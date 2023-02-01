ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dowling sophomore guard Ava Zediker voted SBLive Iowa high school athlete of the week (Jan. 16-22)

Dowling sophomore girls basketball sensation Ava Zediker was voted the SBLive Iowa High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-22.

Zediker totaled 3,187 votes (98.97%).

Zediker tallied 28 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Maroons knocked off top-ranked Johnston 62-48. Earlier in the week, Zediker had 31 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out three assists in a 56-40 win over Waukee.

