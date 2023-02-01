ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
Daily Athenaeum

FOOD REVIEW | Momo’s fuses groceries and fast food

If there is one thing a college student loves, it’s the ability to pick up good food in a quick and efficient manner. Luckily for those on the Morgantown campus, a new store has opened downtown catering to such needs. Momo’s Snacks, which opened just a few weeks ago,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

GradLife 601: The Continuity of Care

In this episode of GradLife 601, host Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks to Weirton, West Virginia native Mia Antinone, a fourth-year medical student at WVU’s School of Medicine. Mia talks about why she chose medical school at WVU, her studies abroad, and living a healthy lifestyle. Transcription:. Welcome to GradLife...
WEIRTON, WV
WDTV

Local man turns hobby for treasuring hunting into passion

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - What some said was just a piece of metal was treasure to Monty DeWitt. Eight year old DeWitt was attending his aunt’s wedding reception and looked outside and found what eventually became his hobby. “I saw a guy out by the community building at the...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Daily Athenaeum

MSI Week 4

Your browser does not support the audio element. Join Tannor and Luke as they talk all things West Virginia Sports in the past week. Plus a bonus on the 92ers Intermurial basketball squad!
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

French Creek Freddie Says Early West Virginia Spring

Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. "When it comes to predicting the weather, Freddie’s a pro,” said Trevor Moore,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Pet of the Week: Oreo

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oreo from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter is the Pet of the Week. Oreo is a 2-year-old blue heeler, lab mix. She is gentle and loves riding in cars and. is housebroken. If you’d like to give Oreo a home, call the Wetzel County Animal...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
nextpittsburgh.com

Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?

Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Athenaeum

WVU professor speaks on privilege in Appalachia

A WVU professor held a webinar Tuesday day about Appalachia’s history of exclusion and exploitation, as part of the university’s Honoring Diversity Series. Sarah Powell, an adjunct professor with the College of Applied Human Sciences, spoke of her West Virginian upbringing and how teaching in rural parts of the state pointed her studies in an Appalachian-focused direction.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Mountaineer gymnastics falls in Backyard Brawl

Coming off a dominant home display last Sunday, the West Virginia Mountaineer gymnastics team lost to rival Pitt at the Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh on Friday evening. The Mountaineers arrived for the Backyard Brawl in high spirits after posting a season-best team score to see off the trio of Iowa State, Towson and Eastern Michigan in last week’s quad meet, with a handful of their gymnasts posting impressive individual scores. The Panthers, on the other hand, came into the event off a second-place finish at a quad meet in Ball State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

New urgent care facility opens in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new urgent care clinic opened in Fairmont on Wednesday.   EZ Care is located at 630 Fairmont Avenue. The clinic replaces the old MedExpress that closed in June of 2021.   The walk-in clinic can treat minor illnesses and injuries and is open seven days a week. This is the fourth […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
Daily Athenaeum

2023 WVU men’s soccer spring schedule released

The West Virginia University men’s soccer team has released its schedule for the 2023 spring season. The Mountaineers will be competing in five exhibition matches in the spring. The season opener will be played in Dayton, Ohio against Wright State on Mar. 25. WVU is set to play their...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

University and Morgantown combine for 11 National Signing Day commitments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University and Morgantown high schools reeled in the accomplishments on Wednesday as 11 kids combined to sign their letters of intent between the two schools. UNIVERSITY. Landon Cool - Waynesburg Football. Jake Stevens - Waynesburg Football. Jaeden Hammack - WVU Football. Cody Thomas - Salem Baseball.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy