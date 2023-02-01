Read full article on original website
Related
hot967.fm
Gov. Walz Signs CROWN Act
(St. Paul, MN) — “Black Minnesotans deserve to live and work free from discrimination.” That’s what Governor Tim Walz said after signing the CROWN Act into law yesterday. The act makes it illegal to discriminate against natural hairstyles and textures, such as braids, locks, and twists.
hot967.fm
Walz Approves State Assistance for 8 Counties Damaged in December Storms
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz is authorizing emergency disaster assistance for eight Minnesota counties affected by heavy snowstorms and high winds in mid-December. Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis counties experienced significant damage December 13th through 16th. The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management estimated total damage at four-and-a-half million dollars. State disaster assistance provides reimbursement for 75 percent of the costs for clearing roadways, clean up and repair costs.
hot967.fm
Senate Advances Bill To Increase Teachers Of Color In Schools
(St. Paul, MN) — State lawmakers are advancing a bill to get more teachers of color into Minnesota schools. Currently, nearly 40-percent of students identify as people of color, compared to just six-percent of the state’s teachers. The proposed policies would strengthen parts of the Teachers of Color Act and would earmark one-hundred-million-dollars in grants and scholarships for recruiting teachers with diverse backgrounds, as well as allowing hiring bonuses for out-of-state teachers to move to Minnesota.
lptv.org
MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants
The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with grant management policies by state agencies in recent years, “signaling issues with accountability and oversight.” The post Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
kroxam.com
MINNESOTA DNR OPENS APPLICATION PERIOD FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF WELL INTERFERENCE COSTS RESULTING FROM THE 2021 DROUGHT
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages well owners, high-capacity water appropriators, and water suppliers to apply for reimbursement of costs associated with the resolution of well interferences that occurred during the 2021 drought. As part of a relief package to address the impacts of the 2021 drought, the Minnesota...
hot967.fm
AgriGrowth Announces Sheryl Meshke as New Board Chair
The Minnesota AgriGrowth Council (AgriGrowth), a nonprofit, nonpartisan member organization representing the agriculture and food industry, is pleased to announce Sheryl Meshke, President and CEO of Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI), as its new board chair. The AgriGrowth Board voted on the new chair and executive committee members on January 21, 2023.
hot967.fm
Governor Tim Walz Signs PRO Act Into Law
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz signs the Protect Reproductive Options Act into law, further protecting abortion rights in Minnesota. The law takes effect today. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and Mankato West graduate who made the switch from TV journalism to radio. After five years at KEYC News 12, Ashley is thrilled to be working for KTOE News. Ashley and her husband John, and son John, enjoy spending time in the community. You can also find Ashley coaching and playing softball and supporting her brother on the MSU football team and her sister with Scarlet athletics. Even though she went to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Ashley kept her Minnesota roots and is a big Twins and Vikings fan!
hot967.fm
House Ag Committee Chair Encouraged by Walz Budget
The chair of the Minnesota House Agriculture Finance and Policy Committee is encouraged by the budget proposed by Governor Walz. Representative Samantha Vang says one of the recommendations is more funding for Ag BMP loans:. “These are loans to support projects and practices to protect our air and water.”. Vang...
visitwinona.com
MN Governor Tim Walz approves budget dollars for second passenger train
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz included the second passenger train that will run roundtrip from the Twin Cities to Chicago in his 2024-2025 budget according to a story in the LaCrosse Tribune. It’s part of a shared match with the federal government with Minnesota’s portion contributing to track and signal improvements in Winona and La Crescent as well as startup operating costs. The second train will accommodate rail passengers who are looking for more daily frequent service. The Winona Amtrak Station currently services the Empire Builder which stops twice a day and runs from Chicago to Seattle. The Great River Rail Commission has been advocating for a second train and sees the second train as an opportunity for “business, communities, college students, tourism, and more.”
hot967.fm
Bill Restoring Voting Rights for Felons Passes Minnesota House
(St. Paul, MN) — Felons would be able to vote again after they finish their jail or prison time, under a bill the Minnesota House passed last night (Thursday). Saint Paul Democrat Athena Hollins told members, “Denying individuals the right to vote is downright un-American…. They’ve served their time. They’ve been deemed safe enough to return to our communities.” Republicans say felons’ voting rights should not be restored until they’ve completed parole and paid all fines and restitution. Democrats are moving a companion bill forward in the Minnesota Senate.
KIMT
New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills.Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law.One proposal requires permits and background checks for all gun sales - not just those at licensed dealers. Sellers would also have to submit records of transfers. Penalties would increase for false information too.The next pitches are a red flag law - once a petition to remove a weapon is in, the court must hold a hearing within two...
Why Walz wants to spend $276M on broadband on top of nearly $1 billion in federal funds
Renewed interest in public funding to subsidize construction of high-speed internet infrastructure in rural areas since the COVID-19 pandemic began has resulted in gobs of broadband money in Minnesota — at least compared to what used to be spent on the issue. But the oodles of cash, mostly approved...
Hey! St. Cloud in the Top 5… But it’s NOT Good
It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
hot967.fm
MN Senate passes 2040 carbon-free electricity bill, sends to governor
100-percent of Minnesota’s electricity will have to be carbon-free by 2040, under legislation the Minnesota Senate passed just before midnight and sent to Governor Tim Walz, who has said he’ll sign it. Pine City Republican Jason Rarick says Minnesota utilities will have no negotiating leverage, if they have to buy “renewable energy credits” from other states to meet the goal:
Surprise! The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
modernfarmer.com
Agricultural Runoff Pollutes Well Water, a ‘Public Health Crisis In the Making’
The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread...
Minnesota agreed to boost PCA wages - but who's going to actually pay for it?
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Minnesota has agreed to give its home health care workers a raise, but people in the industry say the state hasn't committed the funding to cover those costs.All sides agree that Minnesota's personal care assistant shortage is at crisis level with thousands of open jobs.It was a win for health care workers this month when the state agreed to a nearly $5-an-hour raise. But now that Gov. Tim Walz has revealed his budget, PCA providers say there's a problem."If you raise wages by a dollar, you would think you'd have to put a dollar towards that,"...
fox9.com
Felon voting rights: Minnesota House plans Thursday vote
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some 50,000 convicted felons in Minnesota will be one step closer to having their voting rights restored Thursday. Democrats who control the House have scheduled an evening floor vote on the bill, which would restore voting rights immediately after a person is released from prison. Minnesota currently requires people to serve their entire sentence, including probation or parole terms that often stretch years or decades. Identical legislation is moving through Senate committees.
Comments / 0