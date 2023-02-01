Full list of Cincinnati Bengals pending free agents in 2023

Now out of the Super Bowl hunt in the wake of the AFC title game loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals next turn their attention to top offseason matters.

First up is free agency, where the 2023 offseason has always been circled in red for this iteration of the franchise.

Jessie Bates, Germaine Pratt, Vonn Bell and other notables headline the team’s possible free-agent class. As if five-to-six starters slated for free agency weren’t enough, the front office will work on Joe Burrow’s extension at the same time.

It’s a lot to juggle as the team tries to keep the contention window as wide open as possible. First up, here’s a look at the full list of free agents.

