Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
Daily Athenaeum
WVU professor speaks on privilege in Appalachia
A WVU professor held a webinar Tuesday day about Appalachia’s history of exclusion and exploitation, as part of the university’s Honoring Diversity Series. Sarah Powell, an adjunct professor with the College of Applied Human Sciences, spoke of her West Virginian upbringing and how teaching in rural parts of the state pointed her studies in an Appalachian-focused direction.
Daily Athenaeum
GradLife 601: The Continuity of Care
In this episode of GradLife 601, host Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks to Weirton, West Virginia native Mia Antinone, a fourth-year medical student at WVU’s School of Medicine. Mia talks about why she chose medical school at WVU, her studies abroad, and living a healthy lifestyle. Transcription:. Welcome to GradLife...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU wrestling comes up short against No. 3 Iowa State
West Virginia lost to No. 3 Iowa State on Friday in a close 20-13 match in Morgantown. The dual meet started at 125 pounds, and fifth year senior Killian Cardinale started the Mountaineers on a hot streak winning 3-2 over Caleb Fuessley. Davin Rhaods at 133 pounds continued off Cardinal’s success with a 6-2 win over Iowa State's Zach Redding 6-2.
Daily Athenaeum
MSI Week 4
Your browser does not support the audio element. Join Tannor and Luke as they talk all things West Virginia Sports in the past week. Plus a bonus on the 92ers Intermurial basketball squad!
Daily Athenaeum
WVU women’s basketball outlasted by No. 24 Texas
The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team’s run of five wins in six games came to an end, losing 69-56 against the No. 24 Texas Longhorns at the WVU Coliseum. A rough first half was too much for West Virginia (14-5, 5-4 Big 12) to overcome, as Texas (17-6, 8-2 Big 12) won in its visit to Morgantown.
Daily Athenaeum
FOOD REVIEW | Momo’s fuses groceries and fast food
If there is one thing a college student loves, it’s the ability to pick up good food in a quick and efficient manner. Luckily for those on the Morgantown campus, a new store has opened downtown catering to such needs. Momo’s Snacks, which opened just a few weeks ago,...
Daily Athenaeum
Mountaineer gymnastics falls in Backyard Brawl
Coming off a dominant home display last Sunday, the West Virginia Mountaineer gymnastics team lost to rival Pitt at the Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh on Friday evening. The Mountaineers arrived for the Backyard Brawl in high spirits after posting a season-best team score to see off the trio of Iowa State, Towson and Eastern Michigan in last week’s quad meet, with a handful of their gymnasts posting impressive individual scores. The Panthers, on the other hand, came into the event off a second-place finish at a quad meet in Ball State.
Comments / 0