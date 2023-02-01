Read full article on original website
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
leoweekly.com
Hide The Family Heirlooms: ‘Pawn Stars’ Will Film A Show In Louisville
“Pawn Stars,” a popular History Channel reality show centered around some very large men behind a counter telling customers how cool and rare a family heirloom is, only to lowball them into oblivion because, “Hey, that’s the best best I can do,” is coming to Louisville.
'He's part of the Walmart family': This employee pushes equal amounts of carts and kindness
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — A longtime Walmart employee is making quite the impression on everyone he meets. It's proof a smile can go a long way. If you've ever visited the store in Shelbyville, chances are you've noticed Luke Morris. He walks the parking lot 8 hours a day, 5 days a week collecting Walmart shopping carts.
WLKY.com
Nearly $5K worth of LEGOs stolen from St. Matthews store; 2 women, 3 juveniles arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people were arrested Sunday after nearly $5,000 worth of LEGOs were stolen from a Louisville mall. It happened a little before 8 p.m. on Sunday at the LEGO Store in Oxmoor Mall, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officers were called to the store while...
Wave 3
Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
'People shouldn't have to live and experience things like this': LMPD arrests man in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for reportedly shooting at officers and setting a house on fire in the Valley Station neighborhood Wednesday. Aaron Sheehan, 37, was charged with 3 counts of wanton endangerment (first degree) and 4 counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
Wave 3
1 person in hospital following collision with stolen vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in the hospital after a collision involving a stolen car Thursday morning. According to LMPD, police responded to a collision near Taylor Boulevard and Beecher Street around 8:30 a.m. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the preliminary investigation showed that two passenger vehicles collided.
wdrb.com
Nelson County police investigating fraud, theft in connection to online auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office say they're investigating a case of fraud and theft in connection to an auction held on Oct. 29, 2022, a Bunch Brothers Auction. Online bidder, Lakin Fields, wrote a bad check for $34,000, and it was discovered that the names and...
wdrb.com
Police seeking 29-year-old wanted in connection with hit-and-run crash in Crestwood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate a La Grange man who is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a juvenile who was riding a bicycle in Crestwood last month. According to a news release from the Oldham County Police, police...
LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Dennis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the St. Dennis neighborhood early Thursday morning. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3400 block of Buckeye Road around 8 a.m. According LMPD Major Russell Miller, a...
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
Beeing2gether: How a Teen Entrepreneur Found Success Creating Multiple Revenue Streams
Beeing2gether founder Keith Griffith III shares how he combined his two passions, beekeeping and mental health, into a successful multichannel business. From a young age, 14-year-old Keith Griffith III learned the importance of mental health. After enduring some mental health challenges of his own as a child, he sought out a hobby to do something positive while staying mentally healthy.
Wave 3
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Matthews Police arrested multiple people on Sunday night after being accused of stealing more than $4,000 in LEGO sets from the Target on Westport Road. Two adults, 35-year-old Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson, and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow were charged with shoplifting...
kicks96news.com
Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen
Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
wdrb.com
Feds at UPS Worldport intercept shipment containing cockfighting equipment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A package coming through Louisville was marked as handcrafted Mexican artisan rattles, but federal authorities say it actually contained illegal items used in cockfighting. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents intercepted the package at UPS Worldport in Louisville on Jan. 17. It allegedly contained 120 cockfighting...
wbiw.com
Louisville man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash
CLARK CO. – Tuesday, Jan. 31, Troopers arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash and then led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit. Around 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Matt Marshall overheard Clark County authorities dispatch information on a dark-colored SUV that had collided with a semi-truck near the 16-mile marker on I-65 southbound near Memphis, IN.
Louisville student taken into custody after gun found in JCPS high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to Marion C. Moore School. The school's principal, Traci Morris-Hunt, sent an email to families saying a bullet was found on the floor in one of their classrooms on Wednesday morning. "We immediately followed...
Beyoncé announces Louisville stop for Rennaisance World Tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer in the Derby City is about to get hotter!. There has been buzz for a while that Beyoncé would be headed out on a massive summer tour. Well, Queen Bey dropped the news on Instagram that her Renaissance World Tour is happening and she making a stop right here in Louisville.
WLKY.com
Bullet found in Moore High School classroom leads to discovery of gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public School was put on heightened security on Wednesday after a gun was found on campus. According to JCPS officials, the gun was found at Moore High School, which is on Outer Loop. "I'm over here scared, and I didn't know what to...
Records show JCPS and LMPD failed to act as danger grew at Tyree Smith’s bus stop
Smith’s family says there were many warning signs leading up to the 2021 bus stop shooting that killed Tyree. Records obtained by LPM News show they’re telling the truth.
Louisville's new Large Item Pickup by appointment system
Out with the old, in with the new.
