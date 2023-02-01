ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Full list of Cincinnati Bengals pending free agents in 2023

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00quIk_0kYXJTRW00

Now out of the Super Bowl hunt in the wake of the AFC title game loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals next turn their attention to top offseason matters.

First up is free agency, where the 2023 offseason has always been circled in red for this iteration of the franchise.

Jessie Bates, Germaine Pratt, Vonn Bell and other notables headline the team’s possible free-agent class. As if five-to-six starters slated for free agency weren’t enough, the front office will work on Joe Burrow’s extension at the same time.

It’s a lot to juggle as the team tries to keep the contention window as wide open as possible. First up, here’s a look at the full list of free agents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hmE7_0kYXJTRW00
Syndication: The Enquirer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJsPT_0kYXJTRW00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGiak_0kYXJTRW00
Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgLGm_0kYXJTRW00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVI3S_0kYXJTRW00
(AP Photo/John McCoy)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dN50i_0kYXJTRW00
Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports-The Cincinnati Enquirer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hTLhc_0kYXJTRW00
Syndication: The Enquirer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUxzx_0kYXJTRW00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLNrM_0kYXJTRW00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1xSq_0kYXJTRW00
Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XeYUF_0kYXJTRW00
Syndication: The Enquirer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PjGbQ_0kYXJTRW00
David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRm4S_0kYXJTRW00
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgV4H_0kYXJTRW00
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coDVu_0kYXJTRW00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29mTyk_0kYXJTRW00
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEFC2_0kYXJTRW00
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xGXW_0kYXJTRW00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ywax_0kYXJTRW00
(AP Photo/David Becker)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Jerry Jones Names 'Best' Quarterback He Saw Wednesday

Jerry Jones was reportedly loving what he saw from one quarterback at Wednesday's Senior Bowl drills. And that QB was TCU's own Max Duggan. Per Yahoo's Jori Epstein: "Jerry Jones isn't unbiased about [Dallas Fort-Worth] players. Still, unprompted, Jerry said Max Duggan 'stood out' in good practice ...
FLORIDA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen Has Special Message For Bills Mafia

The Buffalo Bills season didn't end the way the coaches, the players, or the fans wanted it to. The Bills who were preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl this season were bounced out of the playoffs in the second round at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the Bills...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a new quarterback now that Tom Brady has retired. They will have to make a decision about whether they want to get in the market for a veteran (Jimmy Garoppolo, anybody?), or go the rookie route. But there apparently is one player already on the team whom they like. ESPN’s... The post Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To Team

The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, has retired from the National Football League. With his retirement, there remains only one active quarterback with multiple Super Bowl championships. That quarterback is the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
264K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy