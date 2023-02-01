ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

kshb.com

Weather Blog: The "Spy Balloon" and in search of Snow

It is good to be back doing the weather. My first day back has been a bit eventful as the Chinese "Spy Balloon" was seen over Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, MO tweeted a picture of it at around 11 AM. The sky was crystal...
MISSOURI STATE
ksgf.com

Light Dusting Of Snow, Glaze Of Ice Possible

(KTTS News) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties along and south of Highway 60 until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says up to a half an inch of snow and sleet is possible. A light dusting of snow could fall north of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

MoDot drivers working hard to clear roads

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - All across Missouri, MoDOT is still having staffing issues with drivers and the past few days with ice instead of snow drivers have been working long hours. District Engineer Craig Compas says that compared to the last snow, which could be plowed, these icy conditions...
MISSOURI STATE
mysaline.com

2nd wave of Ice Storm coming Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has updated the winter forecast as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. After Monday’s initial round of wintry precipitation across much of the state, expect a brief break Tuesday morning before additional winter weather impacts the area. Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing across much of the state today and precipitation will likely fall as freezing rain or sleet through tonight.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KOMU

Mid-Missourians spot large balloon in Friday afternoon sky

MID-MISSOURI - Some mid-Missourians spotted something unusual in the afternoon skies Friday. Residents in several cities — including Columbia, Hallsville, Centralia and Moberly — reported seeing a white, reflective balloon moving slowly overhead. Gary Sines, co-owner of Balloon Stormers in Ashland, and his wife Janice are each about...
MOBERLY, MO
KTLO

Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads

Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
wpsdlocal6.com

Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening

Local 6 is continuing to track a tricky forecast on Monday evening. Multiple precipitation types are expected across the area, and one or two degrees in ground temps & temps aloft could make a big difference in what you see in your town. Travel may become very difficult later tonight...
KENTUCKY STATE
KICK AM 1530

Missouri’s Most Romantic Place is Stunning, But Has Tragic Past

This destination in Missouri maybe be romantic, but it comes with a tragic past that includes one of Missouri's first automobile accident death on record. Tripsavvy just named the Ha Ha Tonka State Park one of the most romantic places in the U.S., but the castle that remains on the land has an interesting past. Built by a businessman named Robert Snider in 1905 he claimed that once he saw the land he was instantly in love with the views. Why wouldn't you, the castle sits on one of the best spots on the lake with amazing 360 views.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast

Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
MISSOURI STATE

