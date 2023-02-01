Coming off a dominant home display last Sunday, the West Virginia Mountaineer gymnastics team lost to rival Pitt at the Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh on Friday evening. The Mountaineers arrived for the Backyard Brawl in high spirits after posting a season-best team score to see off the trio of Iowa State, Towson and Eastern Michigan in last week’s quad meet, with a handful of their gymnasts posting impressive individual scores. The Panthers, on the other hand, came into the event off a second-place finish at a quad meet in Ball State.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO