s reported salary
The Denver Broncos apparently under-paid for head coach Sean Payton given recent reports of his contract details. Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was recently acquired by the Denver Broncos for a hefty sum, but new reports suggest Denver got a bargain for him. This past week, Payton...
Russell Wilson reportedly had strong reaction to Broncos’ Sean Payton hire
One of the most important jobs for new Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton will be to try to salvage Russell Wilson’s tenure with the franchise. Fortunately for him, it appears he will have a willing partner in his new quarterback. Wilson is “ecstatic” with the decision to hire Payton, according to Troy Renck of Denver7.... The post Russell Wilson reportedly had strong reaction to Broncos’ Sean Payton hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vic Fangio disciple makes shocking Vikings move amid interest from Sean Payton, Broncos
As the Denver Broncos look for their next defensive coordinator, Sean Desai has emerged as a major contender. Desai is reportedly already invested in the Broncos and has taken his name out of consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ open DC position, via Mike Klis of 9News. Desai interviewed for...
TODAY.com
Patrick Mahomes' kids: Meet the family of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback
Patrick Mahomes is an NFL quarterback, a Super Bowl MVP, and an ESPY award winner, but the Texas native has another title: proud dad of two. Mahomes, 27, and his wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, are parents to daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, and son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.
FOX Sports
Can Sean Payton fix and re-establish a culture with Broncos? | THE HERD
Sean Payton is set to become the Denver Broncos new head coach after trading draft picks to the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos are coming off a tumultuous season in all areas, including a down year from Russell Wilson. However, Colin Cowherd discusses why Payton will make a positive impact in Broncos country and even the city, citing a culture he built in New Orleans.
As Kansas City Chiefs head to the Super Bowl, their violent traditions alienate even some local fans
The Kansas City Chiefs’ unprecedented success has made them the darling of the National Football League. Their high-flying quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has attracted new fans from around the world, and local businesses benefit from the millions of dollars spent by spectators reveling in the team’s success. But, as...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for Super Bowl 57
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes weighs in on hot NFL debate that took over the internet during the playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made reference to a wild debate on Thursday that’s taken over the internet during the NFL playoffs. Mahomes, who played college football at Texas Tech, was asked by a reporter about the significance of having two former Big 12 quarterbacks playing against each other in the Super Bowl.
Look: Meet The Notable Wife Of Tony Romo
Earlier Thursday morning, a report emerged suggesting CBS is getting worried about Tony Romo's preparation for games. On this week’s episode of The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post revealed that CBS held an "intervention" for Romo. “Tony Romo needs to ...
Sean Payton signs 5-year contract as head coach of Broncos
From the studio to the sidelines after a one-year break. Sean Payton has signed a 5-year contract with the Denver Broncos. The former New Orleans Saints coach spent the 2022 season with FOX Sports. With Denver, he joins a team that finished in last place in the AFC West. First-year...
ng-sportingnews.com
Drew Brees: Russell Wilson about to enter his 'prime' with Sean Payton as Broncos coach
When it comes to experiencing Sean Payton inheriting a football team, no one is more well-versed than former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Brees and Payton both arrived in New Orleans in 2006, and they took a squad that went 3-13 the year before to the NFC championship game, where they were beaten by the Bears. In the 2009 season, the Saints won the franchise's first and only Super Bowl, with Brees and Payton still at the helm.
Jerry Jones Reacts To Broncos Hiring Sean Payton
Earlier this week, the Broncos agreed to a trade with the Saints that was centered around head coach Sean Payton. Before this hiring cycle started, Payton was being linked to the Cowboys. That's because he already has a preexisting relationship with team owner Jerry Jones. On Thursday, Jones ...
Answering Your Questions About the Tom Brady–Greg Olsen–Fox Situation
Brady is supposed to take Olsen’s spot at Fox, but it’s not that simple.
