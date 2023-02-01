ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Info needed to find missing man in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

A week of winter weather in Middle Tennessee

‘Targeted’ shooting leaves 1 injured in Clarksville. One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Clarksville. The family doesn’t want to be identified but tells News 2 that the medical student continues recovering from Monday’s vicious attack. Democrats condemn Republican abortion exceptions …
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

THP: Man killed in crash along I-40 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A two vehicle collision along the interstate led to the death of a Tennessee man. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, two vehicles — one westbound and the other eastbound — were traveling along Interstate 40 when they collided.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Clarksville police searching for missing man

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing person. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing person. Roadways covered in ice in Robertson County. Roadways covered in ice in Robertson County.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Suspect Steals Ambulance, Leads Law Enforcement On Chase

Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
DRESDEN, TN
radionwtn.com

West Tennessee Native T.G. Sheppard To Perform At The Dixie

Huntingdon, Tenn.–Humboldt native, T.G. Sheppard, brings country-pop rhythms to The Dixie stage Saturday, February 11, 2023. The country music legend’s performance begins at 3 p.m. T.G. is ranked among the top 100 country artists of all time, making him one of the most popular live performers on tour today.
HUMBOLDT, TN
WBBJ

Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased

A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Newbern machete suspect located by US Marshals

JACKSON, Tenn. — An attempted murder fugitive has been arrested. According to a news release, US Marshals have captured 29-year-old Luis Frenano Sanchez-Flores. He was wanted out of Newbern for attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary. Sanchez-Flores allegedly broke into a residence off East Drive in Newbern last...
NEWBERN, TN
KFVS12

Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints

PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

I 24 WB blocked by semi accident

A non-injury accident involving a semi has stopped traffic near the 92 mm of I-24 West in Christian County. You’ll want to detour via Exit 1 or Exit 4 in Clarksville if you’re headed back to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 this morning.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Women Injured In Pembroke Road Crash

A wreck on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Hucks parking lot and was hit by a westbound truck. Two women in the car were treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy