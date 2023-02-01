Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KOMU
Forecast: A frigid Friday with brisk wind chills, but the weather is warmer this weekend
Be ready to bundle up for a much colder Friday. Very cold air returned to the region overnight and temps will begin Friday morning in the single digits to lower 10s. Wind chills this morning could range from zero to -5F over many locations in central Missouri. Be sure to bundle up!!
kshb.com
Weather Blog: The "Spy Balloon" and in search of Snow
It is good to be back doing the weather. My first day back has been a bit eventful as the Chinese "Spy Balloon" was seen over Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, MO tweeted a picture of it at around 11 AM. The sky was crystal...
Light sleet, snow expected in some areas this evening and overnight
It’ll be a quiet day across the region, with more sun than clouds. Not as cold as it has been, but still below average for this time of year.
ksgf.com
Light Snow Possible Today, Warmer Temps On The Way
(KTTS News) — More light snow is possible later tonight in Springfield, with freezing rain possible in Branson and West Plains. Temperatures will be in the 40s tomorrow and the 50s by Sunday.
ksgf.com
Light Dusting Of Snow, Glaze Of Ice Possible
(KTTS News) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties along and south of Highway 60 until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says up to a half an inch of snow and sleet is possible. A light dusting of snow could fall north of...
KFVS12
MoDot drivers working hard to clear roads
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - All across Missouri, MoDOT is still having staffing issues with drivers and the past few days with ice instead of snow drivers have been working long hours. District Engineer Craig Compas says that compared to the last snow, which could be plowed, these icy conditions...
mysaline.com
2nd wave of Ice Storm coming Tuesday afternoon
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has updated the winter forecast as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. After Monday’s initial round of wintry precipitation across much of the state, expect a brief break Tuesday morning before additional winter weather impacts the area. Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing across much of the state today and precipitation will likely fall as freezing rain or sleet through tonight.
12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri
Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
KOMU
Mid-Missourians spot large balloon in Friday afternoon sky
MID-MISSOURI - Some mid-Missourians spotted something unusual in the afternoon skies Friday. Residents in several cities — including Columbia, Hallsville, Centralia and Moberly — reported seeing a white, reflective balloon moving slowly overhead. Gary Sines, co-owner of Balloon Stormers in Ashland, and his wife Janice are each about...
Mid-Missouri man snags possible world-record ‘blue sucker’ fish
Auxvasse resident Travis Uebinger went fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15, catching an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker.
KTLO
Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads
Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening
Local 6 is continuing to track a tricky forecast on Monday evening. Multiple precipitation types are expected across the area, and one or two degrees in ground temps & temps aloft could make a big difference in what you see in your town. Travel may become very difficult later tonight...
This Lonely Missouri Ghost Town is Now a Prime Trout Fishing Spot
It began it's existence as the location of a whiskey distillery back in 1850. Eventually, civilization moved away from this lonely Missouri ghost town, but it's now slowly becoming known as one of the best trout fishing spots in the Show Me State. If you've never been to Jolly Mill,...
Missouri Man Catches Record-Breaking 'Blue Sucker' Fish
The catch also potentially broke a world record, in addition to the state record.
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called “most underrated”
Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state's many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, "Onlyinyourstate.com," claims there's one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
Missouri’s Most Romantic Place is Stunning, But Has Tragic Past
This destination in Missouri maybe be romantic, but it comes with a tragic past that includes one of Missouri's first automobile accident death on record. Tripsavvy just named the Ha Ha Tonka State Park one of the most romantic places in the U.S., but the castle that remains on the land has an interesting past. Built by a businessman named Robert Snider in 1905 he claimed that once he saw the land he was instantly in love with the views. Why wouldn't you, the castle sits on one of the best spots on the lake with amazing 360 views.
kjluradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast
Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
KOMU
A new cycle: Pedaler's Jamboree returns to Columbia on Memorial Day weekend
The Pedaler's Jamboree, a local cycling and music festival, will make its return Memorial Day weekend. The two day, nearly 65-mile bike trek takes riders from Columbia's Flat Branch Park, to Kemper Park in Boonville and back. Bikers will follow the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail and the Katy Trail...
Comments / 0