Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
Magic Shine Auto Spa celebrates grand opening in Morgantown
Magic Shine Auto Spa opened in Morgantown on Wednesday, offering many services crucial to maintaining a clean vehicle.
Historic artifacts from hospital are saved before demolition occurs
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The former Ohio Valley Medical Center will soon be demolished. There was a wealth of history in those buildings. So those records and artifacts have been saved and preserved for posterity. Their new home is the Ohio County Public Library. There’s a civil war bone saw for doing amputations. And a […]
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Daily Athenaeum
FOOD REVIEW | Momo’s fuses groceries and fast food
If there is one thing a college student loves, it’s the ability to pick up good food in a quick and efficient manner. Luckily for those on the Morgantown campus, a new store has opened downtown catering to such needs. Momo’s Snacks, which opened just a few weeks ago,...
Daily Athenaeum
GradLife 601: The Continuity of Care
In this episode of GradLife 601, host Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks to Weirton, West Virginia native Mia Antinone, a fourth-year medical student at WVU’s School of Medicine. Mia talks about why she chose medical school at WVU, her studies abroad, and living a healthy lifestyle. Transcription:. Welcome to GradLife...
WDTV
Local man turns hobby for treasuring hunting into passion
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - What some said was just a piece of metal was treasure to Monty DeWitt. Eight year old DeWitt was attending his aunt’s wedding reception and looked outside and found what eventually became his hobby. “I saw a guy out by the community building at the...
Daily Athenaeum
MSI Week 4
Your browser does not support the audio element. Join Tannor and Luke as they talk all things West Virginia Sports in the past week. Plus a bonus on the 92ers Intermurial basketball squad!
connect-bridgeport.com
French Creek Freddie Says Early West Virginia Spring
Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. "When it comes to predicting the weather, Freddie’s a pro,” said Trevor Moore,...
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
WTRF
Pet of the Week: Oreo
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oreo from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter is the Pet of the Week. Oreo is a 2-year-old blue heeler, lab mix. She is gentle and loves riding in cars and. is housebroken. If you’d like to give Oreo a home, call the Wetzel County Animal...
nextpittsburgh.com
Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?
Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU professor speaks on privilege in Appalachia
A WVU professor held a webinar Tuesday day about Appalachia’s history of exclusion and exploitation, as part of the university’s Honoring Diversity Series. Sarah Powell, an adjunct professor with the College of Applied Human Sciences, spoke of her West Virginian upbringing and how teaching in rural parts of the state pointed her studies in an Appalachian-focused direction.
Crumbl Cookies opening second West Virginia location
Crumbl Cookies, the bakery chain known for its unique cookie flavors, is opening a second West Virginia location.
Daily Athenaeum
Mountaineer gymnastics falls in Backyard Brawl
Coming off a dominant home display last Sunday, the West Virginia Mountaineer gymnastics team lost to rival Pitt at the Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh on Friday evening. The Mountaineers arrived for the Backyard Brawl in high spirits after posting a season-best team score to see off the trio of Iowa State, Towson and Eastern Michigan in last week’s quad meet, with a handful of their gymnasts posting impressive individual scores. The Panthers, on the other hand, came into the event off a second-place finish at a quad meet in Ball State.
WDTV
‘Next LVL Energy’ bringing hundreds of jobs to Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major energy business just cut the ribbon for a new facility in Harrison County. Diversified Energy has tens of thousands of oil and gas wells across Appalachia. It held a ribbon cutting Friday morning for its new subsidiary called “Next LVL Energy.”. Its mission...
WTRF
Portrait is presented to Wheeling entrepreneur’s homeplace after 120 years elsewhere
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) A portrait of Samuel Bloch of Wheeling has been presented to his homeplace. Born in 1850, the co-founder of Bloch Brothers Tobacco actually lived in the mansion now known as Elmhurst the House of Friendship. His portrait hung for generations in the Ohio Valley Medical Center...
New urgent care facility opens in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new urgent care clinic opened in Fairmont on Wednesday. EZ Care is located at 630 Fairmont Avenue. The clinic replaces the old MedExpress that closed in June of 2021. The walk-in clinic can treat minor illnesses and injuries and is open seven days a week. This is the fourth […]
Mon EMS now able to transport patients to Hope Hill Sobering Center
Intoxicated patients in Morgantown can now be sent to a new sobering center rather than ending up in the emergency room, or worse.
Daily Athenaeum
2023 WVU men’s soccer spring schedule released
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team has released its schedule for the 2023 spring season. The Mountaineers will be competing in five exhibition matches in the spring. The season opener will be played in Dayton, Ohio against Wright State on Mar. 25. WVU is set to play their...
WDTV
University and Morgantown combine for 11 National Signing Day commitments
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University and Morgantown high schools reeled in the accomplishments on Wednesday as 11 kids combined to sign their letters of intent between the two schools. UNIVERSITY. Landon Cool - Waynesburg Football. Jake Stevens - Waynesburg Football. Jaeden Hammack - WVU Football. Cody Thomas - Salem Baseball.
Comments / 0