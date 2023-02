St. Mary's (3-0) at Schreiner (0-0) • Kerrville • 1 p.m. • St. Mary's had its schedule altered due to inclement weather across the state. The game on Friday against Southeastern Oklahoma State has been cancelled with hopes to reschedule at a later date if possible. The dual against Tabor slated for Saturday has also been cancelled, but the Rattlers will still face Schreiner at 1 p.m.

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO