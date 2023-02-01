ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton

Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver

Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
FanSided

Broncos got a bargain with Sean Payton’s reported salary

The Denver Broncos apparently under-paid for head coach Sean Payton given recent reports of his contract details. Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was recently acquired by the Denver Broncos for a hefty sum, but new reports suggest Denver got a bargain for him. This past week, Payton...
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson reportedly had strong reaction to Broncos’ Sean Payton hire

One of the most important jobs for new Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton will be to try to salvage Russell Wilson’s tenure with the franchise. Fortunately for him, it appears he will have a willing partner in his new quarterback. Wilson is “ecstatic” with the decision to hire Payton, according to Troy Renck of Denver7.... The post Russell Wilson reportedly had strong reaction to Broncos’ Sean Payton hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Can Sean Payton fix and re-establish a culture with Broncos? | THE HERD

Sean Payton is set to become the Denver Broncos new head coach after trading draft picks to the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos are coming off a tumultuous season in all areas, including a down year from Russell Wilson. However, Colin Cowherd discusses why Payton will make a positive impact in Broncos country and even the city, citing a culture he built in New Orleans.
The Spun

ng-sportingnews.com

Drew Brees: Russell Wilson about to enter his 'prime' with Sean Payton as Broncos coach

When it comes to experiencing Sean Payton inheriting a football team, no one is more well-versed than former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Brees and Payton both arrived in New Orleans in 2006, and they took a squad that went 3-13 the year before to the NFC championship game, where they were beaten by the Bears. In the 2009 season, the Saints won the franchise's first and only Super Bowl, with Brees and Payton still at the helm.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Broncos Hiring Sean Payton

Earlier this week, the Broncos agreed to a trade with the Saints that was centered around head coach Sean Payton. Before this hiring cycle started, Payton was being linked to the Cowboys. That's because he already has a preexisting relationship with team owner Jerry Jones.  On Thursday, Jones ...
